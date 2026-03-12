For a lot of people, this war with Iran is not just another war. Millions of Shiite Muslims all over the world are convinced that this is the war that will result in the rise of the Mahdi. In fact, most of Iran’s key leaders are eagerly watching for the appearance of the Mahdi. So why would they give up if they actually believe that the Mahdi is going to show up at any moment? To them, that wouldn’t make any sense at all. On the other side, there are millions of Christians all over the world that believe that this war with Iran is a fulfillment of Bible prophecy. Of course there is a tremendous amount of debate within Christian circles about which passages of the Bible are actually being fulfilled. But if this war with Iran is a fulfillment of Bible prophecy, we should expect other major events to soon follow.

According to someone that once knew Mojtaba Khamenei very well, Iran’s new supreme leader is “obsessed with the end of days”…

It comes as another source, a former study partner of Mojtaba, revealed that the new Supreme Leader is said to be ‘obsessed with the end of days’ and is ‘more dangerous’ than his father.

The man that is making this claim is an exiled Iranian official named Jaber Rajabi.

He says that Mojtaba truly believes that his destiny is to “have a special part” in ushering in the return of the Mahdi…

While studying with Mojtaba at The Qom Seminary – the most highly regarded centre for Islamic scholarship in Iran – Rajabi described him as ‘obsessed with the end of days’ and that he believed ‘he himself will have a special part in hastening humanity down that path’. According to Twelver Shia – the largest branch of Shia Islam studied by Khamenei at Qom – the 12th Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi, who is believed to be in hiding, will return at the end of times to establish a period of global justice in which oppression is eradicated. Islamic apocalyptic traditions describe major conflicts happening before this era, including the Malhama al-Kubra – a great battle sometimes interpreted as a confrontation with Western powers.

If Mojtaba and other Iranian leaders are convinced that this war with the United States and Israel is actually “the Malhama al-Kubra”, why in the world would they ever give up?

From their perspective, that would be unthinkable.

It is so important to see this war from their perspective.

They believe that the U.S. and Israel represent everything that is evil, and they are also waiting for the imminent arrival of the Mahdi.

So there will be no surrender.

In fact, one expert is claiming that the Iranians will never surrender “in a million years”…

Citrinowicz said that if the war ended today, he would not consider it a victory for the U.S. “because the regime is not going to capitulate, not in a million years.” “As long as this regime is there, [there will be] no unconditional surrender,” he said, adding that the regime is not going to give up its missile or nuclear capacity. He said the new supreme leader could instead “cross the Rubicon towards a nuclear bomb.” According to Citrinowicz, the late ayatollah “was afraid to cross that threshold,” though he pushed to enrich uranium.

According to Twelver theology, a very evil figure must appear on the scene before the arrival of that Mahdi.

That very evil figure is known as “the Dajjal”.

As I discussed in a piece that I published earlier this month, many Shiite leaders have become convinced that Donald Trump is “the Dajjal”.

And Twelver Shiites also believe that the Mahdi is supposed to kill “the Dajjal” once he arrives.

Are you starting to understand why the Iranians view this war completely differently than we do?

Here in the western world, many Christian leaders are starting to link this current war with Iran to Bible prophecy.

In an article that was just put out by the Daily Mail, they quoted Pastor Jeff Cramer of Westminster Calvary in Colorado…

Pastor Jeff Cramer at Westminster Calvary in Colorado said the current moment carries ‘biblical significance’ because ‘Iran is ancient Persia,’ arguing that ‘there are prophetic issues that are with them for sure.’ He pointed to Ezekiel 38, which names Persia among the nations aligned against Israel, and said recent developments in the Middle East have caused some Christians to believe those prophecies could be moving closer. ‘We’re living in the prophetic timeline somewhere close to chapter 37 and the opening of chapter 38,’ Cramer said. He argued that Israel remains central to biblical prophecy, saying, ‘Israel is always God’s timepiece when it comes to prophecy,’ and suggested modern conflicts involving Iran should be viewed through that lens.

Of course Pastor Cramer has a lot of company.

Right now, so many prominent Christian voices are talking about Bible prophecy.

Interestingly, discussions about the end times are reportedly even happening in the U.S. military…

One US solider reported his commander to the troops that the war with Iran was, “[A]ll part of God’s divine plan.” The soldier continues that this commander made numerous references to the Book of Revelation which predicts Armageddon and the Second Coming, saying US President Donald Trump “has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.”

Many are convinced that God is on Donald Trump’s side and that this will ensure victory over Iran.

On the other side, the Shiite Muslims that are running Iran believe that when the Mahdi shows up it will guarantee their victory over the United States and Israel.

I don’t think that this war is going to end any time soon, and many have been warning that we will see terror attacks on U.S. soil.

In fact, there were a couple of terror attacks on U.S. soil on Thursday.

In Michigan, someone drove a truck that was “carrying explosives” into a very large synagogue…

The shooter who drove a truck carrying explosives into a Michigan synagogue with an attached preschool has been killed, officials say. The truck caught fire after ‘something ignited’ when the gunman smashed into the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township on Thursday. A man armed with a rifle was found dead inside the vehicle, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. Law enforcement sources said his body is ‘badly burned’ but provided no further details.

In addition to “carrying explosives”, authorities are also telling us that there was a “chemical agent” inside the vehicle…

Authorities confirmed that a ‘chemical agent’ was found inside the truck that rammed Temple Israel in Michigan on Thursday morning. Police sources confirmed to FOX 2’s Jessica Dupnack that the chemical agent, which was not identified, indicated that there was an explosive device inside the shooter’s vehicle. The shooter, who died on the scene, threw an explosive projectile at the building before opening fire at the house of worship.

This incident could have been really, really bad.

We should be very thankful that there was not a very large explosion and that the chemical agent was not dispersed, because there were 140 students inside the building at the time…

Temple Israel released a statement late Thursday afternoon, confirming “everyone is safe.” “All 140 students in our Susan and Harold Loss Early Childhood Center, our amazing staff, our courageous teachers, and our heroic security personnel are all accounted for and safe,” the statement read.

So who did this?

Well, Bill Melugin of Fox News is reporting that it was a “naturalized citizen from Lebanon”…

The suspect in the synagogue shooting is a naturalized citizen from Lebanon, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reports, citing three law enforcement officials.

Did this “naturalized citizen from Lebanon” have any connection to Hezbollah?

I am sure that we will find out.

The other terror attack that happened today occurred at Old Dominion University in Virginia.

The terrorist gunman killed one person and wounded two others.

The shooter had been previously convicted of providing material support to ISIS in 2016, but he was allowed out of prison under the Biden administration in December 2024…

The gunman who killed one person and wounded two others at a Virginia university campus on Thursday had previously been imprisoned for trying to support ISIS, sources told CBS News. Law enforcement sources identified the gunman in the Old Dominion University shooting in Norfolk as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a 36-year-old former Virginia National Guardsman who pleaded guilty in October 2016 to attempting to provide material support to the terror group ISIS. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and was released early in December 2024, according to his Federal Bureau of Prisons record.

I am sure that there will be many more attacks if this war persists for an extended period of time.

For many Shiite Muslims, this is the big one.

For many Christians, this war has Biblical importance.

Personally, I fully agree that this war is extraordinarily important.

But I also think that things are going to play out differently than most people are anticipating.

We are truly living at one of the most pivotal moments in human history, and I expect global events to get really wild during the months ahead.

