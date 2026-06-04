Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Mac Daddy's avatar
Mac Daddy
12h

Your most cogent remark is that the US government would bomb the hell out of any country raining munitions onto US soil... and rightfully so.

Hezbollah is an illegitimate actor in all this... a mere Iranian proxy terrorist..

and should be treated thusly.

There will be no Middle East peace unless and until Iran is neutered.

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Charles's avatar
Charles
11h

Which is why we should never let people in our country who hate us and are bent on our destruction

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