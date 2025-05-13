Would having your brain connected to the Internet 24 hours a day be heaven, or would it be hell? Today, a very large portion of the population is seemingly glued to their phones or their computers much of the time. But soon implantable brain-computer interfaces will allow those people to stay connected to their devices all the time. Apple has partnered with a shadowy tech company known as “Synchron” to develop a “brain implant that allows users to operate digital devices by thinking”…

Imagine controlling an iPhone or MacBook with nothing but thoughts. It may sound far-fetched, but Apple’s latest partnership suggests it could be closer than we think. The tech giant has teamed up with neurotechnology firm Synchron, developing a brain implant that allows users to operate digital devices by thinking — no typing, tapping or swiping required.

Interestingly, it is being reported that Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are both involved with Synchron…

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple is partnering with Synchron—a privately held, New York City-based company backed by Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates—on the in project. The brain-computer interface, or BCI, industry is projected to grow significantly over the coming decades. Perhaps the best-known player in the space is Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which, as of January, has successfully implanted its devices in three people.

Unlike Neuralink’s brain-computer interface, Synchron’s device is not actually implanted inside the brain.

Instead, it is actually located on top of the brain…

Unlike Neuralink’s N1 implant, Synchron’s stent-like device, called the Stentrode, is implanted on top of the brain, not inside of it, which allows users to avoid an invasive open brain implant procedure. Once placed, the Stentrode works by using its electrodes to read brain signals and translate them into on-screen navigation and icon selection.

The way that they get Synchron’s device on top of the brain is by implanting it into the jugular vein and then navigating the device “into a blood vessel near the brain’s motor cortex”…

At the core of this breakthrough is a technology known as a Brain-computer interface (BCI). This system allows a person to control a device using their brain activity, without the need for muscle movements. Synchron’s device, called the Stentrode, is implanted via the jugular vein and navigates into a blood vessel near the brain’s motor cortex. “This is transformative,” said Synchron CEO Tom Oxley. “We use the blood vessels as a natural highway into the brain, lacing them with electrodes that record activity. That platform becomes like Bluetooth for your brain, letting you control a device without needing a keyboard or mouse.”

A lot of people will find this preferable to having the sort of open brain surgery that is required for other brain-computer interfaces.

Of course I will never be allowing anyone to implant anything inside of me under any circumstances, and I am sure that most of you feel the exact same way.

But this is where things are going.

The goal is to create a dystopian “digital prison” society in which as many people as possible are connected to the Internet for as long as possible.

Even if you choose not to participate, you will not be able to escape it.

We are being told that soon millions of people will be wearing AI glasses that will be constantly gathering information on everyone and everything that they are pointed at…

The real revolution — and the real threat — lies in what comes next: Meta’s AI glasses. Sunglasses, spectacles, whatever you want to call them — they look like something out of a sci-fi flick. But they’re real, and they’re here. Very soon, millions or perhaps tens of millions of people will be walking around with them on. And you might not even know it. These aren’t just toys. They’re tools — and weapons. They comprise a camera, microphone, an AI interface and internet access, all embedded discreetly in eyewear. They are capable of recognizing faces, interpreting language, overlaying information in real-time and collecting vast swaths of data as their owners simply walk down the street. They can whisper comprehensive summaries about the stranger across the subway, translate foreign speech in real time, suggest pickup lines, record interactions without consent and overlay reviews of a restaurant before you’ve even looked at the menu. All this is done without lifting a phone or typing a word. These glasses are not just watching the world. They are interpreting, filtering and rewriting it with the full force of Meta’s algorithms behind the lens. And if you think you’re safe just because you’re not wearing a pair, think again, because the people who wear them will inevitably point them in your direction.

Can you imagine what our society will be like once we get to that stage?

Cameras and microphones that are connected to the Internet will constantly be pointing at everyone and everything all the time.

Privacy will essentially be a thing of the past.

Of course that is exactly what the elite want.

They envision a time when the “digital world” will be more important than the “real world”.

And they also envision a time when basically all commerce will be conducted using digital currencies…

Philip Lane, chief economist of the European Central Bank, recently expressed urgency for the need to develop a digital euro—also known as a central bank digital currency (CBDC)—to compete against stablecoins such as Tether and electronic payment systems developed by U.S. tech firms, such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. Not content with eliminating cash, now the goal of central banks is to eliminate any competing electronic payment system. We’re sleepwalking into a world with digital currencies without any government coercion whatsoever. As a 51-year-old Generation Xer, I carry lots of cash in my wallet. I teach personal finance at the local university and recently asked a class of about 30 students if any of them had any cash. Not one of them had a single bill or coin on them. They use debit cards, credit cards, Venmo, and Apple Pay. As it turns out, cash usage among the 18–24 age cohort has declined from 28 percent to 13 percent over the last five years. Most like the convenience of electronic payments, even though studies show that people spend 12 percent to 18 percent more when using credit cards than cash. If the government does attempt to implement a digital dollar, there will be little resistance to it.

In such a system, tyrannical governments would be able to watch, track, monitor and control all transactions.

If you are a troublemaker, you could have your “digital privileges” suspended or you could even be banned from the system entirely.

So how would you survive if you were unable to buy, sell, get a job or have a bank account?

We are living in very strange times, and the “digital prison” that they are constructing all around us is becoming more suffocating with each passing day.

About the Author: Michael Snyder's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com.