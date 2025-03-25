Apparently King Charles plans to formally invite the United States to join the British Commonwealth, and President Trump seems very enthusiastic about it. I don’t know why more people are not talking about this, because joining the British Commonwealth would be an extremely dramatic move. We are being told that if the U.S. were to become a “member state” it would be “largely symbolic”, but is that really true? As you will see below, King Charles is the head of the British Commonwealth, the organization that runs the British Commonwealth is based in London, and the British Commonwealth is committed to a globalist political agenda which includes taking global action to fight climate change. Does the U.S. really want to come under the authority of a worldwide organization that is pushing such an agenda?

Just like any other organization, the British Commonwealth has certain rules, and if you break those rules it has the authority to dish out consequences. For example, Gabon was partially suspended by the Commonwealth in 2023 after a military coup happened in that nation. The rules of the British Commonwealth are based on British values, because the majority of the members of the British Commonwealth are former territories of the British Empire. According to Wikipedia, there are currently 56 “member states” in the British Commonwealth…

The United States was once a territory of the British Empire, and we fought a very long war to free ourselves from the British monarchy.

Are we sure that we want to take a very large step back in that direction?

The British monarchy ruled the British Empire, and the British monarchy has authority over the British Commonwealth today. In fact, King Charles is the official head of the British Commonwealth…

As of this moment, the British Commonwealth has a total population of more than 2.7 billion people.

If the United States were to join, that would push the total population of the British Commonwealth above 3 billion.

Needless to say, the total population of the world is only about 8 billion.

The British Commonwealth is run by a secretive organization known as “the Commonwealth Secretariat”, and we are told that this secretive organization “coordinates activities and initiatives among member states”…

The Commonwealth has no legal obligations or binding treaties. The member countries cooperate on political, economic, and cultural matters. The Commonwealth Secretariat, which is based in London, coordinates activities and initiatives among member states. A yearly Commonwealth Day is organized to foster cooperation among the members.

The official website of the British Commonwealth details the “initiatives” that member states are expected to work together to achieve. If you go to that website, you will find a special page that is dedicated to the British Commonwealth’s fight against climate change…

Climate change negatively affects the development of small and other vulnerable countries across the Commonwealth. Many Commonwealth countries are already facing increased temperature, sea level rise, storm surges, drought, floods, and hurricanes. The Commonwealth supports small and other vulnerable states by amplifying their calls for greater climate action. We have been pushing for greater climate action since 1989, when Commonwealth leaders committed to protecting the environment in the Langkawi Declaration. This was one of the world’s first collective statements to name greenhouse gas emissions as one of the leading problems facing the planet.

Do we really want to sign on to the Langkawi Declaration?

According to that document, member states are expected to “support the development of an international sustainable development funding mechanism”.

Do we really want to be taxed so that the British Commonwealth can fight climate change?

Let me give you another tidbit that most people do not realize about the British Commonwealth. It turns out that all citizens of British Commonwealth “member states” are “eligible” to serve in the British military…

Commonwealth citizens are eligible to serve in the British Armed Forces. According to the British Army, “Commonwealth soldiers are, and always will be, an important and valued part of the fabric of the British Army.”[83]

How would you feel about American citizens serving in the British military?

Would you be in favor of that?

We need to have a national debate about this, because King Charles is reportedly going to make a formal offer of membership to President Trump when he comes to visit…

KING Charles will reportedly make a “secret offer” to Donald Trump during his State visit. The Royal proposal is said to potentially reduce tensions between the White House and Canada. Plans are allegedly in the works to make the USA the next “associate member” of the Commonwealth.

On Truth Social, Trump linked to the story that I quoted above and he posted a very enthusiastic message…

This could actually happen.

One anonymous source told the Daily Mail that a deal “is being discussed at the highest levels”…

A source told the Daily Mail: “This is being discussed at the highest levels. “It would be a wonderful move that would symbolise Britain’s close relationship with the US. “Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this.”

Some have suggested that Trump is simply trolling the British.

But Trump’s fondness for the royal family is well known. In fact, in a docu-series that was released late last year Trump had some very kind things to say about King Charles and Camilla…

In footage released at the end of 2024, Trump can be heard referring to the King as a “really good person”. The footage, which was released as part of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s docu-series Art of The Surge, the US President can be heard saying, “Hopefully he’s going to be well, because he’s a really good person. Camilla is fantastic. You get to know them so well.”

We always want to have positive relations with the British, but we should make it exceedingly clear to President Trump that joining the British Commonwealth is not acceptable.

We do not want to become the 57th nation in a global alliance that is under the authority of King Charles.

It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get us out from under the authority of the British monarchy, and we never want to go back.

