Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
1hEdited

“The equation of this war is clear: Either all or none!” Ghalibaf said

He is right about that. The only way to go with this war is all the way; the IRGC has to be destroyed by whatever means necessary.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Texasdon's avatar
Texasdon
1h

Iran doesn’t have the ability to do another 9/11 style attack, but Israel sure does.

Reply
Share
5 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture