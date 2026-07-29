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Puddin Tain tortie love🤎🖤🧡's avatar
Puddin Tain tortie love🤎🖤🧡
4h

“𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘫𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘐𝘳𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘴𝘶𝘥𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘤𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦”

🌮 🌮 🌮

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MJB's avatar
MJB
4h

‘Trump really wants this war to end’??!! What world do you live in??!!

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