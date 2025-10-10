Has the stage been set for something really, really big to happen? After I posted my article about the end of the war in Gaza, I started reflecting on what it might mean in the grand scheme of things. Suddenly it dawned on me that in order for peace to be taken away, a state of peace must exist first. That may sound obvious to many of you, but that realization blew me away. I have been waiting for peace to be taken from the Middle East, but a state of peace did not exist until this week. War has been raging for years, but now things are finally calm. I shared this with Meranda, and she was blown away too. Once peace is taken from the Middle East, I expect several other conflicts to dramatically erupt as well. We really are living at a time of wars and rumors of wars, and the months ahead are going to be “interesting” to say the least.

At this hour, it appears that the first stage of President Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza is working. The following summary comes from CBS News…

An Israel-Hamas ceasefire went into effect at noon local time (5 a.m. Eastern) Friday as part of the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan to end the war in Gaza, the Israeli military said.

Israeli troops have finished withdrawing from parts of Gaza, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said, starting a 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release all remaining Israeli hostages.

Israeli officials say 48 hostages are still in Gaza, including 20 who are believed to be alive. Hamas will release all of the remaining hostages by noon local time on Monday, an Israeli official told CBS News.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is licking his chops, because he is convinced that this peace process will ultimately lead to full international recognition of a Palestinian state…

Looking ahead, Abbas declared that it was time to bring an “end to Israeli occupation,” calling for a path towards the establishment of a Palestinian state. “State of Palestine is ready to work with partners to ensure the agreement’s success,” Abbas stated. The Palestinian Authority’s foreign affairs ministry echoed similar sentiments on its social media account, writing that “these efforts would be a prelude to reaching a permanent political solution,” and calling for “an end to the Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

A Palestinian state will eventually be formally established, and that will have enormous consequences.

But first, I believe that there will be more war.

So I will be watching the Middle East very, very carefully during the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, our relations with China are rapidly deteriorating.

Earlier today I posted an article about the trade chaos that has sent global financial markets tumbling. After I published that article, President Trump announced that he is going to be imposing an extra 100 percent tariff on all Chinese goods that are imported into the United States on top of all of the existing tariffs…

It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1st, 2025, impose large scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them. This affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago. It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations. Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the U.S.A., and not other Nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software. It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Wow.

Right now, the total tariff rate on most Chinese goods is somewhere around 50 percent.

Starting November 1st, the total tariff rate on most Chinese goods will increase to somewhere around 150 percent.

When that happens, all of the nightmare scenarios that I discussed earlier this year will come into play. Most trade between our two nations will stop, and shortages of certain items will become apparent as 2026 begins.

Of course trade wars often evolve into shooting wars, and I have long warned that a shooting war with China is in our future.

At the same time, a full-blown war between NATO and Russia just continues to creep closer.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky actually suggested that he would nominate President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 if he gives Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine would nominate President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he provides the country with Tomahawk missiles, a step that would mark a significant escalation of the proxy war and risk a major response from Russia. There’s already anticipation for the 2026 prize. Zelensky told reporters that he and Trump discussed the possibility of the US supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks, which are nuclear-capable and have a range of over 1,000 miles, during their recent meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

President Trump must not take the bait.

As I discussed earlier this week, giving Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would be an absolutely insane thing to do because it would put us just one step away from nuclear war with Russia.

Speaking of that, the Russians have apparently been developing a new nuclear weapon…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow expects to announce soon a new weapon that it has been developing and testing for its vast nuclear arsenal, the world’s largest, and warned that an arms race is underway. It comes as the New START treaty between the U.S. and Russia, restricting nuclear weapons, is set to expire in February 2026, and tensions with the NATO alliance escalating sharply over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia already has the most advanced nuclear arsenal in the world by a wide margin, but we are being told that this new weapon will really be something special…

“The sophistication of our nuclear deterrence systems is higher than that of any other nuclear state,” state news agency Tass reported Putin as saying, originally in Russian. “And we are developing all of this very actively.” Putin, who was speaking at a press conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, at the end of a summit of former Soviet states, added: “What I spoke about in earlier years is all progressing—we are bringing it to perfection.”

We must avoid nuclear war with Russia.

Unfortunately, leaders on both sides just continue to make all sorts of threats.

This isn’t going to end well.

On our side of the globe, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is so concerned that the U.S. is going to attack his country that he has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council…

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned Washington placing Caracas in its crosshairs for a newly resurrected ‘war on drugs’ – which Maduro has said is really all about pursuing regime change. At a moment of the Pentagon’s largest build-up of forces ever off Venezuela’s coast, Maduro is calling for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to convene, in order to condemn these “mounting threats” from the United States. This has resulted in diplomats indicating that a meeting is indeed set to take place Friday afternoon in New York. Venezuela’s foreign ministry has said that the US military build-up, and recent strikes against at least four alleged drug-smuggling boats, endangers “peace, security and international and regional stability.” Maduro wants the security council to hold a formal debate on the crisis and “make recommendations to curb any plans of aggression” on Washington’s part.

Considering everything else that is going on in the world right now, starting a war with Venezuela would not be wise at all.

Hopefully it will not happen.

On top of everything else, we have just learned that the U.S. has signed an agreement “that will allow the Qatari Emiri Air Force to build a facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho”…

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday announced a finalized agreement that will allow the Qatari Emiri Air Force to build a facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. The agreement, which Hegseth announced alongside Qatari Minister of Defense Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the Pentagon, will allow Qatari pilots to receive training alongside U.S. soldiers. There are no foreign military bases in the U.S., but some foreign militaries do maintain a presence for training. The Singaporean Air Force also has a presence at the Mountain Home base. Hegseth said he is “proud that today we’re signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force Facility at the Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho.”

Seriously?

Why do radical Muslims from Qatar need to be flying military aircraft in the skies above Idaho?

Someone at the Pentagon is definitely not thinking clearly.

Sadly, the truth is that leaders all over the globe are not thinking clearly at this stage.

There is peace for the moment, but it seems clear that it won’t be too long before that peace is suddenly taken from us.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.