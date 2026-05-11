If hantavirus starts spreading all over the world, the level of panic that we will witness will be unbelievable. The Andes strain is the only known version of hantavirus for which human to human transmission is possible. Even with that strain, human to human transmission is not supposed to be easy. But human to human transmission seems to be very easy for the version of hantavirus that has been spreading on the MV Hondius. So what in the world is going on here?

It is possible that the Andes strain of hantavirus has mutated into a form that is easier to pass from person to person.

If that is the case, that will be bad news.

It is also possible that a highly modified strain of hantavirus has been released on purpose.

If that is the case, that will be very bad news.

As I discussed on Friday, there are a couple of factors that make hantavirus such a potential danger.

First of all, hantavirus has a very long incubation period. The CDC website says that the maximum incubation period is 8 weeks, but the mainstream media is telling everyone that it is 6 weeks.

In either case, that is a really long incubation period.

Those that have already left the MV Hondius could have exposed thousands of others to hantavirus without even realizing it, and in turn all of those people could have exposed hundreds of thousands of others to hantavirus without even realizing it.

And it could potentially be weeks before those that have been infected start exhibiting symptoms.

The other huge reason why hantavirus is such a potential danger is because it has a very high death rate.

It is being widely reported that the death rate for the Andes strain can be up to 40 percent.

In this case, three of the confirmed or suspected cases have already died…

There have been at least 10 confirmed or suspected cases of hantavirus linked to the outbreak on the ship, the MV Hondius, including three fatalities: A Dutch couple and a German woman. Patients involved in the hantavirus outbreak have tested positive for the Andes strain, which can be transmitted from person to person.

Over the weekend, we didn’t get much news about this outbreak, but now there have been some very alarming developments.

On Monday, we learned that a Spanish citizen has tested positive for hantavirus after being evacuated from the MV Hondius…

One ‌Spaniard who is quarantining in ‌Madrid after being ​evacuated from MV Hondius has ​provisionally tested positive for hantavirus, Spain’s health ministry says. He is asymptomatic and in good general health, with final results known in the coming hours, the ministry adds.

We have also just learned that a French woman has tested positive and that her condition is “deteriorating”…

The French passenger began to develop symptoms for the pathogen while on board a plane to Paris on Sunday. She later tested positive for the virus with her condition deteriorating as the plane landed in the French capital, according to French Health Minister Stephanie Rist. The woman has been placed in strict isolation as the four other French passengers she was evacuated alongside go through tests.

There is no cure for hantavirus, and so if her condition is rapidly getting worse that is not a good sign at all.

Apparently she tried to tell the doctors onboard the MV Hondius that she was sick, but they told her that it was “probably just anxiety”…

A French woman who tested positive for hantavirus after she was evacuated from a cruise ship reported symptoms to doctors onboard but was told it was probably just anxiety, the Spanish health minister has said. Javier Padilla Bernáldez said the woman, who had been travelling on the ship at the centre of a deadly hantavirus outbreak, had been suffering flu-like symptoms but they appeared to be getting better and she did not have a fever. The World Health Organization later said the woman was in a “very critical” condition.

Because this disease can have such a long incubation period, I think that a lot more cases are going to emerge in the days ahead.

17 Americans that were just evacuated from the MV Hondius have been brought back to the United States, and one of them has now tested positive…

Seventeen Americans and a dual British-U.S. citizen evacuated from the cruise ship hit with a deadly outbreak of hantavirus arrived in the U.S. early Monday. One American on the repatriation flight “tested mildly PCR positive for the Andes virus,” the strain involved in this outbreak, and another began showing symptoms, the Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday night. Both passengers were “travelling in the plane’s biocontainment units out of an abundance of caution,” HHS said. The passenger who tested positive was not experiencing symptoms, according to a statement from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Most of the passengers that were brought back to the United States will be monitored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, but two of them were flown to Atlanta…

The flight to the U.S. landed at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, and a convoy, ambulance and multiple buses took passengers early Monday to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where 16 will stay for monitoring. Two other passengers were flown to Atlanta, where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is based, for further assessment and care, said the CDC’s Brendan Jackson, acting director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology.

Personally, I don’t think that the passengers that are leaving the cruise ship now are a major issue because they will be closely watched.

But the 32 passengers that disembarked at St. Helena on April 24th could potentially be a huge problem.

Many of them just went back to living their normal lives, and they could have spread this version of hantavirus to countless numbers of people by now.

For example, a YouTuber named Ruhi Çenet that was a passenger on the cruise ship actually attended a very crowded wedding in Istanbul on May 3rd…

If you attended a recent wedding with YouTuber Ruhi Çenet in Istanbul, then you may want to get checked for the deadly hantavirus before it’s too late! Here’s the scoop … Çenet was one of 147 passengers and staff aboard the doomed MV Hondius cruise, which is now being investigated for a suspected hantavirus outbreak by the World Health Organization. During the trip in April, three passengers died, possibly from hantavirus, which is an infectious disease typically spread through contact with rats and other rodents. On May 3, Çenet attended the crowded wedding in Istanbul, Turkey — and he caught a lot of heat from people online after a photo surfaced on social media showing him at the event.

That incident alone could make containment of this outbreak impossible.

Because hantavirus has such a long incubation period, we may not know how serious this outbreak is until it is too late.

But for now, our health authorities are insisting that everything is just fine…

“It’s just not true,” Oz said. “The country is prepared, and the CDC is focused on it, and the agency is well aware of the opportunities to actually treat this problem, not just try to prevent in the future, but treat if it happens.” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. added, “We have this under control, and we’re not worried about it.” Kennedy added, “As soon as we determined that the virus was out there, we issued an alert.”

And President Trump is telling us that “we’re in very great shape”…

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed concerns about the hantavirus and about the impact that the U.S. leaving the World Health Organization might have on its spread. Trump called the U.S. handling of the deadly virus “fine.” Asked by USA TODAY whether he had regrets over leaving the WHO, the president said, “No, I’m glad” to have left. “The thing with this one is it’s much harder to catch,” said Trump of hantavirus when speaking to reporters in the Oval Office. “It seems like it’s not easy to spread, in fact it’s in certain ways very hard to spread. We’ve lived with it for many years and we think we’re in very great shape.”

Hopefully they are right.

Hopefully there is absolutely nothing to be concerned about.

If this version of hantavirus is the exact same version of the Andes strain that scientists have always known about, it is extremely unlikely that this outbreak will turn into a major global pandemic.

But if the Andes strain has mutated or someone has decided to release a highly modified strain, we really could have a major emergency on our hands.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.