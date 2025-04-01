One of the biggest scandals in the history of our government is starting to be revealed, and the implications are enormous. According to the Social Security Administration more than 71 million Americans are receiving Social Security checks, and according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services more than 68 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare. But the most recent census conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau found that there were only 55.8 million people that were age 65 or older living in the United States in 2020. Obviously, there is something seriously wrong with these numbers. We should be so glad that Elon Musk and his team are looking for fraud in the system, because it appears that we are being ripped off on a massive scale.

There are also more than 71 million Americans that are enrolled in Medicaid, and more than 42 million Americans are on food stamps. Many of us suspect that there is a tremendous amount of fraud going on in those programs too. But for today’s article, I would like to focus on Social Security.

At a recent rally in Wisconsin, Elon Musk brought a DOGE official named Antonio Gracias on to the stage, and Gracias discussed a large chart that was entitled “New Non-Citizen Social Security Numbers Issued”…

After handing out the money, Musk brought friend and DOGE colleague Antonio Gracias on stage to discuss the work he has done with the federal government’s Social Security system. Shortly after Gracias joined Musk, a large graphic that read, “New Non-Citizen Social Security Numbers Issued,” was illuminated on the screen behind them.

According to Gracias, millions of people that are not citizens of this country have been getting Social Security numbers.

In fact, more than 2 million non-citizens were granted Social Security numbers during fiscal year 2024 alone…

Gracias was referring to the total number of noncitizens who received Social Security numbers between FY 2021 and FY 2025. The chart showed a steady year-over-year increase under Biden, reaching more than 2 million in FY 2024, which ended on Sept. 30. FY23 saw roughly 1 million noncitizens issued Social Security numbers, as did FY25, which began in October and will end in September of this year. “This literally blew us away,” Gracias said. “We went there to find fraud and we found this by accident.”

This shouldn’t be happening.

But it is.

Even more alarming is the fact that large numbers of Social Security numbers have been stolen from the Social Security database.

This blew me away when I first heard about it.

Elon Musk is claiming that one particular thief “actually stole 400,000 Social Security numbers and personal information from the Social Security database”…

During the tele-town hall, one Wisconsin voter asked Musk: “You found a lot of fraud in Social Security. Do you know whether the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute that fraud?” Musk responded: “I believe someone is going to be arrested tomorrow, because there’s someone who actually stole 400,000 Social Security numbersand personal information from the Social Security database… And was selling Social Security numbers and all the identification information in order for people to basically steal money from Social Security.” “This is a particular avenue of fraud for illegal immigrants and voter fraud – because the main way identification is established in the US is via Social Security. If you comprise the Social Security system, you can basically get people to get defacto registered to vote – even if they’re not citizens – and get a bunch of benefits and to milk the system – this is pretty insane,” Musk said.

Why is this the first time that we are hearing about this?

If thousands upon thousands of Social Security numbers are being bought and sold online, that is a major national security breach in my opinion.

There are apparently many elderly Americans that are not currently receiving Social Security checks because fraudsters claiming to be them are getting those checks instead. According to Musk, fraudsters that are impersonating retirees are calling in “all day, every day”…

“They steal people’s Social Security, is what happens,” Musk said in a Thursday exclusive interview on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier.” “They call in, they claim to be a retiree, and they convince the Social Security person on the phone to change where the money is flowing. It actually goes to some fraudster. This is happening all day, every day. And then somebody doesn’t receive their Social Security, it’s because of all the fraud loopholes in the Social Security system.”

I had no idea that things were this bad.

According to a DOGE engineer named Aram Moghaddassi, 40 percent of the calls that are coming in to the Social Security Administration are from fraudsters…

DOGE engineer Aram Moghaddassi added in the interview, “At Social Security, one of the first things that we learned is that they get phone calls every day of people trying to change direct deposit information.” “So when you want to change your bank account, you can call Social Security. We learned 40% of the calls that they get are from fraudsters.”

The good news is that Elon Musk and his team are trying to fix the system.

For example, a “major cleanup” of Social Security records is being conducted right now…

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced on Monday that almost 10 million Social Security records have now been updated. In a post on X, DOGE said the Social Security Administration has been executing a “major cleanup” of records over the past four weeks. “Approximately 9.9 million numberholders, all listed age 120+, have now been marked deceased. Another ~2 million to go,” the post said.

You would think that cleaning up the system to eliminate fraud and abuse would be something that we could all get behind.

But of course the truth is that the left is totally freaking out.

They absolutely hate what DOGE is doing, and Elon Musk says that he has been receiving thousands of death threats per day…

There were quite a few death threats, I have to tell you. I was like, my security team said, “Well, it’s actually gone down from yesterday to today. It went down from 18,000 to 17,000.” So I’m like, Well, maybe it’s getting better. But you can see how crazy some of these people are.

There are so many unhinged people in our society right now.

And Democrats in Congress will continue to stir up even more emotion, because they have no intention of altering their rhetoric.

In fact, Senate Democrats will be setting up a “war room” in order to “pummel the GOP” on the changes to Social Security that are being made…

The war room will serve as a central hub for Senate Democrats to plan messaging, create content, provide oversight, make field visits and host town halls to pummel the GOP on the issue.

Nobody that is legitimately receiving Social Security benefits will lose them as a result of the reforms that are happening.

In fact, as fraudsters are caught we could actually see benefits get restored to many elderly Americans that should have been properly receiving them in the first place.

But we could also potentially see millions of people that are fraudulently abusing the system get cut off.

I believe that this is the primary reason why the left is throwing such a massive temper tantrum over this.

If millions of fraudsters suddenly stop getting their monthly checks, we could witness a frightening nationwide explosion of anger.

And of course this is potentially just one element in a “perfect storm” that could cause rampant chaos to erupt in cities all over America.

We are already witnessing widespread political violence and civil disorder, and I expect it to get much worse in the months ahead.

