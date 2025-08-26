Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet's avatar
Janet
6h

It’s the real estate cycle. Every 17-18 years real estate price drops and history shows this. 2007-08 is 17-18 years before 2025-26. Wait for further falls.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
6h

No proposed scenario can be good!

We are in very bad times

Prices of houses are extremely inflated, and

Many are unemployed and the threat of job loss is huge.

Doesn't look like a good ending is possible to me

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture