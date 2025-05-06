Israel is about to “conquer” Gaza and “flatten” any buildings that remain, the U.S. bombing campaign against the Houthis has already hit more than 1,000 targets, the IDF just bombed the second largest port in Yemen, President Trump is demanding total dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program, and the Iranians are threatening to launch missiles at U.S. military bases all over the Middle East. Yeah, it sure looks like things are about to get really crazy. The war in the Middle East is building up to a grand crescendo, and that should deeply alarm all of us.

It is being reported that Israel’s security cabinet has just “unanimously approved” a new war plan that will involve the “conquering of Gaza”…

Israel approved a plan to significantly broaden the military offensive against the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip late Sunday, even as the army chief reportedly warned ministers that this could endanger the hostages held there. The plan provides for the “conquering of Gaza” and retaining the territory, an Israeli official said Monday morning. The security cabinet unanimously approved the plan to expand the Gaza operation, the official said.

If Hamas had just been willing to release the remaining hostages, this could have been avoided.

Now the entire world is going to be thrown into a state of turmoil over this.

According to Axios, if a deal for the release of the hostages is not finalized by May 15th, the IDF is literally going to flatten all buildings in Gaza that are still standing and move the entire population of the territory to one vast “humanitarian area”…

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan Sunday night to gradually reoccupy all of Gaza and hold it indefinitely if no deal is reached by May 15. Plans for the operation call for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to flatten any buildings that remain standing and displace virtually the entire population of two million people to a single “humanitarian area.”

Wow.

If you thought that the protests that we witnessed all over the globe last year were bad, just wait until this happens.

Israel’s neighbors are going to be furious, and anti-Israel organizations are going to go completely nuts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the press that large numbers of reservists are being called up to help secure and hold Gaza…

The vote on Sunday came hours after the military said it would mobilize tens of thousands of reservists, strengthening its capacity to operate in the besieged Palestinian territory. “One thing will be clear: there will be no in-and-out,” Netanyahu said in a Monday video message posted on X. “We’ll call up reserves to come, hold territory — we’re not going to enter and then exit the area, only to carry out raids afterward. That’s not the plan. The intention is the opposite.”

Apparently there are two main goals for this operation.

Israeli officials want to “increase pressure on Hamas”, and they also want to free the remaining hostages…

Two Israeli officials confirmed the plans to The Associated Press, as well as other outlets, saying the goal is to increase pressure on Hamas to free hostages held in Gaza and to isolate the militant group from civilian populations to aid in Israel’s goal in destroying Hamas entirely. Israeli officials also said it would also facilitate aid to civilians, which has been halted for two months under an Israeli siege.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel are both essentially at a state of all-out war with the Houthis in Yemen.

The U.S. has struck more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since Trump’s bombing campaign began in the middle of March.

And we certainly didn’t have to wait long for Israel’s response to the shocking missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport that I discussed yesterday. It is being reported that the Hodeidah port was among the targets that were just hit by a dramatic series of IDF airstrikes…

The IDF confirms carrying out airstrikes in Yemen a short while ago, saying it comes as a response to the Houthis ballistic missile attack yesterday on Ben Gurion Airport and other previous attacks. According to the military, the strikes carried out by Israeli Air Force fighter jets targeted Houthi infrastructure along the coast of Yemen, including at the Hodeidah port and a concrete factory near the nearby city of Bajil, some 2,000 kilometers from Israel. The IDF says the Hodeidah port is used by the Houthis “for the transfer of Iranian weapons, equipment for military needs, and other terror purposes.”

The Hodeidah port is the second largest port in Yemen, and it is one of the primary delivery points for Iranian-made weapons.

I am surprised that it has taken this long for someone to take it out.

At this point, the U.S. has already hit almost all of the other high value targets in the country. In fact, over the weekend there were dozens of additional U.S. airstrikes…

At the same time, Saudi-owned Al Hadath reported that the US-led coalition had struck a Houthi training camp overnight. According to the report, dozens of Houthi operatives were killed or wounded in training camp strikes over the past 24 hours. Throughout the night, the US coalition reportedly carried out dozens of airstrikes on Houthi hideouts, military posts, and rocket launchers across Yemen, focusing primarily on the northern provinces of Saada and Al-Jawf. According to reports, the Houthis had deployed advanced weapons in these areas, including ballistic missile systems and drones.

Most Americans have no idea that this is going on.

In fact, most average people on the street couldn’t even find Yemen on a blank map of the world.

But this is building up to something really big.

Ultimately, the bombing of the Houthis is just a prelude to the bombing of Iran.

Considering everything that has already happened, everyone should be able to see what is coming.

Negotiations have been put on hold, and the Iranians have insisted all along that they must be allowed to continue to enrich uranium.

But President Trump just told Meet the Press that he will not accept anything less than “total dismantlement” of Iran’s nuclear program…

“Total dismantlement. Yes, that is all I would accept,” Trump told “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker.

A showdown is looming.

In anticipation of that showdown, the Iranians just unveiled a brand new ballistic missile that is highly sophisticated…

Iran unveiled what it said was a new ballistic missile on Sunday following threats by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to respond to the Houthi missile strike and their “Iranian terror masters.” Iranian state television reported that the missile, named Qassem Basiar, has a range exceeding 1,200 kilometers. The unveiling comes as part of what Tehran described as its latest defensive accomplishments. Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said, “The Qassem Basiar missile is resistant to electronic warfare and can bypass anti-ballistic missile systems.”

This new missile is no joke.

Of course the Iranians already posses a very impressive arsenal, and once again they have just threatened to strike U.S. military bases all over the Middle East if their nuclear facilities get attacked…

Speaking to the Iranian national TV presenter in an interview aired on Sunday evening, which also showed the new domestically made Iranian missile Qassem Basir, the defense minister warned the Americans that “If we are attacked or a war is imposed on us, we will respond with might.” “We will attack their interests and their bases, and we will not be reluctant and will not see any limits in this regard,” General Nasirzadeh underscored. “We are not enemies of our neighboring countries, and they are our brothers, but American bases on their soil will be our targets,” he warned.

If we go to war with Iran, it will be the biggest story in the world.

The Iranians have been preparing for this day for a long time, and they would hit us back with everything that they have got.

We really are facing an apocalyptic scenario, but I don’t see any way that it is going to be avoided at this stage.

All it is going to take is just the right spark, and then the entire Middle East will be set ablaze.

