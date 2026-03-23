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sosumi
1h

Why would Iran be interested in negotiations with America when Iran and the rest of the world knows full well that America cannot be trusted because America never negotiates in good faith and always breaks every agreement?

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Alan
42m

Hopefully this is finally the end of Trump's presidency. Many of us believed him when said no new wars yet look at where we are now. I guess he was dumb enough to believe the regime would fall in days.

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