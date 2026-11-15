Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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2nd Gilded Age's avatar
2nd Gilded Age
11h

Awhile back Bill Gates talked about having outages. Maybe there's a connection.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
11h

Since they never tell us the truth, here we are left to guess at what's happening (or what they're doing to us). What a way to live!

🤡

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