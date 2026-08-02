Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
22m

I think they have a plan and I don’t believe it’s for good. It’s all too ridiculous. Maybe waiting for us all to look away because we know (for now) nothing ever changes. It’s “instant replay”constantly…

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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
just now

Iran won’t take the deal

And Trump is making money 💵

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