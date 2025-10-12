Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Brown's avatar
Dave Brown
3h

None of this cryptocurrency is real. I don’t know why it was even allowed. The currency of the US is DOLLARS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Moe Wigsoe's avatar
Moe Wigsoe
3h

So your make-believe enterprise lost its make-believe dollars? Find someone whose mother never read to them to mourn with you. Idiots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture