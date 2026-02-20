In order to understand what those running Iran intend to do, it is important to put yourself in their shoes. If someone was planning to kill you, how far would you go to save your own life? For many people, there isn’t anything that would be off the table in such a scenario. When it is a matter of life or death, what really matters to you becomes very clear. For the nuts that are in control of Iran, survival is everything. They have already shown that they will gun down tens of thousands of their own citizens in order to ensure the survival of the regime. Now a major U.S. military operation is looming, and the Iranians fully understand that the coming conflict is for all the marbles. When the missiles start flying, there is nothing that they won’t be willing to do to protect themselves.

According to the Wall Street Journal, President Trump is now considering an initial series of military strikes on Iran which would be designed to force it to agree to his demands. If that didn’t work, it would be followed by “a broad campaign against regime facilities—potentially aimed at toppling the Tehran regime”…

President Trump is weighing an initial limited military strike on Iran to force it to meet his demands for a nuclear deal, a first step that would be designed to pressure Tehran into an agreement but fall short of a full-scale attack that could inspire a major retaliation. The opening assault, which if authorized could come within days, would target a few military or government sites, people familiar with the matter said. If Iran still refused to comply with Trump’s directive to end its nuclear enrichment, the U.S. would respond with a broad campaign against regime facilities—potentially aimed at toppling the Tehran regime.

The Iranians have already pledged to respond to even a limited strike with tremendous force.

In fact, the Iranians just sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that all bases, facilities and military assets of the enemy will be legitimate targets if war breaks out…

Iran told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday that Tehran will consider bases, facilities, and assets of the “hostile force” in the region as legitimate targets if it faces military aggression. US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric towards Iran “signals a real risk of military aggression,” Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said in the letter, adding that Iran did not want a war.

In particular, the Iranians have been talking a lot about potentially sinking a U.S. aircraft carrier.

This week, even the Ayatollah brought this up…

Iran’s supreme leader has threatened to sink any American aircraft carriers sent to the Middle East, as talks on the country’s nuclear build-up were held in Geneva. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ramped up tensions between the two countries as he told followers: “The US president keeps saying ‘our military is the strongest military in the world’; the world’s most powerful military can sometimes receive such a slap that it can no longer stay on its feet. “They constantly say, ‘we have sent an aircraft carrier towards Iran’. “OK, of course an aircraft carrier is a dangerous device, but more dangerous than the carrier is the weapon that can send it to the bottom of the sea.”

Once the shooting begins, I believe that the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford will be primary targets.

I have been reading stuff from people that are absolutely convinced that there is no way that the Iranians could ever sink a carrier.

Hopefully they are right.

But I do know that the Iranians make some of the best military drones in the world.

If hundreds of Iranian drones were sent at a carrier all at once, what would happen?

I also know that the Chinese have supplied the Iranians with some of the best anti-ship missiles on the entire planet.

So let’s see what happens.

In addition to hitting U.S. targets, the Iranians have also repeatedly threatened to strike Israeli cities.

We saw what older Iranian ballistic missiles could do during the 12 Day War, and now Iran is feverishly producing a brand new generation of ballistic missiles that will be exceedingly difficult to intercept.

Earlier this month, I wrote about the brand new Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missiles that can travel at speeds of up to “Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 within it”.

If one of those missiles carrying a 1,500-kilogram conventional warhead comes slamming down in a major Israeli city, it will do a tremendous amount of damage.

But what if it was carrying something else instead?

We have been warned that Iran has been working on chemical and biological warheads for their ballistic missiles. The following comes from Fox News…

Iran is reportedly developing chemical and biological warheads for its ballistic missiles, even as the country faces mounting domestic unrest fueled by a collapsing currency and soaring inflation, according to an exclusive report published by Iran International on Sunday. The outlet, citing unnamed military and security sources, reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has accelerated work on unconventional missile payloads alongside upgrades to command-and-control systems. If confirmed, the developments would raise serious alarms in Washington and Israel, particularly as Tehran struggles to contain growing anger at home.

Is this why the Iranians are now so confident in their ability to strike back?

Apparently Iranian leaders are convinced that “the use of unconventional weapons can be justified in situations of existential threat”…

Asked about the contradiction, one source told Iran International, “The Iranian leadership views potential Israeli and American attacks as a threat to its very existence and intends, in the event of a conflict, to significantly raise the cost for the opposing side.” There is a perception at the highest decision-making levels of the Islamic Republic that “the use of unconventional weapons can be justified in situations of existential threat,” the source added.

I think that a lot of people out there are not taking the threat of chemical and biological weapons seriously enough.

Just last month, it appears that the Iranians actually used chemical weapons on their own people…

Victims described exposure to gases that “caused intense burning of the eyes, skin and lungs, along with acute respiratory distress, repeated coughing, dizziness, loss of balance and, in some cases, vomiting or coughing up blood. Witnesses said the severity and persistence of the symptoms differed from their past experiences with tear gas, although they said they could not identify the substances used.” According to Iran International, other witnesses described a “smell [that] resembled ammonia, drain cleaner and, in some areas, mustard.” The outlet reported that, “In addition to tear gas, witnesses spoke of ‘unknown gases with more severe effects,’ saying those exposed experienced sudden weakness, inability to walk, and loss of breath.”

The Iranians know that Trump and Netanyahu want regime change.

So once fighting breaks out, what would motivate them to hold anything back?

In addition to chemical and biological weapons, there is also the possibility that the Iranians may possess dirty bombs.

Of course if any sort of an unconventional weapon is launched toward Israel, the Israelis would immediately escalate the conflict all the way up the ladder.

There are so many ways that a war with Iran could spiral completely out of control.

But it will be nearly impossible to reverse course now.

Tensions in the region are sky high, and within the past 24 hours we have witnessed a series of mystery explosions throughout Iran…

Meanwhile, in Iran, there are reports of numerous explosions across the country today. A major explosion was reported in Parand, an area south-west of Tehran in Iran. This is reportedly where multiple military facilities are located. A base in Sabzevar in Iran is reportedly burning to the ground. Another explosion was reported this morning in the Iranian city of Shahriar.

The Iranians should have made a deal while they still could.

The coming conflict is not going to go well for them.

Of course I think that the U.S. and Israel will be quite shocked by what is about to happen as well.

If you are going to get into a fight, you do it because you think that you are going to win.

But sometimes what it takes to win a really messy fight can be absolutely horrifying.

