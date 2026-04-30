Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Matt
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Known as an aircraft killer? By who? Based on what?? How many carriers have they sunk?These the same missiles that were useless for Venezuela? In addition to the rest of the Chinese provided anti aircraft weapons and deterrents. We rendered them all useless!

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