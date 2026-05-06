If you ask 1,000 random people on the street what the future of humanity is going to be like, you will probably get 1,000 different answers. But the truth is that there shouldn’t be any confusion about what the future of humanity is going to be like. According to the Bible, the story of human history is building up to a grand crescendo. Jesus Christ is going to return, and the signs are all around us.

The Bible has a great deal to say about the apocalyptic days that are in our future.

In Matthew 24, Jesus specifically instructed us to watch for war, famine, pestilence and earthquakes…

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.

Interestingly, we also see those exact same elements in Revelation chapter 6.

So if we really are living in the end times, we should expect to see war, famine, pestilence and earthquakes.

Needless to say, we are certainly living during a time of “wars and rumors of wars”. Over half of the nations on the entire planet are either directly involved in military conflict or are funding military conflict.

And I personally believe that this war with Iran is incredibly significant.

On Wednesday, a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet destroyed the rudder of a tanker that was headed to Iran by blasting it with a 20mm cannon…

U.S. forces operating in the Gulf of Oman enforced blockade measures by disabling an Iranian-flagged unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port at 9 a.m. ET, May 6. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces observed M/T Hasna as it transited international waters enroute to an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade. After Hasna’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings, U.S. forces disabled the tanker’s rudder by firing several rounds from the 20mm cannon gun of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Hasna is no longer transiting to Iran.

I think that President Trump would really like to make a deal with Iran.

But the Iranians are steadfastly refusing to give up nuclear enrichment and military control of the Strait of Hormuz.

So I don’t see how a deal is going to be possible.

If a deal does not happen soon, Trump is warning that Iran will get bombed “at a much higher level” than we have previously seen…

President Donald Trump said Iran will be bombed “at a much higher level” if it doesn’t agree to a peace deal. Trump on Wednesday morning in a Truth Social post said the war “will be at an end” if Iran agrees to the proposals, meaning the Strait of Hormuz “OPEN TO ALL.”

I am entirely convinced that we will see some dramatic escalations in the months ahead.

The Iranians are feverishly rearming, because they want to be prepared for the next round of the fight.

Meanwhile, news outlets all over the western world are freaking out about the hantavirus outbreak that has erupted aboard a cruise ship…

A FRENCH national who was not onboard the rat virus cruise liner has reportedly contracted hantavirus after taking a flight with an infected passenger. It marks the first case of the deadly disease in a patient who was not on the MV Hondius, as hantavirus reaches Europe. It comes as a Brit, the ship’s doctor, and two others were medically evacuated from the ship. And a hantavirus patient who was a passenger on the MV Hondius is being treated in Zurich, Switzerland.

Normally, hantavirus does not spread between humans.

But apparently this particular strain can, and the WHO is warning that the mortality rate can be up to 40 percent…

But this particular strain, known as “the Andes virus” is an alarming exception. Only found in the mountains of Argentina and Chile, the strain is the only hantavirus that has demonstrated the ability to spread between humans. And the strain could have a terrifying mortality of up to 40 per cent, the WHO believe.

We have seen so many strange outbreaks of disease in recent years.

But what we have experienced so far is nothing compared to what is coming.

One of these days something really insidious will get released, and the panic that we will witness will be off the charts.

In Matthew 24, Jesus also warned that there would be famines in the last days.

This is something that I have been writing a lot about lately.

As a result of the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, farmers all over the northern hemisphere have not been able to get the nitrogen fertilizer that they need for this growing season. At this point, even Fox News is warning that “global famine fears are rising”…

Analysts warn global famine fears are rising as food prices climb and fragile supply chains are strained during the Strait of Hormuz crisis, raising the risk of a prolonged, Suez-scale, eight-year disruption. As the conflict entered Day 62, the U.S. maintained its naval blockade of traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, while Iran continued to effectively close the Strait.

Nitrogen fertilizer is the only reason we are able to even come close to feeding 8 billion people.

In 2026, a lot less nitrogen fertilizer will be used all over the world, and that means that a lot less food will be grown.

And that is really bad news, because hundreds of millions of people are currently living right on the edge of starvation…

“This is our monthly ration,” a father told me, flanked by his family as he held up a three-quarters-full bucket of sorghum. I still carry vivid memories of this visit to Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp—especially the camp hospital’s malnourished children’s ward—and of watching life-saving products like ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF), agricultural commodities, and market-based assistance reach families displaced by violence in the Horn of Africa.

According to the UN, the number of people experiencing acute hunger was already at an all-time record high even before the war with Iran began.

Now things will get significantly worse.

I don’t want to end this article without talking about earthquakes.

Someday, an apocalyptic earthquake will strike along the New Madrid fault zone.

Scientists assure us that it is just a matter of time before this happens.

On April 23rd, the largest earthquake to shake the New Madrid fault zone in more than 20 years hit very close to the town of Cooter, Missouri…

At 12:59 local time (1:59 EST), a magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred in southeastern Missouri, approximately 2 km west of the town of Cooter, Mo., at a depth of 12 km. The earthquake occurred in the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), and is the largest event recorded in the NMSZ for more than 20 years. The event occurred within a tight cluster of historical earthquake activity associated with the Axial fault, the longest fault mapped in the NMSZ (approximately 120 km long).

This earthquake caused so much shaking that it was felt all the way in Memphis, Tennessee.

Overall, the USGS is telling us that there were 20 significant earthquakes in the New Madrid fault zone in just a three week period…

“It was even felt here in Memphis. But the system usually does not have earthquakes of this magnitude too often,” Moran said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there have been 20 earthquakes in the New Madrid Seismic Zone in just the last three weeks.

A lot of people out there wonder why I keep returning to certain themes over and over again.

The reason I do that is because war, famine, pestilence and earthquakes are in our future.

Most people in the general population do not seem to realize this, but we really are moving into the most apocalyptic period of time in all of human history.

There is going to be a tremendous amount of confusion out there, and that is why it is so important for us to share the truth while there is still time for us to do so.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.