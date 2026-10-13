Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
Oct 13

I guess people are free to think and say whatever they want, but listening to the libs will not turn the clock back to the way things were. I have serious doubts that things will ever be the way they were. We might as well prepare for what is coming. And if people are stupid enough to blame Trump for this present situation then so be it.

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Leo Hohmann's avatar
Leo Hohmann
Oct 13Edited

I have to wonder who are the real “nuts” in this war? Let’s not forget who started it: Trump and Bibi …and it is Trump and Bibi who will not back off, all but promising another major offensive after the elections. Iran is simply doing whatever it takes to defend their homeland and national interests in the face of attacks from hostile warmongers, as I would hope any sovereign nation would. Not sure how that makes them “nuts.”

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