Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
5hEdited

You, of course, always take an apocalyptic approach, but in this case, you're kind of hard to argue with.

I, for one, don't fear the biblical apocalypse, but I don't wish it on others.

The best way I can cope with it is to acknowledge that it’s ultimately in God’s hands, not yours or mine.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
3h

May the Lord be with us.

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