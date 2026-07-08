Massive explosions are being reported all over Iran as the U.S. conducts airstrikes in Iranian territory for a second night in a row. This isn’t exactly a surprise, because just hours ago President Trump declared that the ceasefire is “over” and he openly warned that “we’re going to hit them hard again tonight”. Of course the Iranians have absolutely no intention of backing down. They are reportedly preparing a very large response, and they are considering moves that would definitely take this conflict to the next level.

What all of this means is that Iran War 3 is here.

The first war with Iran was the “12 Day War” that stretched from June 13th, 2025 to June 24th, 2025.

That war was just a preview of coming attractions.

Iran War 2 began on February 28th, 2026 and it concluded with a ceasefire on April 8th, 2026.

It was quite a bit more intense than the “12 Day War”, but I am entirely convinced that Iran War 3 will dwarf both of them.

Now that missiles are flying all over the Middle East, it appears that there will be no turning back.

Just a little while ago, U.S. Central Command officially confirmed that a new wave of U.S. airstrikes has commenced…

The U.S. has launched a new round of strikes on Iran, U.S. Central Command announced late Wednesday night local time. CENTCOM said in a social media post that it “started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.” The strikes come a day after the U.S. launched an initial round of retaliatory strikes on Iran in response to Iranian attacks on commercial tankers in the strait.

What we are witnessing is truly historic.

The U.S. military hit dozens of targets last night, and the early reports that we are getting indicate that tonight’s airstrikes are of a similar scale…

Explosions are being heard in the Bushehr area and further south along the coast in Konarak too;

More blasts have also been heard in Bandar Abbas – which was targeted last night;

Here, the western part of the city appears to be being hit, with air defences activated;

There are power cuts in Chabahar where explosions were heard too;

Israeli media have reported that the US warned its ally ahead of the attacks;

A military source told Nour News that Iran’s armed forces would launch a “massive” attack on US army bases in the region shortly;

And the outlet also said that the attack on Bushehr didn’t damage the nuclear plant there.

The Iranians are in absolutely no mood to back down.

They just spent a number of days being whipped into a religious frenzy by Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral procession, and they want blood.

Everyone is expecting that the Iranian response to this new wave of U.S. airstrikes will be huge…

The Iranians have promised to hit two targets for every target that the U.S. hits.

That is a pretty ambitious goal.

According to the IRGC, U.S. military bases throughout the Persian Gulf region will be attacked tonight…

Iran’s armed forces will launch a large-scale missile and drone attack on US military bases across the region, the IRGC said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, citing a military source. The IRGC added that Iran’s integrated air defense network was confronting what it described as hostile targets.

In addition, there is concern that oil and gas infrastructure in neighboring countries could be targeted.

During Iran War 2, the Iranians showed a certain level of restraint.

I do not think that we will see the same level of restraint during Iran War 3.

In fact, Ebrahim Rezaei just told the world that “we have no red lines”…

With the peace deal between the U.S. and Iran in tatters, Iran is now threatening to strike oil production facilities in Gulf nations that have supported the United States. “The Gulf states that have stood alongside Trump in the Iran-America regime conflict should watch over their oil and gas wells,” Ebrahim Rezaei, a spokesperson for Iran’s national security council. “In defense of the security of the great Iranian nation, we have no red lines.”

Fighting crazy people that have decided that the time for restraint is over is a very dangerous thing to do.

Most people have no idea how far Iran could potentially escalate matters.

On top of more military action, the Iranians are apparently considering a couple of other major moves.

One of those moves would be completely shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, and Vice-President JD Vance is warning the Iranians that doing so would be a very bad choice…

“If they try to close it down, there’s going to be a response from the American military. It’s that simple. That’s the deal,” said Vance, who was in Wisconsin for an event focused on stopping fraud. “They can either follow it or they can have exactly what happened to them last night.” He continued, “It’s just going to keep on happening until they open up that lane and stop shooting at ships. It’s simple.”

An even more dramatic move would be for the Iranians to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

According to Iran International, that is very much on the table…

Once they have withdrawn from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the Iranians would theoretically be free to start testing nuclear weapons.

This crisis was never going to be resolved by diplomacy.

The Iranians had no intention of making the nuclear concessions that the Trump administration was seeking, and there is no way that the rest of the world was going to allow Iran to retain permanent control over the Strait of Hormuz.

For President Trump, it appears that this conflict has become deeply personal.

He knows that the Iranians want him dead, and on Wednesday he expressed concern that someday his luck could run out…

Donald Trump mused about his mortality on Wednesday, telling world leaders that Iran could assassinate him in a revenge plot. The President declared at the NATO summit in Turkey: ‘They [Iran] want to take out the US leader – me. I’m on every list.’ ‘I’m on every single one of their lists, and so far I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long, because that’s the way it goes,’ Trump continued.

I think that President Trump would like to get the Iranians before they get him.

But the truth is that this war is about so much more than that.

All of the smaller conflicts that have erupted in the region are part of the Great Middle East War which has been raging since October 7th, 2023.

Israel is not going to be satisfied as long as the regime in Tehran is still standing, and the regime in Tehran is not going to be satisfied as long as the state of Israel still exists.

Anyone that thought that we were going to see permanent peace in the Middle East was just being delusional, because there was no way that was going to happen.

Just moments ago, President Trump reposted an image of the immense destruction that we are witnessing in Iran tonight…

This is just the beginning my friends, and the world is simply not ready for what is going to happen next.

Stay safe, and watch your back.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.