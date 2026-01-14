We certainly have entered uncharted territory. When a vicious predator is backed into a corner, it will do whatever it can to survive. That makes Iran more dangerous than ever at this moment. The Iranians are making all sorts of crazy threats, and I am convinced that they fully intend to make good on them. Whether they are actually able to do so is another matter. But without a doubt we need to be taking their threats seriously, and that includes their threat to kill President Trump…

Iran issued a sickening threat against President Trump Wednesday, broadcasting a picture of the commander in chief during the 2024 Butler rally assassination attempt — with the words “This time it will not miss the target.” The ominous warning was aired on Iranian state-run TV, Agence France Presse (AFP) reported. It marks Tehran’s most direct threat yet against Trump, following his repeated threats that the US will strike the country if it continues its brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters.

When President Trump hears of this threat, it is likely that he will become even angrier with the regime in Iran.

Of course the Iranians have already been trying to kill Trump for a long time.

In fact, an assassin named Farhad Shakeri that had been given the job of killing Trump was apprehended a few years ago…

The Justice Department also said that in 2024, the US thwarted an Iranian-led plot to kill Trump after arresting Farhad Shakeri, who was allegedly tasked by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to murder the president for the regime, according to court documents.

In addition to threatening President Trump, the Iranians have repeatedly threatened to strike Israeli cities and U.S. bases in the region if they are attacked.

Hours ago, the head of the IRGC warned that Iran is prepared to respond “decisively” to any military action by the United States…

The commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Iran is ready to respond ‘decisively’ to an attack, and blamed the US and Israel for protests in the country, Al Jazeera reported. IRGC is at ‘the height of readiness to respond decisively to the miscalculation of the enemy,’ Commander Mohammad Pakpour said in a statement shared with Iranian state television.

What does “decisively” mean?

Will the Iranian response be limited to conventional weapons?

Not a lot of people have been talking about this.

Even if we assume that Iran has absolutely no access to nuclear weapons or dirty bombs, and I am not convinced that is a safe assumption, there is still the possibility that the Iranians could decide to use chemical or biological weapons.

If even a single chemical or biological warhead reaches Israeli territory, there would be an enormous amount of pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to use nuclear weapons in response.

And let us not forget that Hezbollah has an enormous presence in North America.

This is something that I have written about extensively in the past.

So what would happen if Hezbollah uses chemical or biological weapons on U.S. soil in response to our attack on Iran?

Can you imagine the chaos that would ensue?

But there is no turning back now, because President Trump feels compelled to respond to the mass slaughter of Iranian protesters that is currently taking place.

One young Iranian man that was able to escape the country is claiming that the death toll is far higher than people are being told…

A young Iranian guy just crossed from Iran into Turkey and recorded a message for the world. He says people outside Iran have no idea how bad it really is. Not arrests. Not beatings. Killings. He says protesters are being shot straight in the chest. Not warning shots. Not accidents. Deliberate. Over and over. According to him, the death toll people see online is nowhere close to reality. Bodies disappear. Families stay quiet. Fear fills the gaps. People inside can’t speak. People outside aren’t seeing it. That silence is doing a lot of work right now.

As I discussed yesterday, CBS News is telling us that the death toll in Iran could be as high as 20,000.

Tens of thousands of others have been arrested, and many of them will be slaughtered too.

The first protester that was sentenced to death was scheduled to be executed by hanging on Wednesday…

The desperate relatives of an Iranian shopkeeper who was sentenced to death for taking part in an anti-government protest have called on Donald Trump to urgently intervene to save him. Erfan Soltani, 26, believed to be the first protester in the latest Iranian uprising to be given the death sentence, is expected to be hanged today. His family spent the night protesting outside the Ghezel Hesar prison, where the young man from Fardis in Karaj was being held in solitary confinement.

All he did was take part in an anti-government protest.

This is what tyranny looks like.

In Iran, hanging does not result in a quick death.

According to the Daily Mail, it “can take up to 20 minutes of abject torture” for death to occur…

But in Iran, gallows are about as simple as you can get. Those on death row are hoisted by their necks using mobile cranes. Instead of an instant death, prisoners are strangled, restricting blood vessels going to their heads. As a result, it can take up to 20 minutes of abject torture for them to die, leaving victims writhing in agony before their last breaths.

The regime in Iran must go.

But if the regime in Iran falls, it would be a huge blow to the Russians…

Russia will be focused on how events unfold in Iran given Tehran’s position as a key strategic, military, economic and trade partner for Moscow in the Middle East. The prospect of another ally falling in the Middle East will be a worrying one for Moscow, particularly after it has seen its alliances with Venezuela, Syria and the Caucasus upended recently, denting its power and influence abroad. “Moscow sees the potential loss of Iran as a much more significant risk to both its regional national posture than it saw the loss of Syria, Venezuela, or arguably its influence in Armenia over the last few years,” Max Hess, founder of political risk consultancy Enmetena Advisory, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Global events have certainly accelerated significantly during the first month of 2026.

Most people still do not realize this, but we really are living in the days of World War III.

Vast numbers of people are going to die during the months and years that are ahead of us.

So enjoy the remnants of normality that we still have left, because things are starting to change at an exceedingly rapid pace.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.