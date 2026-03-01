I don’t think that most people in the western world fully grasp the importance of what has just transpired. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not just the supreme leader of Iran. He was a direct descendant of the Muhammad, and that gave him the right to wear the black turban. For Shiite Muslims, the direct descendants of Muhammad are considered to be the only legitimate spiritual and political successors to Muhammad. They are believed to possess divine knowledge and authority, and killing such an individual is considered to be unthinkable. There are statues and photographs of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei literally everywhere you go in Iran, and now that he is dead there are 200 million Shiite Muslims all over the world that are extremely angry.

Of course it isn’t just Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that is dead.

The strike that killed him also killed his daughter, his grandchild, his daughter-in-law and his son-in-law…

Iran has confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in joint US and Israeli strikes. The Supreme Leader’s daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law were also killed in the bombardment on his home in Tehran in the early hours of Saturday. The family deaths were reported by state media on Sunday, just hours before Iran’s military made a promise to lead its most ferocious counterattacks on the US and Israel in history.

That would have been enough to unleash an unprecedented wave of revenge.

But there are dozens of other Iranian leaders that have also been eliminated.

In fact, President Trump is claiming that 48 top Iranian leaders are now dead…

President Donald Trump boasted on Sunday that 48 Iranian leaders had been wiped out ‘in one shot’ after confirming to the world Saturday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead. He also said in a Truth Social post that US forces ‘destroyed and sunk’ nine Iranian Navy ships. ‘We are going after the rest – They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!’ Trump wrote.

These Iranian leaders slaughtered tens of thousands of their own people.

So their deaths are being greatly celebrated all over the globe.

But for Shiite Muslims, a day of vengeance is here.

Shortly after Khamenei’s death, the red flag of revenge was raised over the Jamkaran Mosque in the holy city of Qom…

Following the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has raised the red flag of revenge above the Jamkaran Mosque in the city of Qom. According to several media reports, a red banner, which symbolises justice and revenge in Shiite tradition, was seen atop the Jamkaran Mosque.

This is a very rare event.

We are truly in unprecedented territory, and the IRGC is pledging that they will unleash the “most ferocious offensive operation in history”…

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vows to punish the “murderers” of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, after his death is confirmed by state television, promising what it says will be the “most ferocious offensive operation in history” against US bases and Israel. “The hand of revenge of the Iranian nation for a severe, decisive and regrettable punishment for the murderers of the Imam of the Ummah will not let go of them,” the IRGC says in a statement. “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and what it called the vast popular Basij forces will powerfully continue the path of their leader in defending his legacy, standing firm against internal and external plots and delivering what it described as a lesson-giving punishment to aggressors against the Islamic homeland,” it says.

As expected, the Iranians have been viciously striking the land of Israel.

In fact, an Iranian ballistic missile just caused mass casualties in a community not too far away from Jerusalem…

Nine people were killed and more than 40 were injured in Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, on Sunday afternoon by a direct Iranian ballistic missile impact. The missile struck a residential area in the city, destroying a synagogue and causing extensive damage to a public bomb shelter beneath it and surrounding homes. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it declared the deaths of eight victims at the scene and took 28 others to hospitals, two in serious condition. The death of the ninth victim was declared a short time later.

The Iranians have also been hitting U.S. military bases located throughout the Middle East…

Following Israel and the Untied States’ initiation of a coordinated large-scale military assault against Iran, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has conducted large scale ballistic missile attacks against Israel, and also targeted U.S. military bases in the Gulf region including in facilities Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Footage from countries across the region have shown explosions at the targeted bases, although the extent of the damage remains unknown. The United States has maintained a large military footprint across the Gulf region since 1990, when it first established bases in Saudi Arabia to stage a military buildup against Iraq, which paved the way to a full scale U.S.-led invasion of the country in 2003.

Sadly, it appears that the Iranian strikes have caused at least some American casualties.

U.S. Central Command is telling us that three service members have died and five others have been seriously wounded…

Three American service members were killed in action amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, U.S. military officials confirmed, one day after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes and Tehran quickly hit back. Five others were seriously wounded, according to U.S. Central Command, which didn’t provide further details. The service members were not immediately identified.

Needless to say, this is probably just the beginning.

Here in the United States, law enforcement authorities are encouraging everyone to be on alert for acts of terror…

The FBI has issued a chilling warning to Americans as fears grow Iran will strike the US through its terrorist proxies. FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence teams are on elevated alert across the country, according to an agency official. Terrorism fears are surging in the wake of Donald Trump’s military strikes on Iran, as reports circulate that the Islamic regime’s supreme leader was killed.

There are approximately 2.5 million Shiite Muslims living in the United States, and one of them just walked into a Texas bar and opened fire…

A gunman wearing a ‘Property of Allah’ shirt who opened fire on a Texas bar may have been an Islamic terrorist motivated by the US strikes on Iran, police have said. Two people were shot dead and 14 more were wounded at a packed-out bar in Austin during the early hours of Sunday, before officers killed the attacker in return fire. A law enforcement source identified the shooter to the Daily Mail as Ndiaga Diagne, 53, an ex-New York City resident and US citizen originally from Senegal.

It is impossible to predict where something like this may happen.

Authorities are telling us that this man had a Quran in his vehicle, and it is being reported that he “was possibly wearing an undershirt or t-shirt that had an Iranian flag or Iranian representations on it”…

He was found to have a Quran in his car, wore ‘Islamic’ clothing when he opened fire on the bar, and may have been motivated by US strikes in Iran. Diagne was wearing a shirt reading ‘Property of Allah’, and according to Fox News he was possibly wearing an undershirt or t-shirt that had an Iranian flag or Iranian representations on it.

Meanwhile, Shiite Muslims in Pakistan are going absolutely nuts.

There have already been multiple instances where violent protesters tried to commit acts of terror at U.S. consulates, and as a result at least 22 people have died so far…

At least 22 people were killed and more than 120 wounded in clashes with police on Sunday in Pakistan after protesters supporting Iran tried to storm the U.S. Consulate and United Nations offices. In the port city of Karachi, fire was set at the U.S. Consulate entrance gate during a rally to condemn the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the U.S. and Israeli military.

In Iraq, violent protesters attempted to breach the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, and things got very messy…

Things are also popping off outside high-secured Baghdad’s Green Zone, where Iraqis are trying to breach the US embassy, with hundreds seen rioting and even bringing bulldozing equipment to the site. The mob threw stones and clashed with Iraqi security forces, which responded with tear gas. “Their attempts had been thwarted so far, but they keep trying,” an official told AFP. Iraq is a Shia majority country with heavy loyalty to the Shia religious establishment in Iran.

If this war drags on, this will be just the beginning of the terror.

For many Shiite Muslims, there is no limit as to what they would be willing to do to get revenge.

They will never forgive, and they will never forget.

Yes, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is gone, but his legacy will be with us for a long time to come.

