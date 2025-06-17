Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
7h

I appreciate receiving your articles very much. You bring a lot of important points to light. There is one point that I’d like to comment on. President Trump stated that (in my words as I understand it) he’s not looking to take out Khomeni at this time BUT if he attacks civilians or our troops then that’s another matter. Thank you for the opportunity to comment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
8h

Here's the English version of the Saudi-based Asharq News: https://english.aawsat.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture