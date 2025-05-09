What are the odds? When I heard that a study that was released in 2019 had analyzed the damage that would be done by a nuclear war between India and Pakistan in 2025, I knew that I had to investigate. It turns out that this study really does exist. According to the authors of the study, a nuclear war between India and Pakistan in 2025 would cause up to 125 million direct fatalities and would produce a nuclear winter which would cripple global food production…

A nuclear war between India and Pakistan — which share a long history of conflicts — would not only result in 50 to 125 million direct fatalitiesbut could jeopardize the entire planet, causing sharp drops in global temperatures and precipitation that could devastate the world’s food supply, according to a new study published October 2 in Science Advances. The authors evaluated a simulated nuclear war scenario for the year 2025 between the two countries based on advice from policy and military experts. They find that if Pakistan attacks urban targets in 2025 with 150 nuclear weapons and if India responds with 100 nuclear weapons, depending on the size of the weapons, ranging from 15-kiloton to 100-kiloton, smoke from burning cities would release 16 to 36 teragrams of black carbon into the atmosphere, blocking out sunlight and cooling the global surface by 2 to 5°C (3.6 to 9°F).

Is it just a coincidence that they picked the year 2025?

If so, that is pretty wild, because a war between India and Pakistan has just broken out.

If you read the actual study, you will discover that it says that a nuclear war between these two nations would cause “mass starvation” around the world and it would take “more than 10 years” for the global climate to fully recover…

Pakistan and India may have 400 to 500 nuclear weapons by 2025 with yields from tested 12- to 45-kt values to a few hundred kilotons. If India uses 100 strategic weapons to attack urban centers and Pakistan uses 150, fatalities could reach 50 to 125 million people, and nuclear-ignited fires could release 16 to 36 Tg of black carbon in smoke, depending on yield. The smoke will rise into the upper troposphere, be self-lofted into the stratosphere, and spread globally within weeks. Surface sunlight will decline by 20 to 35%, cooling the global surface by 2° to 5°C and reducing precipitation by 15 to 30%, with larger regional impacts. Recovery takes more than 10 years. Net primary productivity declines 15 to 30% on land and 5 to 15% in oceans threatening mass starvation and additional worldwide collateral fatalities.

This is why we should all be very deeply concerned about what is happening on the other side of the planet right now.

If nuclear weapons are used, we could soon find ourselves in the middle of a horrifying global famine.

According to a British news source, we are witnessing “the worst fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in nearly three decades”…

New Delhi has been placed on high alert, with all government employee leave canceled, as India and Pakistan accuse each other of launching military attacks in the worst fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in nearly three decades. India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that Pakistan’s armed forces launched multiple drone and missile attacks across 15 cities along the western border on Thursday night and Friday morning, which were “effectively repulsed.” Islamabad was also accused of “numerous ceasefire violations” along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, receiving a “befitting reply,” according to Indian officials. Targets included military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur.

News outlets in the United States are not giving this conflict nearly the coverage that it deserves.

Last night, there was very heavy artillery fire along the line of control…

Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged heavy volleys of shells and gunfire across their frontier in Kashmir overnight, killing at least five civilians in a growing military standoff that erupted following an attack on tourists in the India-controlled portion of the disputed region. In Pakistan, an unusually intense night of artillery exchanges left at least four civilians dead and wounded 12 others in areas near the Line of Control that divides Kashmir, local police official Adeel Ahmad said. People in border towns said the firing continued well into Friday morning.

And earlier this week we witnessed a dogfight that is being called “one of the largest air battles since World War Two”…

Some 125 Indian and Pakistani fighter jets battled for over an hour in one of the biggest dogfights in recent history, according to a Pakistani security source quoted by CNN. If the numbers of aircraft were confirmed, it would make it one of the largest air battles since World War Two.

Pakistan has also been sending hundreds of drones into India, but it appears that most of those drones are being intercepted.

This is a very, very serious situation.

When asked about the fighting on Friday, Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif responded by admitting that a full-blown war is here…

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said that Islamabad has “no option left other than full a blown war” in response to what he described as India’s increasingly aggressive posture over the past four days. “We dont have any other options other than this …. We have to pay them back in the same coin,” said Asif in an interview to a Pakistani news channel. When the anchor asked if the “war is at our door?”, he replied, “Absolutely, there shouldn’t be any doubt on this…”

For the good of humanity, the U.S. government needs to step in and try to mediate this crisis.

But Vice-President JD Vance insists that what is happening on the other side of the planet is “none of our business”…

“Look, we’re concerned about any time nuclear powers collide and have a major conflict,” Vance told Fox News’s Martha MacCallum in a segment. “What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit.” That’s when he emphasized that the South Asian conflict is “none of our business” and that Washington acknowledges its inability to control outcomes in the restive region. “But we’re not going to get involved in the middle of war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” he asserted.

I fundamentally disagree.

If either India or Pakistan decides to use nuclear weapons, the other side will do the same.

The resulting nuclear winter would kill hundreds of millions of people all over the world.

In fact, we would actually see Americans starve to death in such a scenario.

So it is very much in our national interest to bring the fighting to an end.

Hopefully we will see someone step in to defuse this crisis before it is too late.

