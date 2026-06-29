As we approach America’s 250th birthday, a lot of people are reflecting on how much our society has changed over the years. If we could go back to 1776, we would be absolutely shocked by how different day to day life was back then. Early Americans didn’t have everything handed to them, and so they had to work extremely hard. But even though conditions were often very rough, the population was also very civilized. That actually didn’t change for a long time. Even as recently as 100 years ago, people living in the western world were very highly civilized. The way they dressed, the way they spoke and the way that they carried themselves commanded respect. Of course if our ancestors could see us today, they would be deeply shocked by how far we have fallen.

One of the primary reasons why our culture has shifted so dramatically is because we have embraced completely different values.

In early America, more than 95 percent of the population was made up of Bible-believing Christians.

But today we have gone down a much different road.

New York City’s world famous pride parade was on Sunday. It was being projected that approximately 2 million people would come out and watch the parade in person…

Elected officials like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani led the way Sunday morning, followed by tens of thousands of activists, sparkling and celebrating. In all, organizers said about 75,000 marchers participated in this year’s event, which was expected to draw over 2 million spectators. Hochul also announced the state is expanding funding to improve support for the LBGTQIA+ community, including $1.8 million for crisis counseling services.

That is an absolutely massive crowd.

Other major U.S. cities had extremely impressive turnouts for their pride parades as well.

For example, it was expected that approximately 1 million people would show up for San Francisco’s pride parade, and apparently some of them had “absolutely nothing” on…

Hundreds of thousands flocked to the streets of San Francisco on Sunday afternoon adorned in glitter, rhinestones, and rainbow flags — or absolutely nothing — to celebrate the 2026 Pride Parade. In a year defined by record levels of anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country, SF Pride responded with a new theme: “Resistance in Action.” “We’re organizing, showing up, doing the tangible work of protecting one another,” the organization’s president, Joshua Smith, said in a San Francisco Bay Times newsletter. San Francisco has celebrated Pride for 56 years since the first march on Polk Street in June 1970. Now, organizers estimate about one million people will have descended on the city for Pride celebrations over the weekend. Resonating with its theme of resistance, the Party for Socialism and Liberation Bay Area and trans rights activists marched at the front of Sunday’s parade. They chanted “Donald Trump let’s be clear, queer people are welcome here,” and “Trans views are welcome here.”

Once upon a time, public nudity would get you arrested.

Now it is something that we celebrate.

According to Fox News, at Seattle’s pride parade on Sunday “participants pranced naked through the streets while children looked on”.

It is estimated that about 20 percent of the U.S. population has now attended a pride celebration in person.

And if you are a member of the Girl Scouts, you can actually earn patches by participating in pride events…

Today, Girl Scouts USA publishes an official LGBTQ+ Pride Month fun patch program — available for Daisy scouts (kindergartners and first graders) on up. Fun patches are optional and are at the discretion of troop leaders to present. Girls can earn a rainbow patch by completing activities including making rainbow flags “to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month,” watching documentaries on LGBTQ history “such as the Stonewall Uprising,” memorizing poetry by LGBTQ poets, reading children’s books such as “I Am Jazz” and “Love Makes a Family,” visiting the National Women’s History Museum website to study LGBTQ historical figures, and participating in the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (Glisten)’s No Name-Calling Week. The patch guide calls it an effort “to disrupt anti-LGBTQ+ harassment and bias-based bullying.” Another suggestion is for the girls to don their uniforms and “attend an LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in June with your family or troop.”

In some cities, participants in the pride parades can literally do just about anything that they want in public and they will never get arrested as long as it is considered to be part of the parade.

But if you speak out against what is going on, then you will get in trouble.

In Detroit, a 31-year-old woman got removed from a Tigers game for wearing a shirt that said “Jesus over Pride”…

A 31-year-old Commerce Township woman said Tuesday she was the victim of religious discrimination by Comerica Park employees and Detroit police officers who escorted her from the ballpark Friday after she was told her hoodie bearing the message “Jesus over Pride” was offensive to people who’d complained. But Detroit Tigers officials said the woman wasn’t removed because of her clothing, but because she refused multiple directives to sit down during the game. Paige Combs-Morgan said when relatives invited her to join them in their seats behind home plate for the Detroit Tigers game against the Chicago White Sox, she decided to wear the hoodie in response to the flap over three San Francisco Giants players who wrote Bible verses on their caps during the team’s June 12 Pride Night celebration at Oracle Park. The players said they objected to wearing team caps bearing the Pride logo, which they said violated their religious beliefs.

All over the country, Christians are being singled out for what they believe.

Of course what we are seeing now is nothing compared to the persecution that is coming.

In Minneapolis, the “longstanding ban on adult bathhouses and businesses where people can have sex in the city” has been officially repealed…

The Minneapolis City Council voted 9-2 on Thursday with one abstaining to repeal the longstanding ban on adult bathhouses and businesses where people can have sex in the city. The vote comes after work from advocates, city staff and council members who say the ban is rooted in homophobia. The final step to repeal the ban is a signature from Mayor Jacob Frey, who previously told MPR News he supports the repeal. Adult bathhouses are community spaces that were historically frequented by gay men in the 1970s and ‘80s where people could engage in sexual activity or relax after going out to bars. They were banned in Minneapolis in 1988 during the AIDS epidemic.

Can you imagine what our founders would think about this?

Our society is changing at a pace that is difficult to grasp.

Today, approximately 54 percent of the population of Dearborn, Michigan is Muslim, and on Sunday thousands upon thousands of them showed up for a march that commemorated the Day of Ashura…

Waving religious flags and holding signs calling for justice, Shia Muslims gathered and walked on Ford Road in Dearborn in a colorful display Sunday, June 28, that marked Ashura, a holiday recalling the death of a leader whose message resonates today with the faithful. The procession started at Fordson High School, led by a group of young men who held by red flags that read “Ashura,” referring to the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, when a revered leader who is the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Imam Hussain, died in battle against an unjust ruler.

A very high percentage of the Muslims in Dearborn are Shiites.

In other words, they believe the exact same things that the regime in Iran does, and they are very highly organized…

I just asked Google what the fastest growing religion in the United States is, and I was told that it is Islam.

Just think about that.

At the same time, Americans are less proud of their country than ever before…

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, 33% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely proud” to be an American, the lowest reading in Gallup’s trend dating back to 2001. Another 20% say they are “very proud,” which means just over half of Americans express high levels of pride in their country. The remaining shares say they are “moderately proud” (22%), “only a little proud” (15%) or “not at all proud” (9%). When Gallup first asked this question in 2001, 55% of U.S. adults were extremely proud to be American. Pride surged after 9/11, with 65% to 70% of Americans expressing extreme pride through 2004. Extreme pride declined after that but held at majority levels through 2017. Since 2018, no more than 47% of U.S. adults have said they are extremely proud. The latest figure, from a June 1-15 poll, is down eight percentage points from last year and is tied for the largest year-over-year change in the trend, along with 2004-2005.

So this is where we are at as we approach America’s 250th birthday.

Our culture is being transformed at a blistering rate, and our world is getting crazier with each passing day.

In this sort of an environment, it takes great courage to stand up for what is right.

It is certainly not easy to shine a light in the darkness, but it is so desperately needed at this time in history.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.