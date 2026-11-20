Those that didn’t get out of the stock market in time are getting absolutely hammered right now.

Meanwhile, California was just hit by dozens of earthquakes, the streets of San Francisco have been flooded with human sewage, we just witnessed some of the worst flooding in the entire history of the state of Florida, and we just learned about another major cyberattack.

My readers are always able to stay way ahead of the curve.

Not only do they understand what is happening, they also understand why it is happening.

Many of the things that I was warning about more than a decade ago are playing out right in front of our eyes, and a lot more is going to happen in the months ahead.

These are the days when major events will occur one after another.

These are the days of “the Perfect Storm”.

So please cherish and enjoy this Thanksgiving as much as you possibly can.

We won’t see another like it for a long time to come.

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are thankful for, and I am very thankful for my core supporters. I need help to keep this operation going, and my core supporters are the ones that provide that help. My work has become a key part of the daily routine of so many people, and it means so much to me that many of you have decided to return the blessing.

On Fridays, I usually publish a bonus article for my core supporters as a way to express my appreciation.

Needless to say, this Friday has turned out to be quite historic.

In fact, this year “Black Friday” has taken on a completely different meaning.