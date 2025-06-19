Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Burchett's avatar
Timothy Burchett
14h

ISRAEL WILL NOT SURVIVE THIS.... THEY HAVE OPENED THE EYES OF THE WORLD UP TO THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
11h

Israel is of course running low on interceptors. When that happens they will be sitting ducks. Iran can keep this barrage going for months. I think netanyahu is to blame for all this nonsense

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture