For hundreds of years, men dominated the major institutions in western society, but over the past several decades there has been an unprecedented shift. Today, leftist women either dominate or are on their way to dominating most of our major institutions. As a result, the way that things get done has been totally turned upside down. Even our largest corporations are now making consensus-driven decisions that are based on emotion rather than on facts. If you insist on disagreeing with the consensus, you may find yourself being “canceled”. Defending the narratives that the group has established and protecting the feelings of favored individuals have become far more important goals than getting to the truth.

A few days ago, a conservative woman named Helen Andrews published an article that is taking the Internet by storm. In that article, she equates the feminization of our society with the rise of “wokeness”…

Everything you think of as wokeness involves prioritizing the feminine over the masculine: empathy over rationality, safety over risk, cohesion over competition. Other writers who have proposed their own versions of the Great Feminization thesis, such as Noah Carl or Bo Winegard and Cory Clark, who looked at feminization’s effects on academia, offer survey data showing sex differences in political values. One survey, for example, found that 71 percent of men said protecting free speech was more important than preserving a cohesive society, and 59 percent of women said the opposite.

Andrews is a woman, and she is certainly not suggesting that women are bad.

But she is pointing out that things have gotten way out of balance.

When I was growing up, I never thought about the political views of my doctors, and I didn’t really care.

But today we live in a society where politics has to be a part of everything…

Men tend to be better at compartmentalizing than women, and wokeness was in many ways a society-wide failure to compartmentalize. Traditionally, an individual doctor might have opinions on the political issues of the day but he would regard it as his professional duty to keep those opinions out of the examination room. Now that medicine has become more feminized, doctors wear pins and lanyards expressing views on controversial issues from gay rights to Gaza. They even bring the credibility of their profession to bear on political fads, as when doctors said Black Lives Matter protests could continue in violation of Covid lockdowns because racism was a public health emergency.

Compartmentalization is a good thing.

If I hurt my arm and go to see a doctor, I don’t want to hear what he thinks about gay rights.

I just want him to fix my arm.

Unfortunately, we live at a time where most people feel like they have to signal whether they are for or against the liberal consensus that has dominated our society for the past several decades.

The reason why the left hates Donald Trump so much is because he has become the embodiment of the backlash to “wokeness”, and that is also the reason why many conservatives love him so much.

Donald Trump is not polite, and he is not afraid to express controversial views that are in direct opposition to the “woke” narratives that our major institutions have been pushing.

Many conservatives think that “wokeness” has been defeated now that Trump is in the White House, but the truth is that once Trump is gone the millions of “HR ladies” that dominate our major institutions will still be there.

It all starts at a very early age.

Even at the earliest grade levels, our girls are vastly outperforming our boys…

On average, girls in 3rd grade outperform boys in reading and writing by roughly half a grade level. By the end of 8th grade, girls are almost a full grade ahead. That’s according to a 2018 study from Stanford Center for Education Policy Analysis that tracked assessments from 10,000 districts across the nation.

Normal female behavior is encouraged in our public schools, while normal male behavior is frowned upon.

So a lot of boys end up deeply hating school.

At one time boys could at least look forward to participating in organized sports after school, but now participation in such sports by boys is “declining rapidly”…

Youth sport participation among boys in the United States has been declining rapidly over the past ten years. The cancellation of sports seasons during the unscientific and draconian COVID lockdowns has only exacerbated this devastating trend. According to a survey conducted earlier this year by The Sports & Fitness Industry Association, the percentage of boys who regularly competed in sports dropped by nine points over the past decade—while the participation rate for girls, while still less than boys, has increased slightly.

In high school, the achievement gap between boys and girls is even larger…

Girls, in addition to being more likely to take advanced courses in high school, tend to earn higher grade point averages than boys in high school. In one statewide study of public high school students, 51 percent of graduating female students earned a high school GPA above 3.0, compared to 36 percent of male students. Girls were 1.9 times more likely to be in the top 5 percent of graduating GPAs, and boys were 1.6 times more likely to be in the bottom 5 percent of GPAs.

Of course it doesn’t end there.

At this point, young women are far more likely to get a college degree than young men are…

In 1972, the year Title IX was passed to promote gender equality in higher education, men earned 56.4 percent of all bachelor’s degrees, while women earned 43.6 percent—a 13-point gap. By 2019, there was a 15-point difference—in the other direction, with women earning about 58 percent of all bachelor’s degrees. The pandemic accelerated that trend: from 2019 to 2020, male first-time college enrollment dropped by 5.1 percent, compared to less than 1 percent for women.

This trend has enormous implications for the future of our society, because college graduates are the future leaders of our society.

In other words, they are the people that are going to run our major institutions in the future.

In her excellent article, Helen Andrews was particularly concerned about what this is going to mean for our legal system…

The field that frightens me most is the law. All of us depend on a functioning legal system, and, to be blunt, the rule of law will not survive the legal profession becoming majority female. The rule of law is not just about writing rules down. It means following them even when they yield an outcome that tugs at your heartstrings or runs contrary to your gut sense of which party is more sympathetic.

I very much agree with her.

It won’t be too long before our legal system is completely and utterly dominated by liberal women…

A much more important tipping point is when law schools became majority female, which occurred in 2016, or when law firm associates became majority female, which occurred in 2023. When Sandra Day O’Connor was appointed to the high court, only 5 percent of judges were female. Today women are 33 percent of the judges in America and 63 percent of the judges appointed by President Joe Biden.

Once liberal women have achieved a stranglehold over our legal system, what will our society look like?

That is not something that I am eager to imagine.

As Andrews has correctly pointed out, even now our anti-discrimination laws essentially require “that every workplace be feminized”…

Anti-discrimination law requires that every workplace be feminized. A landmark case in 1991 found that pinup posters on the walls of a shipyard constituted a hostile environment for women, and that principle has grown to encompass many forms of masculine conduct. Dozens of Silicon Valley companies have been hit with lawsuits alleging “frat boy culture” or “toxic bro culture,” and a law firm specializing in these suits brags of settlements ranging from $450,000 to $8 million. Women can sue their bosses for running a workplace that feels like a fraternity house, but men can’t sue when their workplace feels like a Montessori kindergarten. Naturally employers err on the side of making the office softer. So if women are thriving more in the modern workplace, is that really because they are outcompeting men? Or is it because the rules have been changed to favor them?

You aren’t going to get sued if you don’t hire enough men or if your workplace does not feel welcoming for men.

But if you don’t hire enough women or if your workplace does not feel welcoming for women you could get sued into oblivion.

Sadly, many men feel as though our entire society has become extremely unwelcoming to them at this stage.

Perhaps that helps to explain why men are dying from “deaths of despair” at a rate that is almost three times higher than women…

Men die “deaths of despair” from suicide, drugs, or alcohol at nearly three times the rate of women. And often, those hit hardest by these trends are working-class, men of color, or both.

One of the reasons why our society is such a mess today is because we have allowed vast hordes of extremely liberal “HR ladies” to run things.

If we stay on the path that we are currently on, the future of our society isn’t going to be bright.

Millions of young males that are being pushed aside by our society are going to end up as addicts, and millions of them will find themselves in prison.

Actually, that has already happened.

Millions upon millions of lives have already been wasted, and millions of young boys will soon be joining their ranks if something is not done.

Unfortunately, the “HR ladies” that are now in control of our major institutions seem to think that things are running just fine.

