Things are about to get very “interesting” in the Middle East. The U.S. and Israel have been preparing for a major military operation for months, but President Trump did not want to start bombing Iran again before the midterm elections. The Iranians understand all of this, and they have been feverishly preparing for war too. The showdown that is looming could turn apocalyptic very easily, and missiles could potentially start flying back and forth by the end of this week.

On Monday, it was being reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to start conducting airstrikes immediately following the midterms…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for further strikes on Iran after Tuesday’s midterm elections, The Associated Press reported Monday. Citing officials, the outlet said a return to full-scale war with Iran could help Netanyahu form an emergency government after he and his far-right allies lost their parliamentary majority in last week’s elections.

President Trump has not been quite so eager to renew hostilities, but the New York Times is telling us that a green light for airstrikes on Iran could come “as early as Wednesday”…

US Central Command has a plan to begin strikes against Iran as early as Wednesday, after the US midterm elections and when three aircraft carriers are in the region, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing US officials.

If Trump’s staff wants to wipe the results of the midterms from the headlines, it is entirely possible that they could push for the upcoming military campaign to begin on Wednesday or Thursday.

Otherwise, it is likely that we could see airstrikes begin after everyone has gone home for the weekend because less people will be paying attention to the news at that point.

Of course there has already been military action against Iran this week.

On Monday, the U.S. military hit Iranian targets on Qeshm Island…

The United States struck Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, officials confirmed Monday. The strike was carried out in response to Iran firing at a U.S. aircraft this evening, the official said. The strike was “defensive” in response to Iran firing first and does not indicate a return to U.S. military strikes on Iran or the beginning of an escalation, the official confirmed.

That was a relatively minor skirmish.

The military operation that is apparently coming will be huge.

When President Trump was asked about this by Fox News, he gave a very eye-opening answer…

US President Donald Trump has said that he is “not looking to kill lots of people” in Iran, following what he described as a “minor attack” on Qeshm Island rather than a resumption of war. “Look, I’m not looking to, you know, kill lots of people, but if we have to, we’ll have to,” Trump told Fox News. “We have them totally where we want. We could finish them off, or we could be nice and let thousands of people live that would get killed in a war,” he said.

There was hope that Iran would accept one last peace proposal, but the Iranians totally rejected it…

Senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei said Tuesday that the U.S. response to “Iran’s rights and demands was not convincing,” suggesting ongoing efforts by mediators Qatar and Pakistan to broker an agreement between Washington and Tehran still had significant hurdles to overcome. “America’s response to Iran’s rights and demands was not convincing, and they must fully and explicitly address Iran’s seven conditions and act upon them; only in this case will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened,” Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said in a post on X.

All along, the Iranians have insisted that the U.S. must meet 7 very specific conditions before the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened.

The Trump administration will never accept those 7 conditions, because doing so would mean giving the Iranians everything that they want and essentially admitting that Iran won the war…

1. Cessation of military operations on all fronts: A total, regional ceasefire that halts fighting across the Middle East, specifically including attacks in Lebanon and Gaza.

2. Lifting of the U.S. naval blockade: An immediate end to the U.S. military maritime blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal areas.

3. Removal of economic sanctions: Fully lifting the economic and oil sector sanctions imposed on Tehran.

4. Release of frozen assets: Granting full access to billions of dollars in Iranian financial funds currently blocked abroad under U.S. banking restrictions.

5. Withdrawal of U.S. forces: The complete withdrawal of American military forces and a reduction of its overall military presence in the Middle East.

6. Compensation for war-related damages: Financial restitution and postwar reconstruction assistance for the damage inflicted during the conflict.

7. An end to U.S. threats and aggression: Formal security guarantees ensuring that Washington will cease internal interference and stop launching further military strikes on Iranian territory.

I think that the Iranians also understand that there will never be a deal and that more war is coming.

Just look at the billboard that was just put up in Revolution Square in Tehran…

The Iranians have warned that if the U.S. and Israel attack, they will cut undersea Internet cables, attack desalination plants, and destroy key oil producing facilities all over the region.

In addition, the Iranians have also threatened to target Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility…

An Iranian lawmaker on parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said on Tuesday that Tehran could target Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility in retaliation for an attack on Iran. “If Iran is bombed, there is the possibility of a reciprocal response and targeting the Dimona facilities in Israel,” Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani said. The Dimona site, officially known as the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, is in southern Israel and houses a nuclear reactor.

If the nuclear facility at Dimona is severely damaged or destroyed, radioactive material could potentially be released over a large portion of Israel’s territory.

In such a scenario, Israel would likely respond by using nuclear weapons against Iran.

This is how close we are to the unthinkable.

Meanwhile, Poland has suddenly decided to deploy large numbers of troops to the Russian border…

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said today he has sent ‘significant’ forces to the Russian border amid fears of an armed incursion. The move comes as his country foiled a potential ‘provocation’ overnight on its border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, he said in a statement, noting that he was informed just after midnight of ‘disturbing movements’ on Poland’s northern border. ‘For some time now, we have been receiving information from our allies that acts of sabotage and provocation could occur on the border with Russia in the first half of November. Therefore, we have decided to deploy significant police, border guard, and counterterrorist forces to the area.’

Most people still don’t seem to realize this, but World War III is literally playing out step by step right in front of our eyes.

The most apocalyptic chapters of the Great Middle East War are dead ahead of us.

And in my opinion NATO and Russia have never been closer to a shooting war than they are right now.

I hope that you enjoyed the period of relative stability that we have been experiencing for the past few months, because it is about to come to an abrupt halt.

We will soon witness a staggering amount of death and destruction, and the world is going to be totally stunned by what is coming next.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.