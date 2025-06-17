Are the Iranians just blowing a lot of hot air, or do they really have a big surprise planned? With the Iranians, you just never know. After President Trump threatened the life of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and called for the “unconditional surrender” of Iran, an extremely ominous warning was issued by Iranian state media. We were told to expect “a surprise tonight that the world will remember for centuries”…

Iranian state media has reportedly issued a cryptic and terrifying warning, declaring that “there is a surprise tonight that the world will remember for centuries,” according to a bombshell report from Saudi-based Asharq News. Details remain scarce, but the ominous tone from Tehran signals a potential escalation that could dwarf anything we’ve seen before.

If the world is going to remember this “surprise” for centuries, it would have to be pretty big.

As I write this article, it is already night over in the Middle East, and so far nothing really dramatic has happened.

But we’ll see.

Maybe the Iranians really do have something in the works.

Meanwhile, the New York Times is telling us that Iran is preparing to retaliate if the U.S. joins Israel’s military operation against Iran…

Iran has prepared missiles and other measures for potential strikes against US forces in the Middle East, The New York Times Reports. The Iranian military is planning the possible attacks as a retaliatory measure if American forces join Israel’s strikes against Iran, the report says, citing American officials.

I think that the Iranians are desperate to keep the U.S. out of the conflict at this point.

So they are going to make all sorts of threats and hope that something works.

We are also being warned that the Houthis could start attacking ships in the Red Sea again, militias in Iraq and Syria could strike U.S. bases, and the Iranians could close the Strait of Hormuz…

The officials add that, if the US strikes Fordo, a key Iranian nuclear facility, the Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen will likely attack ships in the Red Sea, as they have done before. Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria will likely attempt to strike American bases in those countries, the officials say. Iran could also place explosive mines in the Strait of Hormuz, at the entrance to the Persian Gulf, to keep US naval forces inside the gulf, the report says.

The Iranians are scared.

They are losing this conflict badly, and they are being led by an 86-year-old nut that is increasingly isolated because many of his top advisers have already been eliminated…

Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cuts an increasingly lonely figure. Khamenei has seen his main military and security advisers killed by Israeli air strikes, leaving major holes in his inner circle and raising the risk of strategic errors, according to five people familiar with his decision-making process. One of those sources, who regularly attends meetings with Khamenei, described the risk of miscalculation to Iran on issues of defence and internal stability as “extremely dangerous”.

The Iranian regime really is facing an existential crisis.

If the Iranians do possess any special “surprises”, Khamenei might actually use them in a desperate attempt to stay in power.

Just like Joe Biden, it appears that Khamenei is not mentally all there at this stage.

And the fact that the son of Iran’s last shah is calling for an overthrow of the regime is certainly not going to calm his nerves…

Reza Pahlavi, the American-based son of Iran’s last shah and longtime critic of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime and Islamic Republic is at the point of collapse. Pahlavi, whose father was overthrown in 1979, called for Iranians to rise up and seize their country in several posts on X. “The Islamic Republic has come to its end and is collapsing. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together we will turn the page of history. “Now is the time to stand up; the time to reclaim Iran. May I be with you soon,” he added.

I think that really big things are about to happen in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just met with his inner circle for about two and a half hours…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been meeting with several ministers and senior defence echelon officials for over two hours, marking it the longest consultation of this kind since the start of the Israel-Iran war. The consultation ended after about two and a half hours.

What were they talking about for all that time?

I think that we will find out soon enough.

Interestingly, the IDF has just issued a major evacuation warning for a portion of southwestern Tehran…

The IDF instructs residents of District 18 in Tehran to evacuate in a statement posted in Farsi. The statement warns that Israel is going to take action in the area targeting military infrastructure. The statement includes a map marking the targeted area in the southwestern part of the city.

We have already seen vast numbers of people flee Tehran, and so hopefully that area of the city has already been cleared out to a very large degree.

When the Israelis issue this kind of advance notice, they aren’t bluffing.

The next 48 hours are going to be crazy.

Buckle up and hold on tight.

Elsewhere, the Russians just conducted a massive bombardment of Kyiv…

Hours later, Putin flipped the bird at G7 leaders with what was reportedly the most lethal attack on the Ukrainian capital so far this year. Around 175 drones, 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles struck residential areas in and around the city overnight, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainians never should have messed around with Russia’s strategic bombers.

Now they are paying a very high price.

It is being reported that a major fire erupted at the Zhulyany airport, and apparently a Patriot air defense system was eliminated…

“Last night, Geraniums carried out a group strike on the Zhulyany airport and the town near it. A number of buildings of the aviation institute were reportedly damaged, and a Patriot air defense system was destroyed. According to preliminary data, the night attack on Kiev was aimed exclusively at military and paramilitary infrastructure, which is confirmed by the geography of the fires, recorded by thermal anomalies.

Most people living in the western world don’t seem to realize it yet, but we are literally watching World War III play out right in front of our eyes.

Sadly, what we have experienced so far is just the beginning.

We really are living in the end times, and global events will become even more nightmarish than they are now.

I would encourage all of my readers to get right with God, because that is what really matters.

