It is being reported that an unknown disease that causes people to “cough up blood” has spread to multiple cities in Russia. When I first heard reports that this was happening, I wasn’t sure what to make of it. But now more media outlets are reporting on this mystery disease, and the new reports that I am seeing are extremely alarming. Of course it is entirely possible that this is a naturally occurring illness, but since Russia is involved in a very bitter war with Ukraine we cannot ignore the possibility that some sort of a biological agent has been released inside Russia. Since the U.S. has been very heavily involved in running the war in Ukraine from the very beginning, will the U.S. be blamed if the Russians ultimately determine that a biological weapon of some sort has been used?

According to the Daily Mail, in addition to “leaving patients coughing up blood”, this mystery illness also produces an extremely high fever…

A mystery outbreak that is leaving patients coughing up blood and with a severe fever has been reported in Russia. Local media and social media posts say the illness begins with Covid-like symptoms such as weakness or muscle aches. But within five days, these progress to a fever of up to 102.2F (39C) and a persistent, bloody cough.

We are being told that victims are testing negative “for Covid and the flu”, and cases are popping up in numerous Russian cities…

Posts on Telegram, the Russian messaging service, say cases have been reported in multiple cities, but officials have not confirmed how many cases or hospitalizations have been recorded. The posts also claim that patients have tested negative for Covid and the flu, with doctors said to be writing down a diagnosis of ‘acute upper respiratory tract infection of unspecified origin.’

This story has created so much buzz that the Russians were forced to address it.

At this stage, the Russians are claiming that nothing unusual is going on…

Russian authorities have dismissed growing speculation over reports of an unidentified virus that causes patients to cough up blood and suffer from prolonged high fever, saying no new pathogens have been detected. The rumors, which originated on the Telegram channel SHOT and were amplified by local media, centered on patients exhibiting severe respiratory symptoms but testing negative for influenza and COVID-19.

Maybe the Russians are being straight with us.

Or perhaps the Russians are just trying to keep their population calm.

I don’t know.

But it does appear that there are a lot of Russians that are very sick right now.

Hopefully we will get a more complete explanation soon.

Meanwhile, we have learned that one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s limos “exploded and caught fire”…

ONE of Vladimir Putin’s limousines exploded and caught fire in Moscow as the tyrant orders sewers to be searched and the pat down of his own guards. An Aurus limousine from Putin’s “official car fleet” blew up in a huge blast on a street just north of Moscow’s FSB secret service headquarters in Lubyanka.

Normally, vehicles don’t “explode” all by themselves.

So was this some sort of an attack?

Was someone trying to take Vladimir Putin out?

If Vladimir Putin gets killed, the Russians will inevitably blame the Ukrainians.

And since we have been so heavily involved in the major decisions that Ukraine makes, we would likely be blamed too and the peace process would almost certainly be dead.

The New York Times has just published a piece that reveals that the U.S. has been much more deeply involved in the war in Ukraine than most people realize. According to that report, U.S. officials have been coordinating things from a command center in Wiesbaden, Germany since the very early days of the conflict…

Side by side in Wiesbaden’s mission command center, American and Ukrainian officers planned Kyiv’s counteroffensives. A vast American intelligence-collection effort both guided big-picture battle strategy and funneled precise targeting information down to Ukrainian soldiers in the field. One European intelligence chief recalled being taken aback to learn how deeply enmeshed his N.A.T.O. counterparts had become in Ukrainian operations. “They are part of the kill chain now,” he said.

The Russians are going to be absolutely furious when they read this.

During the Biden administration, U.S. officials and Ukrainian officials would gather together every morning and “survey Russian weapons systems and ground forces and determine the ripest, highest-value targets”…

Every morning, officers recalled, the Ukrainians and Americans gathered to survey Russian weapons systems and ground forces and determine the ripest, highest-value targets. The priority lists were then handed over to the intelligence fusion center, where officers analyzed streams of data to pinpoint the targets’ locations.

We have not just been supplying Ukraine with what they need to fight.

We have been active participants in the conflict.

Now we have a very small window of opportunity to find a peaceful way out of this mess, and that very small window of opportunity rests in the hands of President Trump.

Up until just recently, Trump has been very diplomatic with the Russians, but now he says that he is “very angry” with Putin…

President Donald Trump said he was “very angry” and “pissed off” when Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the credibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s leadership, adding that the comments were “not going in the right location.” Agence France-Presse reported that Putin on Friday called for a transitional government to be put in place in Ukraine, which could effectively push out Zelenskyy. “If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump said in an early-morning phone call with NBC News on Sunday.

Honestly, I don’t think that the Russians want to end the war quite yet.

They still have quite a few objectives that they would like to achieve, and their forces continue to steadily move forward…

Russian forces have continued rolling up villages in the east and south of Ukraine on Saturday and Sunday. A full battlefield press has continued even amid President Trump’s efforts to get all sides at the negotiating table. First, on Saturday Russia’s defense ministry announced the capture of the two villages of Shchebraki in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and Panteleimonivka in the eastern Donetsk region.

The more territory the Russians take, the more leverage they will have, and they fully understand this.

And it is also a very troubling sign that the Russians have just decided to conscript additional troops…

Russia has ordered the largest increase in conscription since the Ukraine war began as a further 160,000 servicemen are called up to the frontline. The planned draft size has increased from 150,000 in 2024 and 134,500 in 2022, when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia to boost the size of its army to 1.5 million active servicemen – an increase of some 180,000 troops over three years.

If the Russians were anticipating that peace was imminent, there would not be a need to conscript more soldiers.

It appears that the fighting will continue at least for now, and that means that the Ukrainians will become increasingly desperate.

And when a desperate animal is backed into a corner, really bad things can happen.

Unfortunately, it appears that really bad things are already starting to happen.

If we remain on the path that we are currently on, it is probably just a matter of time before U.S. forces and Russian forces start fighting one another directly.

Needless to say, that would put us right on the verge of the unthinkable.

So we better hope that peace negotiations succeed, because the alternative would be absolutely horrifying.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.