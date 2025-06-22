Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lynne whelden's avatar
lynne whelden
2h

Maybe I’m naive but Israel has them hiding in caves and…as soon as any “cells” pop up here, they’re as good as dead too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
R In NorCal's avatar
R In NorCal
2h

Good thinking !

Let’s always remember Obama & Biden gave Iran BILLIONS !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture