We are living at a time of wars and rumors of wars. Over half of the nations in the world are either currently involved in military conflict or are directly funding it. Recently, I was shocked to learn that there are more than 50 active military conflicts on the African continent alone. Of course the two really big wars that have been raging for years are getting most of the attention. The war with Russia is now longer than World War I was, and we just passed the third anniversary of the Great Middle East War. While he was still alive, Henry Gruver had something to say about both of these wars.

Henry Gruver was a great man of God. He was known as a “prayer walker”, because he spent countless hours prayer walking through cities all over the planet. The media never gave him much attention, but signs, wonders and miracles followed his ministry wherever he went. Those of us that were touched by his ministry will never forget him.

Henry Gruver passed away on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 77.

Before he passed away, God revealed to him what would be coming to the Middle East.

In 2018, Henry Gruver was shown that “when Israel sends troops into Gaza, it will be a sign the Middle East War has started”.

Needless to say, Israeli troops entered Gaza in October 2023, and the Great Middle East War has been raging ever since.

Please note that Henry Gruver did not say that “a Middle East war” would start once Israeli forces entered Gaza.

Instead, he used the phrase “the Middle East War” which implies that it would be a truly historic conflict, and that is precisely what we have witnessed.

The longer the war in the Middle East drags on, the more likely it becomes that it will take an apocalyptic turn.

This week, Iran once again made it very clear that it “will not abandon uranium enrichment or hand over its uranium”…

Iran will not abandon uranium enrichment or hand over its uranium, state media reports, citing the head of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami. Dismissing renewed US threats against Iran’s nuclear facilities as “nothing new,” Eslami says enrichment was “an inseparable part” of the nuclear process.

Iran’s nuclear problem has always been the core issue.

Since Iran is not willing to compromise, that essentially guarantees that more fighting is on the way.

The Iranians have warned that they are ready to fight a “doomsday war”, and that suggests that they have “doomsday weapons” that would be used in such a scenario.

Of course Israel also possesses “doomsday weapons”, and the truth is that we are far closer to an apocalyptic scenario in the Middle East than most people realize.

Henry Gruver was also given a warning about a nuclear showdown with Russia.

In 1986, Henry Gruver had an open vision in which he was shown that someday Russian submarines lurking very close to our coastlines would launch an absolutely devastating nuclear first strike on the United States.

This wasn’t a dream.

This wasn’t in his imagination.

Henry Gruver actually saw the things that I am about to share with you with his own eyes while he was awake.

Many refer to such experiences as “open visions”, and they can often be absolutely overwhelming to those that receive them because they are so powerful.

As he was prayer walking through Wales in 1986, God caught Henry Gruver up into the heavens and showed him a future war between the United States and Russia.

In his vision, he saw Russian submarines that were parked right along the east coast and right along the west coast…

I looked over towards the United States and I saw something I have never seen in my life, I have never even preconceived the thought of it. I had always thought that the United States was WISER and MORE POWERFUL than to allow Russian subs to be parked right almost on our beaches per say. What I mean by that is you could see the submarines down under the water but there were areas that the sand still had drifted on down from the beaches into the depths. And the submarine was sitting there aimed at America. I saw them sprinkled all the way across the East coast. When I saw that, my family at that time lived in Portland, Oregon. I was alarmed of course and I wanted to look over towards Portland to see what was going on. And as I looked across the continent of the United States of this globe I saw the submarines from way up by Washington the top of Washington all the way down around towards San Diego poised in the same way all the way along our coast on the North from the Pacific side.

If I was a Russian military commander and I wanted to conduct a sneak attack on the United States, this is precisely how I would do it.

The Russians possess “black hole submarines” that are incredibly quiet and that are exceedingly difficult to detect.

In his vision, Henry Gruver saw the Russian subs that were parked along our coasts fire missiles at some of our major cities…

And at that time all of a sudden I looked down on the eastern seaboard at the submarine was drawn to that one right off from New York City and I saw the missile come right out of that submarine and go right up and come right over the City of New York and the entire City disappears. Then I looked down, on down towards Florida, down there I could see another explosion take place. I looked across because of my family being in the Pacific Northwest. I looked across another explosion took place up by Seattle/Bellevue. And then another one down by San Francisco, and another one down towards Los Angeles, and another down towards San Diego. There I stood in shock as I watching these explosions take place and these cities literally disappearing from off the face of the earth.

At such close range, there would be no warning.

They wouldn’t even be able to get the president out of bed before the missiles started hitting.

Henry Gruver asked God about when this would happen.

This is what he was told…

I cried out and I said, “Oh God! Oh God! When will this be, and what shall be the sign of its coming?” I heard an audible voice speak to me amid say: “When Russia opens her doors and lets the masses go, the free world will occupy themselves with transporting, housing and feeding and caring for the masses, and will let down their weapons and cry peace and safety. Then sudden destruction will come. Then is when it will come.”

This was in 1986.

The Cold War was still very much on.

The fall of the Berlin Wall did not happen until 1989.

Eventually the Russians did open their doors, and the rest is history.

There are many others that have also been shown that there will be a nuclear sneak attack on America someday.

But I realize that this is not an extremely popular message.

Many Americans are totally convinced that a great era of peace and prosperity is ahead for the United States even though we have murdered more than 60 million of our own children and just about every type of evil that you can possibly imagine is exploding all around us.

Once Roe v. Wade was overturned, we could have completely ended abortion in America.

But we didn’t.

Instead, the number of abortions has gone up every single year since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

In the end, we will reap what we have sown, and that is the truth.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.