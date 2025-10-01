Do you feel like we are on the precipice of another major turning point? If someone asked me that question at this moment, I would have to respond in the affirmative. Personally, I am going to be on high alert throughout the entire month of October, because it appears that some really big things could be about to happen. In particular, there is a lot of chatter that a major false flag event could be imminent. The Ukrainians know that the only way that they can win their war with Russia is if NATO joins the fighting, and Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is alleging that the Ukrainians plan to conduct some sort of an attack in NATO territory and blame it on the Russians…

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has predicted the imminent outbreak of World War III, if Hungarian media reports about Kiev’s plans to stage a false flag operation in Romania and Poland are confirmed. In her Telegram channel, she drew attention to reports in several Hungarian media outlets about Vladimir Zelensky’s plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland with the aim of blaming Russia. “His office on Bankovaya Street is preparing its own version of the ‘Gleiwitz incident’ – with the aim of creating a casus belli for a war between Russia and NATO,” she explained. “If all this is confirmed, then we must admit: never in modern times has Europe been so close to the outbreak of World War III.”.

Zakharova is not the only one making such allegations.

In fact, on Tuesday Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service warned that there is a plan for a Ukrainian sabotage group to conduct some sort of an attack in Poland in order to draw “NATO countries into armed conflict with Moscow”…

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) issued a statement on Tuesday claiming that Ukraine is planning a false flag attack in the European Union. Moscow says this planned attack involves a Ukrainian “sabotage group” going to Poland posing as Russian and Belarusian special forces for the purpose of “drawing European NATO countries into armed conflict with Moscow.” “Kiev expects to prompt European countries to respond to Russia as harshly as possible, preferably in a military manner,” the SVR said.

The reason the Russians are revealing what they know is because they are hoping to avert a false flag event by exposing it in advance.

Hopefully they will succeed, because right now we are in a gray zone that exists somewhere between war and peace.

If you doubt this, just consider something that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz just said.

At a conference in Dusseldorf, he openly admitted that “we are no longer at peace”…

The German chancellor did not pull his punches when addressing the Düsseldorf conference, outlining the stark future faced by the West. “Let me put it in a sentence that may be a little shocking at first glance … we are not at war, but we are no longer at peace either,” he said. He added that Russia was waging a “war against our democracy and a war against our freedom”, as it sought to undermine EU unity.

Yesterday, I listed 9 signs that the U.S. and NATO are preparing for war.

To me, the most ominous development is the fact that the U.S. is strongly considering sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Needless to say, the Ukrainians would not be able to operate the Tomahawks on their own. U.S. military personnel would need to be involved…

Should the US deliver Tomahawks to Ukraine, the missiles would have to be operated by either US or UK technicians and would need to be supported by US overhead intelligence to select targets and program the missiles to hit them. Russia would regard the Tomahawks as a direct US intervention, and in fact there is no convenient way the US could deny operating the weapons. This means that if Trump authorizes the missiles, he also is directing the US military (or surrogate British) to use them against Russia.

We must not do this.

If Tomahawk cruise missiles start slamming into the heart of Moscow, the Russians would go nuts.

But western leaders are desperate to do something to alter the trajectory of the war, because the Russians just keep moving forward.

According to a report that was posted on Zero Hedge, the Russians are now getting very close to taking the city of Kupiansk…

Ukrainian public broadcaster hromadske, citing Andrii Besedin, Head of Kupiansk City Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast, stated that: “The situation is critical. In addition to sabotage and reconnaissance groups that have infiltrated or are infiltrating the city, the enemy carries out extensive attacks on the city and the surrounding territory. The proximity of the front line enables them to strike with everything in their arsenal: tanks, mortars, artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. Guided aerial bombs are being dropped daily on the territory of the Kupiansk hromada. Fibre-optic FPV drones that cannot be jammed by electronic warfare are effectively hunting civilians and vehicles. Every route into and through the city, all logistical routes are, unfortunately, under the watch of enemy drones.” Besedin added that the city’s infrastructure has collapsed: there is no power, water, gas supply, mobile connectivity or social services. Hundreds of residents have so far refused to evacuate. This lines up with reports that civilians still in the city are only able to leave on foot and then find transport to the west. If Kupiansk falls then a large portion of the northeastern front will likely be enveloped by the Russians, allowing them to advance on Kharkiv.

If Kupiansk falls, that will be a major blow to the government in Kiev.

And the more desperate the government in Kiev becomes, the more likely it is that they will decide to do something really stupid.

Meanwhile, it appears that things are about to get very “interesting” in the Middle East.

This week, President Trump unveiled his 20 point plan for peace in Gaza, and that plan was quickly accepted by the Israeli government…

US President Donald Trump laid out his plan for ending the war in Gaza during a White House press conference with visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, declaring that Washington is “beyond very close” to reaching a deal after Jerusalem accepted the proposal, while Arab and Muslim countries committed to disarming Hamas.

If Hamas also accepts the plan, the war in Gaza will finally come to an end.

President Trump has indicated that he will give Hamas “three or four days” to make a final decision…

President Trump has given Hamas “three or four days” to agree to his Gaza peace deal or else the Palestinian terror group will face “a very sad end.” Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump touted his 20-point peace deal as the best way to end the two-year-old conflict in Gaza after Israel agreed to the terms yesterday. “We’re just waiting for Hamas,” Trump said as he presented his deadline.

Hamas should grab this deal.

Unfortunately, it appears that is not going to happen.

According to Reuters, the leaders of Hamas seem to think that this deal contains “impossible conditions”…

The plan specifies an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the introduction of a transitional government led by an international body. A source close to Hamas told Reuters the plan was “completely biased to Israel” and imposed “impossible conditions” that aimed to eliminate the group.

If Hamas rejects the deal, there will be no more negotiations.

Israel is already promising to “finish the job”, and that means completely eliminating Hamas.

I will be watching the Middle East more closely than ever in the weeks ahead.

Let’s just say that I would not be shocked if some sort of an “unexpected surprise” happens.

So much that I have been writing about for years is now starting to play out right in front of our eyes.

Let us urge our leaders to seek peace, but I have a feeling that all hope for peace is about to be taken from us.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.