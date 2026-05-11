Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
4h

It’s amazing how stupid they think we are.

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Cooper's avatar
Cooper
4h

I'm calling it what it is...BULLSHIT! Amazing that Moderna has been working on a "vaccine" just for this?

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