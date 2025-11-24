It feels like peace is slipping away. In the Middle East, Israel is fighting with both Hamas and Hezbollah once again. In Europe, the Ukrainians and our European allies have rejected President Trump’s 28 point peace plan. Meanwhile, the Russians continue to march forward and capture more territory. In the Pacific, the U.S. and China are both preparing for war with one another. And in South America, it appears that a regime change war against Venezuela could commence at any moment. Could it be possible that we are in the final days before global stability is completely shattered?

I am extremely concerned about the events that we have been witnessing over the last several days. The following are 10 signs that peace efforts are failing on multiple fronts…

#1 Israel just conducted a new wave of airstrikes in Gaza. It is being reported that at least 14 people have died, and dozens more have been wounded…

Israel’s military on Saturday said it launched airstrikes against Hamas terrorists in Gaza in the latest test of the ceasefire that began on Oct. 10. Health officials in Gaza reported at least 14 people killed and another 45 wounded, including children. Similar waves of strikes have occurred during the ceasefire after reported attacks against Israeli forces. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that an “armed terrorist” used a road through which aid enters the territory to cross the yellow line that was established in last month’s ceasefire. The boundary leaves Gaza’s border zone under the control of Israel’s military, while the area beyond it is meant to serve as a safe zone. The person fired at soldiers and was killed by the IDF, the Israeli military said.

#2 Hamas has informed the Trump administration that the ceasefire is “over” and that they are “ready to fight”…

Hamas has warned US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner that the Gaza cease-fire is “over” and they are “ready to fight,” sources told Saudi state-owned media Al Arabiya, the Jerusalem Post is reporting. The terror group’s about-face comes after an Israeli strike on Gaza Saturday took out Hamas’ chief of weapons supply, Alaa Hadidi, which it slammed as a violation of the US-backed cease-fire. The IDF said the strike was in retaliation to a Hamas operative crossing into the humanitarian relief zone and opening fire on Israeli troops.

#3 The IDF just conducted an operation in Beirut that took out Hezbollah’s chief of staff Haytham Ali Tabatabai…

Things between Israel and Lebanon just escalated in a major way on Sunday, as the Israeli military launched a major attack on the capital of Beirut, in what later announced as another targeted strikes on top Hezbollah leadership. The Israeli military (IDF) announced that it “eliminated” Hezbollah’s chief of staff Haytham Ali Tabatabai, after Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported that two missiles were fired at an apartment building on al-Arid Street in Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Dahiyeh. A large plume of smoke could be seen rising above the area, said to be a Hezbollah stronghold of southern Beirut, and extensive damage to cars and surround buildings resulted.

#4 In response, Hezbollah is warning that a “new red line” has been crossed and that any agreements with Israel “are useless”…

An official statement from Hezbollah didn’t immediately confirm the killing of Tabatabai but said it “breaches a new red line” – following recent weeks of a series of escalating Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire having long officially been in place. Hezbollah’s statement alluded to the ceasefire, saying that “agreements are useless with the enemy” and that “We are coordinating with the Lebanese state to put an end to this Israeli violation.”

#5 President Trump is very angry that the Ukrainians and our European allies are not willing to accept his 28 point peace plan…

A furious Donald Trump has today accused Ukraine of showing ‘zero gratitude’ over his peace plan to end the war with Russia. The US President called the conflict ‘a loser for everyone’ and said that he had ‘inherited a war that should have never happened’. Trump’s 28-point plan to end Moscow’s nearly four-year invasion has been heavily criticised by several senators as being a ‘Russian wish list’, with it including demands that Ukraine hand over territory and drastically reduce the size of its armed forces.

#6 The Ukrainians and our European allies continue to act as if they have a great deal of negotiating leverage, but meanwhile the Russians just continue to gobble up more Ukrainian territory…

The Chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, said on Thursday its forces had captured the largely destroyed city of Kupiansk, though Ukraine denied it. On Friday, Kyiv said that Russian forces had launched six attacks on Kupiansk, but said nothing about it changing hands. The Russian Defence Ministry statement on Friday said three other villages in the Donetsk region – Stavky, Novoselivka and Maslyakivka – were now under Moscow’s control, as well as a village in neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region.

#7 Dragging NATO directly into the conflict is the only possible way that Ukraine can win their war with Russia. Why do European officials keep talking like this may actually happen? Recently, the head of the armed forces in France publicly stated that French parents need to be emotionally prepared to have their children die while fighting Russia…

The head of the French armed forces said his country must be prepared to send its children to die in a war with Russia. “Russia is convinced that the Europeans are weak. However, we are strong, fundamentally stronger than Russia,” Chief of the French Defense Staff General Fabien Mandon said. “We have all the knowledge, all the economic and demographic strength to dissuade Moscow’s regime. What we are lacking, and that is where you have a major role, is the strength of soul to accept pain to protect what we are.” He added, “If our country is weak because it is not ready to accept losing its children — because it’s better to say things clearly — [and] to suffer economically because the priority will be the defence sector, then we are at risk.”

#8 The United States and China both continue to prepare for an “impending war” in the Pacific…

The US has outlined the contours of an “impending war” with China, which also includes some Pacific island groups, and preparations for the clash are underway at an accelerated pace, writes Newsweek. Nations like Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, as well as the US territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, are part of what the Pentagon calls the “second island chain.” This arc, as the name suggests, serves as a defensive line to contain Chinese forces in the event of a full-scale conflict, located behind the first one, which stretches from South Korea to the Philippines.

#9 If the U.S. was going to start conducting airstrikes in Venezuela, it is likely that a NOTAM would be issued first. So the fact that a NOTAM was just issued for the entirety of Venezuelan airspace until February 19th should deeply alarm all of us…

It has been weeks since Trump’s major military build-up off Venezuela began, and the threat of potential escalated military action against Caracas remains imminent. This scenario may have just gotten a big step closer with a fresh NOTAM alert issued by the FAA. The FAA issued the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), or alert notifying pilots of potential serious hazards in certain airspace, for the Maiquetía Flight Information Region. This area covers all of Venezuela and parts of the southern Caribbean sea. Importantly, the warning cites a “potentially hazardous situation” and “heightened military activity” over Venezuela and waters just off its coast, and is to expire Febuary 19th, 2026.

#10 Based on conversations with four anonymous officials, Reuters is reporting that the U.S. is very close to making a major move against the Maduro regime…

The United States is poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in the coming days, four US officials tell Reuters, as the Trump administration escalates pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government. Reuters is not able to establish the exact timing or scope of the new operations, nor whether US President Donald Trump had made a final decision to act. Reports of looming action have proliferated in recent weeks as the US military has deployed forces to the Caribbean amid worsening relations with Venezuela. Two of the US officials say covert operations would likely be the first part of the new action against Maduro. All four officials quoted in this article speak on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the impending action by the United States.

The dominoes are all lined up and ready to fall.

War has been a major theme in 2024, and I am entirely convinced that war will be an even more prominent theme in 2025.

Up to this point, we have been extremely fortunate.

So far nobody has decided to use a weapon of mass destruction, but once someone crosses that threshold everything will change.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.