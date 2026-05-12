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Irene(nanaswisdom)'s avatar
Irene(nanaswisdom)
5h

It would be good if people ate less of fast food

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

I've read that the US is selling our oil to other countries. Has anyone else seen that? If so, that would contribute to the price increases that we're seeing. I hope I'm wrong.

Also, even if the Strait was opened today, it would be quite a long time, idk how long, till the supply chain normalized, if ever. It's too bad that we "globalized"; but those who own/run things knew better. Not! 😡

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