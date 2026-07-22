Does Iran have the ability to conduct 9/11-style attacks on U.S. soil? As you will see below, the Iranians are making all sorts of very serious threats and they are encouraging us to “prepare as many coffins as possible”. But most Americans do not take such threats seriously. They seem to believe that the war that is raging on the other side of the planet could never reach us. Unfortunately, the truth is that Iranian terror is a very potent threat. The Iranians used chemical weapons against protesters in January, I have documented that U.S. officials have known about their biological weapons program since the 1990s, and many believe that the Trump administration is greatly underestimating their nuclear capabilities. I am entirely convinced that they could potentially pull off a mass casualty event that would “cause national mourning in America”.

As I write this article, another night of bombing has begun in the Middle East.

The Iranians are never going to give President Trump what he wants, and Trump is getting very frustrated with them.

Earlier today, Trump issued an extremely ominous ultimatum…

Needless to say, it was inevitable that the Iranians would respond to this threat with threats of their own.

One IRGC official has warned that Iran will respond to U.S. strikes on Iranian bridges and energy facilities by striking bridges and energy facilities all over the region…

A top IRGC official has responded to Trump’s Bridge attack for each shipping attack ultimatum (see below). Iranian IRGC Aerospace Commander Mousavi has threatened that Iran will cut off electricity to America’s Gulf Allies if Iranian bridges or power plants are attacked, Tasnim News Agency. “If the Americans target an Iranian bridge or power plant, Iran will respond by striking infrastructure and bridges across the region, including energy facilities in which the United States has interests,” the official said according semi-official news agency Tasnim. “The Americans should by now, after these past ten days, be fully convinced that Iran strikes wherever it decides to strike. Therefore, any such gamble by Trump will once again end in his embarrassment,” the IRGC commander added.

A lot of Americans are tuning such threats out because it doesn’t directly affect their daily lives.

But what if the Iranians start conducting attacks here?

Just a little while ago, the IRGC threatened to “carry out regret-inducing operations that will lead to national mourning in America”…

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened the United States with what it described as a “9/11-style” attack, warning that continued conflict with Tehran would result in “national mourning in America”, hours after US President Donald Trump warned of possible strikes on Iranian infrastructure. According to Iran’s state-linked Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said: “If the war continues, we will carry out regret-inducing operations that will lead to national mourning in America.” The warning appeared to invoke the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, after which the United States declared national mourning.

Wow.

That certainly got my attention.

How many people would have to die in order to cause “national mourning in America”?

And the Iranian Embassy in Spain is telling us to “prepare as many coffins as possible”…

We are a nation that is absolutely teeming with soft targets, and it definitely would not take much to spark mass chaos.

Personally, I am very concerned about the potential for a biological attack on U.S. soil.

It would be so easy for a handful of agents to open a few containers that have highly contagious biological agents in them in highly populated areas and simply walk away.

Once something starts spreading, it can be exceedingly difficult to try to contain it.

The Iranians know that asymmetric warfare is their best chance of emerging victorious from this conflict.

That is why they are holding the global economy hostage by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf once again made it abundantly clear that Iran will never allow traffic to flow freely through the Strait of Hormuz like it did before the war…

“The equation of this war is clear: Either all or none!” Ghalibaf said in a post shared on X. “In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil,” he added before stating that if Iran’s security “is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe, and the security of the Strait of Hormuz depends on the absence of American forces.” “We have repeatedly said that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war conditions,” Ghalibaf warned.

And now the Bab al-Mandeb Strait has been shut down as well.

The Houthis just announced that they targeted two Saudi oil tankers that were attempting to sneak their way through…

Yemen’s Houthis says they carried out a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers, identified as ENCELA and LAYLIA, saying the vessels violated a naval blockade imposed by the group. The Iran-aligned Houthis said on Monday they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, drawing a warning from the Saudi-led coalition that it would respond “firmly,” in a move that threatens to disrupt global energy supplies beyond the Gulf.

As I keep reminding my readers, we really are watching the Great Middle East War play out right in front of our eyes.

Sadly, much more death and destruction is ahead of us.

And it appears that U.S. military action could be about to begin in yet another area of the world…

The Trump administration is weighing military action in the West African country of Mali to target an al-Qaeda-affiliated group known as JNIM, said current and former U.S. officials familiar with the deliberations. If approved, it would add an eighth nation to the list of countries where President Donald Trump has ordered strikes since the start of his second term — a chapter of his presidency that he initially said would be dedicated to ending global strife and redirecting U.S. resources to Americans. There is disagreement, however, among senior U.S. officials over whether to proceed with attacking the militant group. A vocal advocate for using force is the National Security Council’s senior director for counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka, said the current and former officials, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military planning.

Global events could completely spiral out of control at any moment.

Someday we will wish that we could all go back to this moment and make much different decisions.

Unfortunately, there is no turning back now.

What will be will be, and we are all going to have to deal with the consequences.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.