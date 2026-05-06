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John Solgat's avatar
John Solgat
2h

Why is all of this happening? We will continue to blame the Democrats, blame the Republicans, blame the Israelis. Until we quit that and look in the mirror and see that we are the problem, our disobedience to God’s Torah, we will just be deluding ourselves. The Bible says we will NOT collectively fix this, become obedient, but as individuals, each of us can make the decision in our own lives. This is all the curses promised for disobedience in Leviticus 26 & Deuteronomy 28, but since most say that the OT is not really relevant to NT believers they are oblivious to what is really happening. Keep doing what you are doing and find out. Or, maybe you could explore this much deeper here: https://blessingsandcursesbook.com.

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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
13h

Just because the Bible may prophesize war and famine, does not mean we should allow or accept such things. Quite the contrary. This is NOT acceptable. Regardless. Trump has painted himself into a corner. Listening to Zionist and Mossad/CIA propaganda has got us here. Stop selling the agenda and people can make rational decisions on what is REAL and what we are told by this fake agenda.

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