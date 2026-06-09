We are being told that we have a “ceasefire” with Iran, but both sides keep breaking it over and over again. We are also being told that a peace deal with Iran “is being finalized” or is “just days away”, and yet no deal ever materializes. I feel like I am living in a twisted version of “Groundhog Day” where the exact same things just keep repeating in the Middle East day after day. There is hopeful talk of peace in the morning, but by the evening both sides are blasting one another again. What is the point of keeping up this charade at this point? We obviously don’t have a “ceasefire” with Iran, and it has become exceedingly clear that no peace deal is imminent.

On Tuesday, the financial markets responded quite positively when President Trump told the press that a peace deal with Iran is in “the final throes”…

US President Donald Trump says he is in the “final throes” of reaching a Middle East peace deal. “We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal,” he tells reporters on his return from an NBA Finals game. When asked whether it would be matter of days or weeks, he says it will take “two or three days.”

I don’t want to spoil the rest of the story for those that want to be surprised, but there isn’t going to be a peace deal with Iran this week.

There isn’t going to be a peace deal with Iran next week or the week after that either.

It is possible that President Trump could get some sort of an extension of the current ceasefire from Iran, but that will only be possible if Trump essentially surrenders and gives Iran virtually everything that they are requesting.

But what good would an extension of the current worthless ceasefire be anyway?

There really isn’t any point in even having a ceasefire if both sides are going to pummel one another night after night.

On Tuesday, Trump promised that the U.S. would respond after the Iranians shot down one of our Apache helicopters…

President Trump on Tuesday accused Iran of shooting down a U.S. Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and said the U.S. must respond to the attack. The downing of the helicopter late Monday set off a race to find two American crew members before Iranian forces could close in on them. They eventually were rescued by a drone boat in a first-of-its-kind operation at sea, the military said. “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said on Truth Social. “There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

Shooting down one of our helicopters was a very foolish thing for the Iranians to do.

Of course they are not exactly known for making good decisions.

Just a little while ago, Trump gave the green light and U.S. Central Command began a series of “self-defense strikes” against Iran…

Donald Trump has launched strikes against Iran in retaliation for the shooting down of an Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said in a statement that it ‘began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5pm ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a US Army Apache helicopter. ‘The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.’

The U.S. response was quite a bit stronger than I initially expected.

According to Iran International, a significant number of important military sites in southern Iran were targeted…

The US airstrikes targeted Iran’s Sirik and Jask naval bases, an air defense position in Bandar Abbas, coastal missile batteries in Minab and Qeshm, and the port of Qeshm, according to unofficial reports by local media in Hormozgan province.

Of course it was probably inevitable that the Iranians would choose to hit back, and they quickly promised that there would be a “heavy response” to these U.S. airstrikes…

The IRGC Aerospace Force said it would deliver a “heavy response” in the coming moments to what it called the enemy’s hostile actions.

Many were expecting the Iranians to target U.S. military facilities in the region, and so Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates all raised their alert levels…

If any Americans are killed by these strikes, Trump will definitely order another round of retaliation.

So let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

But there is no turning back now, because the Iranians have already unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones…

IRGC-linked Sabereen News says Iran has launched missiles and drones toward US targets in the region. Details remain limited and there has been no immediate confirmation from officials in Tehran or Washington.

As I write this, I have not seen any damage reports yet.

Hopefully most of the missiles and drones that Iran has launched will be intercepted.

But for those that are still desperately hoping for peace, this latest round of fighting is certainly not going to be helpful.

Meanwhile, we are being told that Hezbollah has launched more rockets toward northern Israel…

The Iranians could order Hezbollah to stop firing rockets into northern Israel, but they refuse to do this.

Hezbollah knows that firing rockets into civilian areas of northern Israel will provoke a very strong response.

In fact, it is quite likely that we could see the IDF bomb southern Beirut again.

If that happens, the Iranians will almost certainly send more ballistic missiles at Israel.

And then Israel would almost certainly launch the absolutely “massive” wave of airstrikes that was called off at the last moment earlier this week.

This is not what a “ceasefire” looks like.

Instead, this is the opposite of what a “ceasefire” looks like.

But I am sure that tomorrow morning there will be a lot more headlines assuring us that a peace deal with Iran is right on the verge of being finished, and that will calm the markets.

We live at such a bizarre time in human history, and I am convinced that things will get even stranger as time rolls along.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.