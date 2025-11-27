Michael Snyder’s Substack

Pamela Moore
4h

In our family, there are 5 liberals and 8 conservatives. I am only counting those who are adults, not anyone under 18 years of age. It is amazing that the conservatives are tolerant and accepting. They don't even want to talk about politics. It's the liberals who get angry, refuse to speak to someone, and never want to have an honest conversation. Their idea of a civil conversation is not expressing your thoughts. They just want to talk at you and get you to agree with them. I think families should come together and enjoy the holiday. Unfortunately, that seems to be impossible when there is a political divide. Today, 2 National Guard soldiers were shot because they were following the orders they had received. This whole thing reminds me of the violence of the late 60's and early 70's. People can't think for themselves and believe whatever they hear on the internet or main stream media. They don't seem to want to search out facts and based their beliefs on those facts.

People continue to believe they are sovereign over things and ignore our Heavenly Father. The only way to find truth is to read truth...the Bible. The only way to be enlightened is to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ through the Holy Spirit who will lead and guide us into ALL truth. The only way to have peace on earth is to die to your own desires and put others first...to love them as you love yourself.

The Bible study I lead only uses the Bible as the source for our study. The study has doubled in size in the last 2 years. The study has been meeting for 13 years. I believe that people are searching for the truth. The church needs to reach out to others. It's very easy to stay in your lane by ignoring others. Paul prayed that he would have opportunities to speak the truth and when he had an opportunity, that God would give him the words to speak. We need to be like Paul so that everyone will hear the truth. Not everyone will believe, but we need to have God-like character and pray continually that we are witnesses who glorify the Lord.

Redeemed Dissident
5h

You can't practice what you've not learned or desired - not without a personal revolution and the ability to change. Civil discourse is essential for our survival and sadly gone or a fleeting memory. That's why for many decades (I would argue centuries), the engineered circumstances of our lives have been devoted to isolating us, dividing us against one another (versus uniting against our common foes) and making us "me" people first (that is, we've enthroned ourselves and that becomes our measure of others). God (if He is even acknowledged except as part of coarse language and expletive comments) and His words, ways and reign over those submitted to Him, is a nuisance and to be suspected and reviled, rejected and blamed or dismissed altogether by those who have been so indoctrinated. And who has not been a "victim" of a "good Christian" -- someone who wears the label but does not exhibit the substance and the "fruits" accompanying that privilege.

Hate has been cultivated intentionally and has found fertile soil in each succeeding generation and we are faced with it in many forms daily (often from our circle of relations). Most often as you point out, it's prominent within families who should be able to navigate to common ground and let love cover all of the nuances and differences and even PROMOTE harmonious civilized expression of perspectives and the opportunity they provide to learn from one another and to better understand (even if concurrence is not attained) the "other party" -- whom not just biblical Christianity, but many other faiths enshrine as our primary and highest calling and equipping in a hostile, cold, indifferent or even predatory world system....

And it's not just on a declared holiday (I used to argue we should fast, pray and consider all the hungry, oppressed and lost people instead of gorging ourselves, but like funerals, sometimes a holiday is a time when families show up and you get to update your often limited understanding of the developments within the circle), but literally, unquestioningly, without excuse or discussion, something that should characterize our every days, our marriages, our parent/child relationships (or if you're getting older, your child/parent relationships if such an even rarer situation presents itself and some form of reciprocity and respect combined with love to care for the elders from which they sprang) - our work relationships, our neighborly relationships, our online discourses, etc. ad infinitum: what has happened to us has dulled us to apparent inability to discern that we've been lied to, deceived and goaded into seeing the people in our lives as something other than gifts -- as blessings, as part of the fabric of our lives -- a privilege and an opportunity to love and to seek the same when the apparently easier course of action is to act selfishly and for one's own interests and furtherance of one's own perceived benefit -- when those who have orchestrated this "party spirit" are using this to defeat and manage us so that "united we stand, divided we fall." And how far we've fallen....

A time is coming when those who have embraced TRUTH & LOVE, for these are found in abundance in their original and untainted form, in a person -- Jesus/Yeshua -- the One who demonstrated a love for us that is the STANDARD for us as a community of humans, not to "emulate" like lemmings, but to express externally in word and deed that results from His being welcomed in to effect the transformation necessary for us to regain what was first lost in the fall and has been part of our undoing ever since.

I have recently had opportunity for example, to tell several people who were "difficult" or "challenging" or "provocative" - sometimes intrusive, assumptive, and inflammatory towards me in the past that I APPRECIATED their having done so, for having seen fit to expose themselves and their perspectives and feelings, and for the learning and thought-provoking considerations it prompted within me. I have faced some somber, even surprised faces because I recognized that it was up to me to see value even in their conduct and to respond NOT IN KIND, but with an honest, reasoned and appreciative manner -- so that the NEXT" encounter stands a much better chance of being productive and constructive instead of annoying, offensive, or unwelcome.....

If we can do that for "just regular people" like us HOW MUCH MORE should it apply to loved ones and extended family??? This "holiday" we could tell those, even the ones who have been adversarial, or combative in the past that we've benefited from them and appreciate them, even when perhaps their "offering" was not presented in the most desirable or appropriate manner.

All of us who have embraced some or much of the "conspiracies" being exposed examined and extrapolate have ventured into hostile territory, but we do not have to, ourselves, be characterized or tainted or disagreeable and harsh with those who are not where we are in our journey. We can't "convert" them, but we can provide the olive branch to promote an exchange that was productive and meaningful and builds, rather that tears down and perpetuates the friction.

There are some people who've been silent, intentionally --some are family. I do not wish to transition someday to the "great beyond" with any regrets, and I want their input and participation in my life and to have the opportunity to do the same in theirs, to the extent feasible. If I'm not initiating a change, am I perpetuating the problem?

