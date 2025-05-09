Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Magdiel's avatar
Magdiel
5h

Pray and stockpile!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cassidy's avatar
Cassidy
5h

Wow, thanks for bringing this to our attention, Michael! How terrifying. The end is near 🙏🏾

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture