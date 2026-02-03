Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles's avatar
Charles
1h

It appears that we are battling weather wars here. It is bit like summer weather wars only cold snowy weather is disrupting life on the East coast. I'm just glad we have power and natural gas here in flyover country!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
/\/€u Th@/_/ght's avatar
/\/€u Th@/_/ght
20m

🤣🤣🤣 Politicians don’t know how to use diplomacy anymore; they’re mobsters who kill, rape, commit fraud, and start territorial wars. All the while conjuring up rules to protect themselves.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture