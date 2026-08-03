Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
3h

Trump is delusional and out of touch with reality . It's all smoke and mirrors . He thinks the strait of hormuz is open! No its not, its closed. I think 4 ships 🚢 got through ALL WITH IRANIANS PERMISSION!

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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
3h

I heard this and I wanted to start screaming 😱. Get on with it r get out.

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