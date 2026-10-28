The polls were wrong again. So were the prediction markets. Just two days after the results of the election in Brazil stunned the world, Israel delivered another shocker. All of the experts were assuring us that the Yashar party led by Gadi Eisenkot would get the most votes, but that isn’t what happened. Instead, Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud received the most votes by a pretty wide margin. Unfortunately for both Eisenkot and Netanyahu, neither of their coalitions have won enough seats to form a new government. So what will happen next, and how will this affect the war in the Middle East?