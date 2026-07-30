Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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margaret bald's avatar
margaret bald
4h

Yet nobody wants to talk about the bio-labs the US is conducting.

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TODD WH6DWF's avatar
TODD WH6DWF
4h

Makes you wonder how much Anthony “Dr.Death” Fauci has helped them over the last two decades also?

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