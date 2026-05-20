Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
2h

Thank you Michael so much for writing about this. I discovered about five months I have this. It is terrible to have. Kept going to a doctor that never tested me but gave me medication I thought would kill me cause I’m so sick. Finally went to the local practitioner cause my regular doctor didn’t have an appointment. First thing she did was test me. Bingo! I can’t think her enough. I also have carrageenan with it. If people really really looked at what’s inside their food they would be shocked . People thinks they know but really don’t. Since I have had to watch what I eat. I’ve lost 30 pounds from violence throwing up. Tonight as I sit here I have swollen gums where I can’t even floss my teeth. Eat the wrong thing that’s really bad for u and you’re dead cause it closes your throat up. Thank you so much cause some readers may have this not knowing it and their doctor not knowing like mine.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ron B's avatar
Ron B
2h

The ticks are plentiful this year. Eight on myself after walking the dog in our trails for 20 minutes. Ahh, now 9, just found another one. If I get that damn alphagel crap I am going to track down whoever engineered it.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture