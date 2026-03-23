The Iranians don’t seem to have gotten the memo. President Trump may have decided that it is time to sit down and make a deal, but the Iranians continue to launch missiles at Israeli cities and are threatening to use a new secret weapon. They are not telling us what this new secret weapon is, but Iranian Major General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi is claiming that it is so powerful that it “will bring an end to the enemy’s operations”…

Iranian Major General Abdollahi said: ‘The use of a new, secret weapon will begin soon and it will bring an end to the enemy’s operations.’ The taunts came just minutes after Trump claimed the two countries had held ‘productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities.’

What kind of weapon could he be talking about?

If it is “secret”, that would seem to imply that it is something that we have never seen the Iranians use before.

And apparently this Iranian general is convinced that it is so powerful that it will win the war for Iran.

Is he telling the truth?

Is he bluffing?

Only time will tell.

What we do know is that the Iranians launched a whole bunch of missiles at Israel after they warned that they had “special events” planned that were intended to “completely remove the hope of negotiations from the minds of the aggressors”…

Iran has launched missiles at Israel after it ominously warned Donald Trump that it has ‘special plans’ for him and the US’s allies in the Gulf, following the American president’s threat to attack the nation’s power plants. A source told the state-run Fars News Agency: ‘Tonight, special events are planned for Tel Aviv and some regional allies of the US and Israel that will completely remove the hope of negotiations from the minds of the aggressors.’ Iran appears to have made good on the threat, firing missiles at Eilat area in southern Israel, as well as the cities of Dimona and Yeruham. Residents in the Jerusalem area tonight reported hearing loud explosions.

Whoever is currently in charge in Iran doesn’t want to talk.

That much should be very clear to everyone.

The Iranians are insisting that the U.S. and Israel must agree to all of their demands, and they are telling us that even after the war ends “the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to the pre-war situation”…

In a message posted on Telegram by Fars News Agency, sources appeared to reject Donald Trump’s claims of ‘major points of agreement’ between the US and Iran. The message reads: ‘Informed officials in Iran announced that there were no negotiations and emphasized that until the US completely withdrew, evacuated its bases in the region, paid compensation, and received valid guarantees not to repeat the aggression, neither would the war end nor would the Strait of Hormuz be reopened. ‘According to this report, even after the possible end of the war, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to the pre-war situation.’

The U.S. and Israel will never agree to these demands.

And so the fighting will continue, and there will inevitably be a lot more surprises.

Of course there have already been quite a few surprises during this war.

Experts all over the world were certainly shocked when Iran showed that it could fire missiles at targets more than 4,000 kilometers away…

Before the war, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Iran could potentially strike targets in Europe. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said last month that Iran had deliberately limited its missile range to 2,000 kilometers. A range of 4,000 kilometers would expand the potential reach of Iranian missiles significantly, placing parts of Western Europe, including Germany, Finland and Austria, within range. It could also put parts of North and East Africa, including Kenya and Ethiopia, as well as countries in South Asia such as Bangladesh and India, and even parts of China, within reach.

The Iranians were lying to us about the maximum range of their missiles.

And I am convinced that they were lying to us about a lot of other things as well.

If the Iranians choose to use unconventional weapons, the U.S. and Israel will feel absolutely compelled to completely eliminate the regime in Iran.

So let us hope that things don’t escalate that far.

We are also being warned that Iran could choose to target Americans outside of the Middle East…

The US Department of State issued a worldwide security alert Sunday, urging Americans across the globe to be wary of threats from Iran-linked groups. “The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate,” the State Department said in a statement.

I am particularly concerned about the potential for attacks on U.S. soil.

It would be so easy for Iranian agents to unleash biological agents in heavily populated areas.

Yes, this is a very real possibility.

U.S. officials have been admitting that Iran has an offensive biological weapons program since 1996…

The U.S. government has long assessed that Iran enjoys BW-producing capabilities at the very least, and is or may be operating a BW program itself. For example, in 1996, the CIA concluded that “Iran holds some stocks of biological agents and weapons. Tehran probably has investigated both toxins and live organisms as biological warfare agents. Iran has the technical infrastructure to support a significant biological weapons program with little foreign assistance.” In 2000, DCI Nonproliferation Center Director John Lauder testified to Congress that “Iran is pursuing both civilian biotech activities and a biological warfare (BW) program,” that its BW program was then “in the late stages of research and development,” and that Iran “already holds some stocks of BW agents and weapons.” In 2003 and 2005 reports, the State Department stated that, “Iran has an offensive biological weapons program in violation of the BWC. Iran is technically capable of producing at least rudimentary biological warheads for a variety of delivery systems, including missiles.” In 2011, then–Director of National Intelligence James Clapper stated that “Iran probably has the capability to produce some biological warfare (BW) agents for offensive purposes, if it made the decision to do so. We assess that Iran has previously conducted offensive BW agent research and development. Iran continues to seek dual-use technologies that could be used for BW.”

So don’t believe the talking heads that continue to insist that Iran does not pose this kind of a threat.

Those talking heads literally do not know what they are talking about.

If some sort of a major national emergency does break out, the federal government has put together a list of 14 things that you should have on hand…

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting, scissors and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

The items on that list won’t get you very far, but at least they are better than having nothing.

If we end up facing a scenario in which some sort of highly contagious pestilence with a very high death rate has been released, you will want to be prepared to stay home for as long as it takes.

There are some bioweapons that have been designed to have a death rate of well over 50 percent.

That is something that you do not want to mess with.

For now, let’s just hope that cooler heads prevail and that the conflict in the Middle East rapidly comes to a conclusion.

If that doesn’t happen, it is inevitable that there will be more escalations, and we could end up seeing weapons get used that should never be used under any circumstances.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.