War is at the door. On Friday, last ditch talks will be held in Oman, but nobody is really expecting anything to come out of them. The U.S. wants Iran to end all nuclear enrichment, limit the range of their missiles, end the funding of proxies throughout the Middle East, and stop killing protesters. Needless to say, the Iranians are not going to agree to any of that. So it appears that a major conflict is about to erupt, and it is going to look much different from the 12 Day War. The Iranians have been feverishly rebuilding their missile arsenal, and now it is larger and more sophisticated than ever before. In fact, they just publicly unveiled the Khorramshahr-4 which is the “most advanced long-range ballistic missile” that they possess…

Iran’s state-run Press TV announced that Iran has deployed its “most advanced long-range ballistic missile,” the Khorramshahr 4, in one of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s (IRGC) underground “missile cities” on Thursday. The deployment of the missile comes as the IRGC shifts from a defensive position to an offensive position, Press TV said, adding that the pivot “carries a clear message to regional and extra-regional adversaries.”

The Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile is a very serious weapon.

It has a range of approximately 2,000 kilometers, and it can travel at speeds that are absolutely blistering…

During the unveiling of a new missile city operated by the Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday night, the Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile was seen among the operational systems deployed at the site—an event observers describe as signaling a new phase in Iran’s deterrence strategy. According to the information released, the Khorramshahr-4 has a range of about 2,000 kilometers and carries a 1,500-kilogram warhead, making it one of Iran’s heaviest operational ballistic missiles. Its reported accuracy is around 30 meters, while its speed reaches up to Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 within it, significantly reducing the reaction time of enemy air-defense systems. The missile is equipped with a maneuverable reentry vehicle (MaRV), mid-course guidance, a reduced radar cross-section, and high resistance to electronic warfare. Analysts say this combination of features substantially enhances its penetration capability against missile-defense networks.

Older Iranian missiles were relatively easy for our anti-missile systems to intercept.

But the Khorramshahr-4 is a completely different animal.

We are being told that it is so fast that it can travel from Iran to Israel in about 10 minutes…

If Khorramshahr-4 missiles are launched at major Israeli cities, they will do a tremendous amount of damage even if they are just carrying conventional warheads.

But what if they are actually carrying something else instead?

Iran International reported late last year that the IRGC was “developing biological and chemical warheads for the country’s long-range ballistic missiles”…

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is developing biological and chemical warheads for the country’s long-range ballistic missiles, informed military sources told Iran International on Sunday. The IRGC Aerospace Force is working on the unconventional warheads for ballistic missiles as it transfers missile launchers to eastern regions of Iran, the sources said. The sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said these activities have accelerated in recent months and are being pursued amid rising regional tensions and Tehran’s concerns about the possibility of another direct confrontation with Israel and the United States.

If biological or chemical weapons are used against major Israeli cities, what do you think the response will be?

It doesn’t take much imagination to figure that one out.

There is also the possibility that the Iranians could use their long-range ballistic missiles to deliver dirty bombs.

The regime in Tehran understands that their survival will be on the line if a major war breaks out, and so they will likely throw everything that they have got in their arsenal at us.

In addition to fearsome new missiles, it is also being reported that China has given Iran highly advanced radar systems that can actually track stealth aircraft…

A war with Iran would not be easy.

I hope that those that are running our military understand this.

On Thursday, the White House once again warned that war is an option if negotiations fail…

The White House warned on Thursday that Washington has other options if diplomacy with Iran fails. “While these negotiations are taking place, I would remind the Iranian regime that the President has many options at his disposal, aside from diplomacy, as the Commander in Chief of the most powerful military in the history of the world,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

I think that the Trump administration realizes that the negotiations aren’t going anywhere.

I think that they are taking part in these talks to show that they tried to do things peacefully.

Ultimately, what the White House wants to do is to solve the Iran problem for good.

This is something that Vice-President JD Vance talked about during a recent interview…

‘But fundamentally, three years down the road, the president is likely, as he said, to leave the Oval Office. Who is the next president? Maybe you get a crazy person in there who doesn’t care about Iran having a nuclear weapon.’ The Vice President said that Trump wants ‘to create the long term situation that ensures and confirms Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon.’

The only way to guarantee that Iran will not get a nuclear weapon is to bring down the regime in Tehran.

If the Trump administration wants to make that happen, it will have to move fast.

Because if the Democrats take control of Congress in the mid-term elections, President Trump will have a lot less flexibility in 2027 and 2028.

But will rushing to attack Iran cause a major regional conflict to erupt?

This is something that Iranian leaders have warned about, and now Hezbollah has issued a similar warning…

The political wing of Hezbollah in Lebanon’s parliament warned that any US attack on Iran would trigger a wider regional war. “Iran’s firm and resilient stance will enable it to withstand any potential aggression,” the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc said, adding that if the United States launched a war, it would be unable to control the consequences and the conflict would engulf the Middle East.

Speaking of Hezbollah, Israel just conducted another wave of airstrikes on a number of highly sensitive targets throughout Lebanon…

Several underground Hezbollah weapon storage sites were hit in a wave of Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon, the IDF says. According to the IDF, the targeted tunnel shafts were located at Hezbollah sites in the Marjaayoun area of southern Lebanon, near Baalbek in the eastern Beqaa Valley, and in the Hermel area of northern Lebanon. The military says that in recent months it has identified Hezbollah activity at the sites, which it says “constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Everything that has happened in the Middle East for the last several decades has been building up to this.

Now a final showdown with Iran is looming, and once the missiles start flying there will be no turning back.

Interestingly, Shia Islam teaches that the Mahdi will reappear during a great war.

So the Iranians may actually be looking forward to the coming conflict because they may be convinced that it will cause the 12th Imam to show up.

The Iranians see the world far differently than we do, and we should not underestimate what they are capable of doing.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.