If the United States is being attacked, authorities should just tell us the truth. On Thursday, we witnessed a historic Microsoft outage that created a tremendous amount of panic all over the globe. It is being estimated that it caused up to 500 million dollars in economic damage. On Friday, federal authorities instituted a nationwide ground stop that affected over 10,000 flights. We are still in the process of trying to recover from that. Then on Saturday, a large bomb was discovered at an industrial plant in Illinois. The bomb was considered to be so dangerous that people living within one mile of that plant were ordered to evacuate. But despite everything that has just occurred, authorities are insisting that everything is fine and that there is absolutely no evidence that we are under attack.

Are you buying that?

I’m certainly not.

The worldwide Microsoft outage that began on Thursday affected hundreds of millions of users in more than 70 different countries…

A global outage hit the company’s Outlook, Teams, and Copilot AI assistant, impacting users across more than 70 countries, according to outage tracker Downdetector. More than 430 million people use Microsoft 365 services, as well as governments and organizations around the world. As of Saturday morning, the number of users reporting issues with Microsoft products to Downdetector had dwindled, and Microsoft’s service health status webpage was showing that consumer products were operational.

Work at some companies literally came to a screeching halt because all of a sudden nobody could communicate with one another or the outside world.

It was a really big deal.

But we are being told that there is no evidence of a cyberattack and that the outage was caused by “an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade”…

The connectivity disruption stemmed from “an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade,” Microsoft said in a Friday statement. The software giant added that the underlying cause of the outage had been addressed and that they were still working to restore services to some customers.

Apparently those running Microsoft believe that if they give us some sort of extremely vague technical reason for the outage most people will buy it without asking any additional questions.

But I am not buying that explanation.

Over the years I have learned to never underestimate the incompetence of Microsoft, but it just doesn’t seem believable that a “network capacity upgrade” would cause the entire system to go down for people in more than 70 different nations for an extended period of time.

The very next day, we experienced an absolutely insane nationwide ground stop…

The U.S. halted flight departures across the country for hours on Friday for the second time since 9/11, blaming aging technology that was overloaded, affecting key information for multiple air traffic control centers. More than 10,000 flights were disrupted during the nationwide ground stop, and delays and cancellations were set to stretch into the weekend, if not longer.

Authorities can’t seem to get their story straight about what caused this to happen.

Initially, we were told that “a glitchy software update” was the culprit…

Sources said a glitchy software update was to blame for the snafu that snarled air travel for millions, causing just the third-ever national ground stoppage since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Perhaps that sounded too close to a cyberattack, because then they started blaming “a copper wire upgrade”…

A nationwide US ground stop that caused thousands of flight cancellations and prompted travel chaos was caused by a technical issue following a copper wire upgrade, the transport secretary has said. Sean Duffy told a news conference that the government was trying to find out whether the problem that led to air traffic controllers suspending take-offs for four hours on Friday had been caused by “incompetence” on the part of the company doing the upgrades or faulty equipment.

Needless to say, blaming the whole thing on “a copper wire upgrade” wasn’t going to fly, and so then they pointed the finger at “Cisco 600 series routers that were manufactured between 2001 and 2006”…

The FAA’s preliminary investigation has led the agency to believe the issue was limited to Cisco 600 series routers that were manufactured between 2001 and 2006, senior government sources told CBS News. The sources said the faulty equipment has been identified and isolated. The sources said the routers essentially got overwhelmed and started feeding out-of-sync data packets into the larger air traffic control system. That causes static over voice communication lines and can cause screens to flash or go to black.

Okay, if those routers are such a problem why didn’t anyone notice for the past 20 years?

That explanation didn’t make any sense at all, and so now they are blaming a “single malfunctioning FAA router in rural Arkansas”…

A single malfunctioning FAA router in rural Arkansas appears to have caused the air travel chaos that grounded all flights across the US Friday, according to a new report. The problem originated at an FAA radio site in El Dorado, Arkansas, where a newly installed router flooded the network with excessive data traffic, disrupting communications between pilots and air traffic controllers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

One newly installed router in El Dorado, Arkansas caused flights to be grounded from coast to coast?

Okay.

If you believe that, there is a giant bridge on the west coast that I would like to sell you.

Over the weekend, it was pure chaos at airports all over the nation.

At Miami International Airport, two planes actually ran into one another…

Two planes collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport Saturday evening, according to officials. A cargo plane and a commercial passenger jet were involved in the collision that occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. Air traffic control audio recorded a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 pilot reporting that his aircraft was struck. A UPS Boeing 767 crew then acknowledged taxiing too far, saying the Copa jet clipped its wing.

Also on Saturday, people living within one mile of the BioUrja plant in Peoria, Illinois were ordered to evacuate after a large bomb was discovered…

An evacuation order was lifted Saturday and residents were allowed to return to their homes after a bomb threat near an industrial building in Peoria, Illinois. The city of East Peoria said in a statement that, as of 1:00 p.m. local time, residents in the 1-mile radius evacuation zone “can return to their homes and all businesses can resume normal operations.” Peoria police said a suspicious package was found near a BioUrja ethanol plant at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, and that hours later it was determined to be a “credible threat.”

Apparently they couldn’t even come up with a good cover story for this one, because we are being told that there is “no explanation on what the device was”…

Police Chief Brad Dixon said Saturday at a press conference that there was still “no explanation on what the device was.” He said the investigation is still ongoing.

Of course there have been numerous explosions at other industrial facilities in the U.S. in recent weeks, but most of those mysterious explosions have rapidly disappeared from the news.

To me, it seems clear that something is going on.

If we are being attacked, who is responsible?

Obviously the Iranians and their allies would be prime suspects.

In fact, the Iranians are already being blamed for several incidents in Europe…

France has finally done what European governments have been reluctant to do for far too long. On November 10, Paris formally accused the Iranian regime of conducting cyberwarfare against French citizens, attributing attacks on more than 700 supermarket sites to an offensive cyber unit affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The consequences were extraordinary. Hackers manipulated refrigeration systems, destroying food worth tens of millions of euros and causing fires. This was not ordinary cybercrime. It was state-sponsored industrial sabotage on French soil. But the latest revelations are even more alarming. The United States Department of Justice has now unveiled an indictment alleging that Iran-backed operatives orchestrated a terrorist plot against RAF Fairford, the British airbase housing American military personnel and aircraft. According to the indictment, operatives based in Iran coordinated with associates in Britain, arranging vehicles, fuel, and materials in preparation for an attack in September. Three men have been charged in the United States in connection with an alleged wider campaign involving nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and America. These are serious allegations, which must ultimately be tested in court. But they follow British intelligence warnings that Iran is increasingly targeting military installations rather than restricting its operations to dissidents and opposition figures.

If Iran is conducting attacks in Europe, wouldn’t it make sense that they would try to attack the U.S. as well?

Of course the North Koreans, the Russians and the Chinese are other potential suspects.

Since we have so little information to go on, it is hard to tell.

But what we do know is that AI cyberattacks are becoming much more frequent and much more sophisticated all over the world.

Given enough time, hackers using ultra-advanced AI tools would do a catastrophic amount of damage to our society.

We have reached a stage where our society simply cannot function without the Internet, and our critical systems are far more vulnerable than most people realize.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.