Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Eva's avatar
Eva
26m

Sounds like a game these rich old men play... who can blow up the world first. Bah! Humbug!

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
26m

You noticed! But Israel has NEVER respected a ceasefire, or a Treaty...Agreements with Israel are strictly for suckers...and Iran has figured that out, so now Iran will take the offensive after Israel's malfeasances, which usually involve attacking civilians...

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