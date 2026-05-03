It appears that we are headed for a showdown. The Iranian economy is being suffocated by President Trump’s blockade of Iranian ports, and the Iranians just gave the U.S. a one month deadline to end it. The Iranians seem to believe that they are holding all the cards since they have shut down traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and President Trump is very eager to find a way to end the war. They have submitted a 14 point plan for ending the war which is essentially a wish list of everything that they ever wanted. The Iranians know that Trump does not want a long war with Iran with the midterm elections looming, and so they are insisting that Trump accept their 14 point framework and they are only giving him one month to make up his mind…

Iran has set a one-month deadline for negotiations on a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end a US naval blockade and permanently end the war in Iran and Lebanon, according to a report Saturday by Axios, Anadolu reports. Tehran submitted a 14-point revised proposal Thursday for a framework agreement to Washington. Two sources briefed on the document said it lays out a strict one-month timeline to secure a deal covering maritime access, ending the US naval blockade and a lasting ceasefire on both fronts.

If Trump were to agree to this plan, the Iranians would not have to make any concessions regarding their nuclear program.

In addition, the U.S. would have to end the blockade, lift all sanctions, and withdraw forces from nearby countries.

On top of everything else, the Iranians would maintain full control over the Strait of Hormuz.

In fact, the Iranians are about to pass a law that will make the current state of affairs in the Strait of Hormuz permanent.

According to Iranian Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad, under this new law the United States and Israel will be forever banned from passing through the Strait of Hormuz…

“Under the law that will be adopted, vessels belonging to the Zionist regime will under no circumstances be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” he continued. “Hostile countries, headed by the United States, will also not have the right of passage.”

The Iranians truly believe that they have won.

At this point, the IRGC is boasting that Trump “must choose between an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran”…

The intelligence wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement via state television on Sunday, which said: “Trump must choose between an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The IRGC is right about one thing.

The deal that Iran is offering is certainly a bad deal.

Of course there was never any chance that Trump would go for it.

In fact, he just told an Israeli media outlet that it is simply “not acceptable”…

Trump reportedly told Israeli media outlet Kan News that he has studied the new proposal from Iran and found it “unacceptable.” “I’ve studied it, I’ve studied everything – it’s not acceptable,” he reportedly said.

Instead of bowing down and giving the Iranians everything that they want, Trump has chosen to start a brand new operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Trump, “Project Freedom” begins on Monday…

Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with — They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders! For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business. Again, these are Ships from areas of the World that are not in any way involved with that which is currently taking place in the Middle East. I have told my Representatives to inform them that we will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation, and everything else. This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time.

Will U.S. aircraft or U.S. warships be involved in guiding commercial vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz?

If so, we will essentially be daring the Iranians to start shooting.

And considering the fact that they just attacked another cargo vessel just hours ago, there is a very good chance that they will do exactly that.

This could be the week when things flare up again.

One Iranian official just warned that a “renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely”…

The war between the US and Iran is “likely” to restart, a senior Iranian official predicted on the heels of comments by President Trump that the US might be “better off” without an agreement. A “renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely,” said Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a high-level officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

And another Iranian official is telling the U.S. to get ready “to face a graveyard of your carriers and forces”…

So how can the Iranians be so confident?

Well, as I discussed last week, it appears that China has agreed to provide highly advanced anti-ship missiles to Iran.

Can you imagine what it will do to our relations with the Chinese if U.S. warships start getting sunk by anti-ship missiles provided by China?

Of course the Iranians have also been getting help from the Russians.

If you doubt this, you should consider the fact that this was just admitted by the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff…

In comments before Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Dan Caine, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, responded in an affirmative manner to a question from the panel’s chairman, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Ala.), about whether there is Russian involvement. “General Caine, there’s no question that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is taking serious action to undermine our efforts for success in Iran. Is there any question about that?” Wicker asked the general. Without going into detail, Caine said, “I think there’s actions and activities. [I’m] mindful of the hearing room we’re in, but there’s, there’s, there’s definitely some action there.”

Once fighting erupts again, I am convinced that it will escalate to frightening new levels.

And that could put us dangerously close to war with Russia and China.

They are certainly not going to stop helping Iran, and that will make Trump extremely angry.

What would be best for everyone would be for the Iranians and the Trump administration to come to some sort of an agreement before things get out of hand.

But at this point the Iranians are not interested in compromising because they believe that they have the upper hand.

So more war is coming, and global events are about to get even crazier.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.