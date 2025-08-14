Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

I don't want to live in their dark demented world. They want to be gods dictating every single thing to their whim. Let them do so. God won't be far away and he is watching.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
1hEdited

Then, when their smarter babies become loooong term teenagers and torment them forever, since no one dies anymore. Have Fun !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture