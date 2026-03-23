Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
7h

Matt Bracken thinks that Vance and Rubio went to Trump and told him directly , after evading the Zionbot Susie Wiles, that the damage to the world economy would be catastrophic and that they would go public if necessary to prevent such a disastrous series of events....Sounds likely to me....

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Charles's avatar
Charles
5h

One more time I am appalled by the responses on this site. Does no one see the spiritual side of what is happening right now. My faith and my trust is not in men or the wisdom and honesty of men. My trust is in the God of the universe. He is able to speak the Word and authority and powers fall and crumble. So we shall see what happens but whatever happens I'm not blaming man.

Ephesians 6 say we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against powers, principalities, rulers in high places, spiritual wickedness in the heavenlies.

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