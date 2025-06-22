Did anyone out there actually believe that Iran would roll over and surrender once we bombed their nuclear facilities? Needless to say, that was never going to happen. The guys running Iran are lunatics that would rather die than surrender. They are “Twelvers” that are eagerly anticipating the arrival of “the Mahdi”, and since he is supposed to come during a time of great chaos there are many in Iran that are very excited that war has erupted. If you are not familiar with the “Twelver movement”, the following is a pretty good summary from Wikipedia…

Nothing that the U.S. or Israel does is going to force the Iranians to the negotiating table.

Now that war has begun, they are going to fight to the last breath.

And they are reaching out for help.

Very late on Sunday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Moscow to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin…

Iran’s foreign minister will head to Moscow late Sunday night to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of U.S. strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities. The Daily Telegraph reports Abbas Araghchi confirmed Iran “reserves all options to defend its security, its interests, its people…All options are on the table” while applauding Russia as “a friend of Iran.”

This wasn’t just a routine visit.

The Iranians are getting pummeled, and they want Russia to get involved…

His visit to Russia will raise significant concerns over what kind of support Moscow is willing to offer Tehran at this moment, which could include sending defence materials, getting involved directly militarily or throwing diplomatic weight behind Iran, the Telegraph report stated. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has already warned the U.S. to “expect regrettable responses” to its strikes.

As I discussed last week, the Russians have been extremely vocal about the crisis in Iran.

They have been developing very close ties with the Iranians in recent years, and they are not pleased about what is happening at all.

But to what extent will the Russians be willing to intervene?

We shall see.

Interestingly, just hours ago former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned that other countries “are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads”…

What have the Americans accomplished with their nighttime strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran? 1. Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage.

2. The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue.

3. A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.

4. Israel is under attack, explosions are rocking the country, and people are panicking.

5. The US is now entangled in a new conflict, with prospects of a ground operation looming on the horizon.

6. Iran’s political regime has survived — and in all likelihood, has come out even stronger.

7. The people are rallying around the country’s spiritual leadership, including those who were previously indifferent or opposed to it.

8. Donald Trump, once hailed as ‘president of peace,’ has now pushed the US into another war.

9. The vast majority of countries around the world oppose the actions of Israel and the United States.

10. At this rate, Trump can forget about the Nobel Peace Prize — not even with how rigged it has become. What a way to kick things off, Mr. President. Congratulations!

Why would he say such a thing?

And what other countries was he talking about?

North Korea?

Pakistan?

Russia?

There are supposedly only nine nations on the entire planet that have nuclear weapons.

Of course if someone did supply Iran with nuclear warheads, that would be considered an act of war by the United States and Israel.

We are so close to seeing this thing spiral completely out of control.

I think that the Trump administration was hoping that the Iranians would decide not to respond to the bombing of their nuclear facilities, but that was simply not realistic.

In fact, the Iranians have already told us that they will use “all necessary means” to defend themselves…

Iran said on Sunday that it was ready to defend itself by “all necessary means” after unprecedented US strikes on its nuclear facilities. “Iran is resolutely determined to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security and people by all necessary means,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei posted on X.

Before the U.S. attacked, the Iranians had a reason to hold back because they didn’t want to draw the U.S. into the conflict.

But now that the U.S. has dropped bunker-buster bombs, the Iranians no longer have any cause for restraint.

There is no telling what they might do.

In addition to closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s top advisers is suggesting that U.S. warships should be targeted…

A prominent adviser to Iran’s supreme leader has called for missile strikes on US Navy ships and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route. “Following America’s attack on the Fordow nuclear installation, it is now our turn,” warned Hossein Shariatmadari, the editor-in-chief of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, a well-known conservative voice who has previously identified himself as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s “representative.” A Telegram message from Kayhan quoted Shariatmadari as saying: “Without hesitation or delay, as a first step we must launch missile strikes on the American naval fleet based in Bahrain and simultaneously close the Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French shipping.”

In addition, we are being warned that we could see “asymmetric terror warfare”…

With its military and top Islamist leadership on the ropes, a weakened Tehran is expected to resort to asymmetric terror warfare in a bid to destabilise its adversaries. The White House has reportedly been monitoring possible Iranian sleeper cells in the US, The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned of a “heightened threat environment” in the US following Trump’s strikes against Iran.

Without a doubt, there will be terror attacks in the Middle East.

In fact, it appears that the attacks have already started…

At least 22 worshippers have been killed and 63 wounded in a suicide bomb attack at a Christian church in Syria. The bomber opened fire as people were praying inside Mar Elias Church, in the Dweila neighbourhood of Damascus, before detonating his vest. Some children are thought to be among the wounded, according to state media.

But will there also be terror attacks on U.S. soil?

We are being told that “soft targets” may be particularly easy for sleeper cells to hit…

Law enforcement officials expressed particular concern about “soft targets” including churches, synagogues and tourist attractions that could be vulnerable to attack. Police departments in smaller cities across the country also increased security measures, citing concerns about potential threats during summer events and parades.

We may see some of that, but hitting churches, schools and sporting events with conventional weapons will not alter the trajectory of the conflict for Iran.

However, the use of weapons of mass destruction could make an enormous difference.

If Iranian agents were to release highly contagious biological agents in major cities in the United States and Israel, the death toll could be in the millions.

There have been rumors about Iran’s biological weapons program for decades, and the Iranians are actually crazy enough to launch such an attack.

If the Iranians feel like the regime is about to fall and they have nothing left to lose, they will almost certainly throw everything that they have got at us.

That means that if they have acquired nukes from North Korea or somewhere else there is a good chance that they will use them.

The Iranians are down, but they are definitely not out.

And I have a feeling that they still have some very serious cards to play.

Sadly, most Americans still don’t understand what is happening.

We are literally at war with Iran, and President Trump just posted a message on his Truth Social account that suggested that regime change in Iran would be a good thing.

Iranian leaders are watching everything that our leaders are saying and they are weighing their next moves.

If they get pushed to the edge, they are not afraid to go out with a bang.

For decades, our politicians talked about the need to keep Iran from getting weapons of mass destruction.

But what if they already have them?

And what if they decide to use them?

Those that are running around proclaiming “mission accomplished” are not being wise, because there is a tremendous amount of chaos ahead of us.

Stay alert and keep a very close eye on the news.

I have a feeling that it won’t be too long before the Iranians start striking back in some very painful ways.

