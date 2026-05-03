Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
10h

Tell me one thing

Would you trust anything Trump is telling you?

Now answer honestly !!!

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Joe Simsbury's avatar
Joe Simsbury
10h

lol. They don’t give us deadlines. Go have sex with a goat. Go ahead and attack us in the straits and we will eliminate all power in the country for years. Every good Iranian and even some bad ones will destroy people in government and their families if they get put in the Stone Age

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