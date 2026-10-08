Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Teresa Denlinger, FN, BCHN's avatar
Teresa Denlinger, FN, BCHN
Oct 9

I appreciate you Michael. God knows, and I am good with that. Repentance, obedience, fasting and prayer. This is exactly where the church should be. 🙏🏻

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C G Davis's avatar
C G Davis
Oct 9

Henry Gruver was lead by God to walk across the Flathead Valley in Montana. He stated God showed him three areas of safety to go to when all hell breaks loose...one spot was in Glacier Park. A friend of ours went to the spot in Glacier Park...high up a mountain with a humongous cave. She said it was unbelievable with perfect climate inside and year around running water inside.

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