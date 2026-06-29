Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
8h

The interesting thing is that the two public demonstrations, you point out the gay pride parade and the Muslim parade, are diametrically opposed; for the moment they are in a red-green alliance to try to overthrow the status quo in the United States, but eventually they will get themselves into a fight to the death over morality. Islam is incompatible with the incredibly immoral views of mainstream secular society in the 21st-century.

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Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
3h

LGBT is major social engineering and is part of the destabilization and depop agenda of the globalists. First feminism socially engineered women to eschew marriage and children, now the alphabet agenda accelerates and intensifies the same childless agenda, only with the addition of destroying the one unit that can stand up to state control: the family. It is ALL about destroying the family unit. And it is amazing how huge the resources devoted to this movement are, and how successful it is. I live in a college town--houses everywhere and businesses have the transgender flag hanging from windows doorposts, poles etc. The city has a Trans Visibility Day, and hangs a trans flag up at the courthouse for a whole month every year. Jennifer Bilek is EXCELLENT if you want to follow the money behind this madness.

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