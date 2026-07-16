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DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
9h

The US oil reserves are soon empty so be prepared for skyrocketing oil prices coming to a city near you

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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
9h

Time to bust out some popcorn and watch the show. Not much any of us can do about it.

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