We have already witnessed a staggering amount of death and destruction in the Middle East, and the price of oil is spiking like we have never seen before. But what if this is just the beginning of the carnage? The U.S. and Israel are attempting to bomb the Iranians into submission, and President Trump is declaring that he will not accept anything less than “unconditional surrender” from Iran. But despite an incredibly successful bombing campaign, the Iranians continue to fire back and hit targets all over the region. The Iranians are telling us that so far they have been primarily using up old missiles and drones, and they are claiming that they have enough in their stockpiles to keep fighting for an extended period of time.

What this means is that neither side intends to back down any time soon.

When you are in the middle of a vicious fight, it can be very tempting to pull out all the stops in order to achieve victory.

Ominously, an anonymous Iranian official has just told Press TV that the Iranian military has some big surprises planned once the weekend is over…

Speaking to a Press TV correspondent, the source referred to the US president’s rhetoric over the past two days, stressing that Tehran plans to “surprise him” by not only stepping up its defensive measures but also carrying out several major surprises after the weekend. Iran’s offensive operations, the source noted, have expanded with the destruction of enemy radars, adding that “harder days await” the United States.

What did he mean by that?

I would love to know.

A spokesperson for the Iranian military is warning that if the U.S. and Israel don’t stop their attacks, Iran will “unleash a response you have never experienced in history”…

“Iran is fully prepared for large-scale war against the United States and the Israel. Since 2012, we have built advanced, untapped arsenals of missiles and drones, far beyond what the enemy has seen. Any further aggression will unleash a response you have never experienced in history!”

The Iranians keep dropping hints like this over and over again.

A lot of people out there are not taking these threats seriously, but I believe that they should.

It is being reported that western operatives are inside Iran right now trying to “track down chemical weapons which could be used in drone attacks on neighbouring countries such as Israel and Dubai”…

British spies are part of a deep‑cover operation in Iran to track down chemical weapons which could be used in drone attacks on neighbouring countries such as Israel and Dubai, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The intelligence officers are working with French and American counterparts inside the country to locate sites which have been identified by Israel as potential hiding places for nerve agents. Despite the intense bombing of military sites by the US and Israel since the start of the conflict, security sources say America’s CIA and Israel’s Mossad have evidence that supplies of the chemical weapons were stashed in separate locations.

They wouldn’t be searching for chemical weapons unless they thought that Iran actually had them.

One UK source that was interviewed by the Daily Mail warned that if the Iranians are pushed all the way into a corner “they may well opt to use chemicals – most likely against Israel”…

A UK security source said: ‘We should not underestimate the Iranians. They are smart people and they can quickly adapt. ‘History has shown us that their culture leads them to death rather than surrender. If they are pushed into a corner they may well opt to use chemicals – most likely against Israel, but who knows where else? ‘They could kill and injure thousands in Dubai if they wanted to.

There is evidence that the regime in Iran used chemical weapons against protesters earlier this year.

If the Iranians were to use chemical weapons against Israel, the U.S. and Israel would feel compelled to take decisive action to end the regime once and for all.

That would either mean a ground invasion or the use of nuclear weapons.

Even now, President Trump is considering sending special forces into Iran to grab the uranium that the Iranians have been enriching…

President Donald Trump is weighing the option of deploying special forces on the ground to seize Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium, as officials grow increasingly concerned the stockpile may have been moved, according to three diplomatic officials briefed on the matter. The US and Israel struck key nuclear facilities during last June’s 12-day war. Uncertainty over Iran’s highly enriched uranium has intensified because it’s almost nine months since United Nations atomic inspectors last verified its location, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss restricted deliberations.

I think that it would not be easy to find that enriched uranium, because it is probably hidden extremely well.

Let’s just hope that Iran’s nuclear program has not already advanced to a level that many people fear that it has.

Ultimately, it would not surprise me at all if the Iranians decide to use weapons of mass destruction at some point.

For now, they are limiting themselves to conventional weapons, but they have escalated matters quite dramatically by choosing to use cluster warheads…

Six people were injured, one of them seriously, at two impact sites in central Israel following an Iranian ballistic missile attack that apparently used a cluster warhead on Sunday afternoon, the sixth salvo of the day targeting Israel. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said a man in his 40s was seriously wounded in Tel Aviv. In Petah Tikva, five others were hurt, including a man aged 25 in moderate condition and three in good condition.

The use, production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions has been internationally banned.

So the Iranians are crossing a very dangerous red line by using such weapons.

The Iranians are also escalating matters by targeting desalination plants in the region…

The Iran war’s targets widened dangerously into civilian infrastructure Sunday as Bahrain accused Iran of striking one of the desalination plants that are crucial for Gulf nations’ drinking water. As Israeli-struck oil depots smoldered in Tehran after a late-night strike, prompting environmental warnings for citizens, Iran’s president vowed to expand attacks on U.S. targets across the region on the ninth day of the war. U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have vowed to press ahead with the coordinated campaign, which has rippled across the region and appears to have no end in sight.

Everyone in the Middle East understands that you aren’t supposed to do this.

If Iran starts taking out desalination plants, that is going to create a horrific water crisis, because countries throughout the region are very heavily dependent on desalination…

Gulf countries heavily rely on desalinated water: nearly 100% of Qatar’s water comes from desalination, about 90% in Kuwait and Bahrain, 86% in Oman, and 70% in Saudi Arabia.

The Iranians have already shown that they are not afraid to break the rules.

How much farther will they be willing to go before this is all over?

Of course the U.S. and Israel are poised to escalate matters as well.

Even as I write this article, Israeli tanks are ready to start pouring into Lebanon…

Israeli tanks are massing at the Lebanese border as Israel continues to flex its military power to its enemies in the region and Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to produce ‘many surprises’ in the latest Middle East war. A mass of Israeli tanks were seen at the nation’s northern border with Lebanon today. Soldiers were seen making preparations on a hill that the formation was sat on.

Hezbollah should have stayed out of the fight.

Now they will pay a very great price.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM is warning that if the Iranians continue to use certain types of buildings for military purposes they “could lose protected status under international law and become legitimate targets”…

CENTCOM said Iranian forces are using “heavily populated” cities, including Dezful, Isfahan and Shiraz, to launch one-way attack drones and ballistic missiles. U.S. forces urged civilians in Iran to remain at home, warning that locations used for military purposes could lose protected status under international law and become legitimate targets. “Iran’s terrorist regime is blatantly disregarding civilian lives by attacking Gulf partners while compromising the safety of their own people,” Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement. CENTCOM said U.S. forces take “every feasible precaution” to minimize civilian harm but cannot guarantee safety near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes.

The Iranians have been hiding launchers in mosques, schools and hospitals.

I think that the U.S. and Israel will not put up with that for too much longer.

There has been concern that the U.S. may not have enough munitions for an extended conflict, but President Trump has gotten several major defense contractors to agree to “quadruple” production…

Trump said the CEOs of BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Missile Solutions, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon were all in attendance and “agreed to quadruple” weapons production. “They have agreed to quadruple Production of the ‘Exquisite Class’ Weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity. Expansion began three months prior to the meeting, and the plants and Production of many of these Weapons are already underway,” the President said. “We have agreed to quadruple critical munitions production,” LMT wrote on X shortly after the meeting.

On the other side, it appears that the Chinese want to make sure that Iran’s ballistic missile program remains well supplied…

Two ships owned by an Iranian company that the United States has accused of supplying material to Tehran’s ballistic missile program departed a Chinese chemical-storage port this week laden with cargo and headed for Iran, according to a Washington Post analysis of ship-tracking data, satellite imagery and Treasury Department records. The vessels are part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), a state-owned company under U.S., British and European Union sanctions that has been described by the U.S. State Department as the “preferred shipping line for Iranian proliferators and procurement agents.” The Shabdis and the Barzin — which can carry up to 6,500 and 14,500 20-foot-long containers, respectively — had docked at the Gaolan port in Zhuhai, a city on China’s southeastern coast. Experts told The Post that Gaolan is a loading port for chemicals including sodium perchlorate, a key precursor for solid rocket fuel that Iran desperately needs for its missile program.

It will be very interesting to see if the U.S. military decides to strike those vessels or not.

Both Russia and China have made it abundantly clear who they are backing in this conflict.

The way that global alliances are shaping up should deeply alarm all of us.

Sadly, much of the population of the western world is barely aware of the drama that is currently unfolding on the other side of the planet, and that is extremely unfortunate.

