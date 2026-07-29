Well, that brief pause in the action was fun while it lasted. At the end of last week, many believed that a major escalation with Iran appeared to be imminent, but then President Trump suddenly decided to give diplomacy another chance. Trump really wants this war to end, and if the Iranians had any sense they would have jumped at that opportunity. Unfortunately, the Iranians are in no mood to compromise, and that isn’t going to change any time soon. They are never going to give Trump the nuclear concessions that he is seeking, and they have once again made it very clear that commercial traffic will never be allowed to flow freely through the Strait of Hormuz the way that it did before the war…

The Iranians have been very consistent about this.

I don’t know why Trump expects them to change their minds.

The Iranians feel like they have the upper hand in this crisis, and now they have just made a very aggressive move.

Just a little while ago, there were reports that ballistic missiles were being launched by Iran…

It turns out that these reports were quite accurate.

U.S. Central Command has confirmed that Iran conducted a “surprise attack” on U.S. forces in the region…

What are the Iranians thinking?

Needless to say, it is probably inevitable that there will be a U.S. response.

And the fact that U.S. refueling tankers are already in the air indicates that the U.S. response will likely happen very quickly…

Of course this isn’t the only military action that we have been witnessing in the Middle East.

Over the last few days, Iranian-backed militants in Iraq have launched about 20 drones toward Israel, Saudi Arabia and Jordan…

And earlier on Tuesday the Houthis fired multiple ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea…

The Iran-backed Houthi paramilitary group fired on a Saudi-flagged tanker in the Red Sea on Tuesday, the group said. The Houthis fired “a number of ballistic missiles” at the oil tanker NCC Ghazal for “for violating the maritime navigation ban imposed on the Saudi enemy and ignoring the warning calls,” according to spokesperson Yahya Saree. The ship turned around and “retreated” from the fire, he said. “The armed forces affirm their continuation in implementing the maritime blockade decision against the Saudi enemy within the equation of siege by siege and comprehensive escalation by comprehensive escalation,” Saree said, translated from Arabic.

The Saudis are getting very frustrated.

They can’t get their oil through the Strait of Hormuz, they can’t get their oil through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and on Monday Houthi drones hit the biggest crude oil stabilization plant in the entire world…

Then, on July 27, 2026, drones struck Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq facility—the world’s largest crude oil stabilization plant—along with the East-West Pumping Station. Reports describe a massive fire, with NASA FIRMS satellite imagery confirming extensive fire activity. Saudi Arabia blamed Iran-backed resistance groups in Iraq, initiated emergency flaring at multiple production sites, and reserved the right to respond. Abqaiq processes and stabilizes the bulk of Saudi crude (removing hydrogen sulfide and preparing it for transport or refining), with a capacity of up to 7 million bpd—historically accounting for more than half of Saudi output and roughly 5–7% of global oil supply.

This attack was an absolutely enormous story, but the mainstream media in the U.S. did not give it much attention at all.

Are they just trying to keep everyone calm?

The global energy crisis just continues to get even worse, and the war in the Middle East could be about to go to an entirely new level.

There had been a tremendous amount of speculation about President Trump’s highly anticipated meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

According to CBS News, a senior Israeli source that was actually in that meeting described it as “extremely positive”…

The White House meeting between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “extremely positive,” according to a senior Israeli source who accompanied Netanyahu in the meeting. “It was an extremely positive meeting,” the source said. “The Prime Minister and President held an excellent and comprehensive discussion on the key issues of the day, first and foremost Iran. The leaders reaffirmed their ironclad commitment to ensuring that Iran never has nuclear weapons.”

The last time those two men met was on February 11th.

Later that month, the bombing of Iran began.

I know that a lot of people out there are desperately hoping that there will be some sort of a diplomatic solution to this crisis.

But the truth is that any pauses in the fighting will just be temporary.

Prior to his trip to the United States, Netanyahu made it very clear that this war will never be over until there is either regime change in Iran or the Iranian nuclear program is brought to a complete halt…

In an appearance on Fox News just before his trip, he laid out that the Iran war must end with either regime collapse or total nuclear program halt. He said that Tehran must understand that continuing to cause “global economic chaos, kill thousands of its own citizens, and attack others” carries severe consequences. He emphasized the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program must end “with or without a deal.”

The Iranians are never going to end their nuclear program.

So that leaves just one other option.

The Israelis understand what it would mean if the Iranians are allowed to mass produce nuclear weapons.

They feel like they are in a fight for national survival, and they do not intend to lose.

Once Trump gives the green light, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says that his nation is ready to start hitting Iran’s energy infrastructure…

We could be right on the verge of seeing the entire Middle East erupt in flames.

And I don’t believe that the violence will be limited to that part of the world either.

Once things get really crazy, the Iranians won’t be afraid to conduct high profile attacks on U.S. soil.

In fact, the Iranians just put out a video that literally threatens members of President Trump’s family…

First Lady Melania Trump and First Son Barron Trump are the subjects of a new horrifying assassination threat from Iran. The Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, published an AI-generated video on Monday highlighting the locations the First Lady likes to shop at and how would-be assassins could target her. ‘Melania’s obsession with fashion has become her biggest weakness,’ a narrator says in the harrowing video, according to its closed captioning.

These people are nuts.

In the video, department stores that Melania Trump likes to shop at are specifically identified…

‘Melania has a special interest in the luxury department stores on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan,’ the video continues. It specifically names Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue as Melania’s favorite shopping hot spots. ‘These places could be suitable for operations by global freedom fighters,’ the video continues. It then gives viewers tips about ‘the advanced signs indicating Melania will visit these centers,’ such as public trash bins missing from street corners and welded-shut manholes on the route the First Lady takes to go shopping.

Hopefully President Trump and his family will be taking extra precautions from this point forward.

Because if the Iranians were able to take out a very high profile figure, that would be a major victory for them.

Most of us in the western world simply do not understand what all-out war looks like.

When push comes to shove, there is virtually nothing that the Iranians would not be willing to do to win.

Their sick ideology even gives them justification for gunning down tens of thousands of their own citizens.

Now we are locked in a brutal war with these guys with no easy way out, and a tremendous amount of death and destruction is ahead.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.