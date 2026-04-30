It appears that China has decided to provide Iran with highly advanced anti-ship missiles that are known as “aircraft-carrier killers”, and that is really bad news for the U.S. Navy. Our vessels do not have any effective defenses against the Chinese-made CM-302. The information that I have to share with you in this article is extremely alarming. During this ceasefire, the Iranians have been feverishly rearming, and it appears that they are getting some new toys to play with. If the Pentagon does not take these threats seriously, we could end up with warships on the bottom of the ocean.

President Trump has repeatedly stated that he is not going to end the naval blockade of Iran until a permanent deal to end the war is reached.

But a permanent deal to end the war is not going to be reached any time soon, because Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is pledging to relentlessly protect Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities…

In his message, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei further said that Iran will closely guard its nuclear and missile capabilities, an apparent response to the US’s desire to dismantle them, Al Jazeera reports. Iranians view the country’s nuclear and missile capabilities “as their national capital and will guard them like water, land and air borders”, Khamenei said.

It is clear that Trump is not going to get what he wants from Khamenei.

So the blockade will continue, and the Iranian economy will deeply suffer.

Unfortunately, it appears that Iranian leaders are losing patience and may order an attack in an effort to break the blockade.

An Iranian media source is reporting that if the blockade is not lifted soon we will see “practical and unprecedented action”…

The continued American maritime piracy and banditry in the form of so-called “naval blockade” will soon be met with “practical and unprecedented action,” a high-ranking security source told Press TV on Wednesday. Iran’s armed forces – operating under the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters as the war command – believe that patience has limits and that a punishing response is necessary if Washington maintains its illegal naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz, the source said. He further emphasized that Iran has proven in recent imposed wars that the United States no longer faces a passive or predictable adversary.

That is quite a threat.

In the statement that he just issued, Khamenei went even further.

He warned that U.S. vessels could soon find themselves on the bottom of the ocean…

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who hasn’t been seen or heard from in person since he was elevated to the top job, said that the only place for Americans in the Persian Gulf “is at the bottom of its waters”, according to state TV. He also claimed that Tehran’s “new management” of the Strait of Hormuz would “bring calm and progress” and economic benefits to all nations. Khamenei said Iran would eliminate “the enemy’s abuses of the waterway”, adding that his country shared a common fate with other nations in the region, but “foreigners who commit evil” had no future there.

How can Khamenei be so confident?

After all, the Iranians have not been able to sink a single U.S. warship so far.

Well, it looks like the Chinese have decided to offer a helping hand.

According to Reuters, six different sources have confirmed that “Iran is close to a deal with China to purchase anti‑ship cruise missiles”…

Iran is close to a deal with China to purchase anti‑ship cruise missiles, according to six people with knowledge of the negotiations, just as the United States deploys a vast naval force near the Iranian coast ahead of possible strikes on the Islamic Republic. The deal for the Chinese‑made CM‑302 missiles is near completion, though no delivery date has been agreed, the people said. The supersonic missiles have a range of about 290 kilometres and are designed to evade shipborne defences by flying low and fast. Their deployment would significantly enhance Iran’s strike capabilities and pose a threat to U.S. naval forces in the region, two weapons experts said.

The CM-302 missile is extremely difficult to intercept, and it is known as an “aircraft-carrier killer”…

Nonetheless, if the CM-302 were deployed along the Iranian coastline, it could hit almost any target anywhere in the Persian Gulf, in the Strait of Hormuz, and most of the Gulf of Oman. Not surprisingly, the YJ-12 is defined as an “aircraft-carrier killer” by the PLA. Although its existence had been known for some years, there was initially very little information about the system or any photos of an operational version—a sign that the PLA wanted to hide its performance parameters and maintain technological surprise.

Will the Iranians use these Chinese-made missiles to try to sink one of the aircraft carriers that the U.S. has deployed to the region?

At the beginning of the war, there was a lot of talk that the USS Abraham Lincoln could be targeted, and so it was kept quite a distance from Iran.

But now these new missiles will allow Iran to strike ships at a much greater distance.

Meanwhile, we are being told that the U.S. is deploying some new missiles to the Middle East as well…

The US CENTCOM has requested that the long-delayed Dark Eagle hypersonic missile be sent to the Middle East for potential use against Iran, marking the first time Washington would deploy the technology, the Bloomberg news outlet reports. The request by US CENTCOM was made after Iran shifted its missile launchers out of range of the US Army’s Precision Strike Missile, the current technology it has deployed, a person with direct knowledge of the request tells Bloomberg, who adds the request to the military is still pending.

This is yet another indication that the U.S. is gearing up for more fighting.

On Thursday, President Trump was scheduled to receive an important briefing on potential military options…

President Donald Trump on Thursday is set to receive a briefing from U.S. Central Commander Adm. Brad Cooper and other military leaders on potential strikes in Iran, Axios and Reuters reported overnight.

One of the potential military options that Trump will reportedly be considering is a “short and powerful” wave of airstrikes…

CENTCOM has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes intended to break the logjam and force Iran to be more flexible with its demands, Axios reported Wednesday. Other options being discussed include a special forces operation to secure Iran’s supply of highly enriched uranium or taking actions to gain more U.S. control over the strait, according to Axios.

Of course any new attack by the U.S. will likely provoke a very strong response from the Iranians.

In fact, one Iranian official is pledging that there would be “long and painful strikes” in retaliation…

IRGC Aerospace Commander says Iran will respond with “long and painful strikes” even if the US attack is “short and limited.” US ships will “follow the same fate of US regional bases.”

It appears that Israel is getting ready for more military action too.

Israel’s Defense Minister is warning that his nation “may soon be required to act again to ensure the objectives are achieved”…

“Iran has suffered extremely severe blows over the past year, blows that have set it back years in all areas,” Katz continued at a military ceremony. “US President Trump, in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading the effort to complete the campaign’s objectives in a way that ensures Iran will not return to being a threat to the existence of Israel, to the United States, and to the free world for generations to come,” he added. “We support this effort and provide the necessary backing, but we may soon be required to act again to ensure the objectives are achieved.”

Once fighting resumes, I expect it to be even more intense than before.

Both sides will understand that there will be no negotiated solution, and so both sides will be going for the jugular.

I am entirely convinced that Iranian leaders are willing to escalate matters as far as they possibly can in order to achieve victory.

If the fighting goes long enough, we will likely get to see all of the new weapons that they have been accumulating, and that won’t be good news for anyone.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.