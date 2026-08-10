Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Joe Serino's avatar
Joe Serino
15h

Great article, excellent analysis. Spot on. Buckle up. Got physical gold and silver?

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Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
11h

Imagine borrowing money to invest it. What could possibly go wrong? 😕

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