Targeting military assets isn’t going to wreck the global economy, but targeting key infrastructure could. The damage that has already been done to oil and natural gas infrastructure in the Middle East is going to take years to fully repair and rebuild. But so far the damage that has been done has been somewhat limited. If both sides decide to start conducting all-out attacks on oil and gas infrastructure, the world would be facing an unprecedented energy crisis with no end in sight. Unfortunately, it appears that such a scenario could potentially be ahead of us.

A couple of days ago, President Trump told Fox News that the U.S. military would keep hitting Iran really hard for the next several nights…

“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. We’re going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We’re going to hit them very hard the night after… We’re going to knock out all their power plants, we’re going to knock out all their bridges, unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

Of course that is precisely what we have witnessed.

There has been bombing night after night, and tonight the attacks have continued.

Just a little while ago, U.S. Central Command announced that strikes were occurring inside Iran for a 6th night in a row…

Bandar Abbas has been hit repeatedly in recent days, and tonight “loud explosions” were heard in the city…

Loud explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran along the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state TV. Just minutes earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had wrapped up a briefing in which she was asked about the war with Iran. “The president is not going to allow them to fire on the ships in the strait,” she said. “The president has proved not just to Iran that we can hit them anytime, anywhere, any place.

When the ceasefire collapsed, the U.S. primarily focused on hitting military targets.

But now that has changed.

Key infrastructure is being targeted, and that includes a very important bridge that links Bandar Abbas and Shiraz…

Among the sites hit was the Bandar Abbas-Kahurestan-Lar bridge, a key road link between Bandar Abbas and Shiraz, as well as Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran, according to Iranian state media reports cited by Iran International.

Destroying this bridge was a very big move.

Without that bridge, Iran’s largest commercial port will be largely cut off from the rest of Iran…

Of course there are still ways to get to Bandar Abbas from other areas of Iran.

But that bridge was on the main highway that most commercial trucks used.

This is just going to make the Iranians even angrier.

Prior to the attacks tonight, the Iranians warned that if their infrastructure got targeted they would start destroying infrastructure all over the region…

In a statement published on Telegram on Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Iran’s top military command said that if Trump’s threats were implemented “everything that is still intact … that is, all the infrastructure in the region – will be crushed under the steel blows of the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran; so that no trace of them remains and it is as if they never existed in the first place.” They added that “under no circumstances and in no way will we allow America, as a foreign and extra-regional country, to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz.” “This is Iran’s invincible red line,” the spokesperson said.

Those are very strong words.

Will the Iranians now follow through on their threats?

It is also being reported that the Houthis are preparing to completely close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait…

Needless to say, this would change everything.

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz have never been closed simultaneously.

Saudi Arabia has dealt with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by shipping most of the oil that it produces out of the Red Sea port of Yanbu…

Saudi Arabia has diverted 70 percent of its energy exports through its Red Sea port of Yanbu, Reuters reported, and so any attacks there further hurt oil markets.

If the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz are both not usable, all of a sudden the flow of Saudi oil will be choked off.

Saudi Arabia could respond by declaring war on the Houthis, but the Houthis have already warned that they will bombard Saudi oil facilities with missiles if that happens…

That is nuts.

We really are on the verge of the unthinkable.

How far up the escalation ladder are the parties involved in this conflict willing to go?

I guess we shall have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” has put a 10 million dollar bounty on President Trump…

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced Thursday night that it was offering a $10 million reward for the killing of US President Donald Trump, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and Russia’s state-run RT, formerly Russia Today, reported. The group said the reward followed what it described as Trump’s “audacious and offensive statements” against commanders killed while fighting ISIS. Conservative activist Laura Loomer said Russian state media was “promoting the Iraqi Islamic Resistance’s $10 million bounty for the assassination of President Trump,” adding: “Every day, Russia proves more and more why they aren’t an ally.”

At this point, just about every terrorist in the Middle East would like to get Trump.

Hopefully he is being extra cautious these days.

Lastly, I wanted to mention a military conflict that the U.S. is currently involved in that hardly anyone is talking about.

As Leo Hohmann has aptly pointed out, the U.S. military has been conducting dozens of airstrikes in Somalia and the mainstream media is almost completely silent about this…

The July 13 U.S. airstrike marked at least the 74th U.S. airstrike in Somalia this year, according to AFRICOM’s numbers, putting the command on track to break its annual record, which it set at 124 in 2025. Besides the bombing campaign against al-Shabaab, the U.S. has also been launching airstrikes against an ISIS affiliate in Somalia’s northeast Puntland region.

We really are living at a time of wars and rumors of wars.

More than half of the nations on the entire planet are either directly engaged in military conflict or are directly funding military conflict.

I believe that we are going to witness some absolutely shocking escalations in the days ahead.

And once those absolutely shocking escalations occur, it will be impossible to turn back the clock.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.