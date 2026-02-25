Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
11h

Idiots not actually knowing anything about the real world - which does not include the American ice skater who competed for PRC after receiving $25M from the CCP in 2025. So, is she properly exploiting the Chinese, or is this a simple quid pro quo for remaining totally silent on PRC human rights violations?

Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
10h

Beijing Mitch, the Biden Crime Family, SwalWell and Fang Fang, NewScum’s $Billion for Cali masks, that never received a single mask from, Nike and the NBA, $$$.

Not to mention the Gambling Points Shaving rings originated in Chinese Basketball.

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture