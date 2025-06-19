War with Iran is the biggest news story of 2025 so far, and it is also one of the biggest events of this entire period in human history. Decisions that global leaders will be making in the weeks and months to come will have very serious implications for all of us. Right now, we are waiting to see if President Trump will give the green light for U.S. air strikes in Iran. Earlier today, we were informed that Trump will make this decision “within the next two weeks”…

President Donald Trump said there was a “substantial chance” of U.S. negotiations with Iran and that he would decide within two weeks whether diplomacy keeps America out of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The statement took down the temperature as the world waited for news of whether he would commit U.S. forces to Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s nuclear program. “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, quoting Trump.

That doesn’t mean that President Trump will make his decision two weeks from now.

“Within the next two weeks” means that a decision could come at any point within that time frame.

According to one anonymous U.S. official, Trump “wants to keep his options open until the very last moment”…

Trump remained hesitant to commit, wary of a prolonged foreign conflict he has long vowed to avoid, on Thursday. “There are a lot of things in motion,” a US official said, “but the President wants to keep his options open until the very last moment.” Trump’s top priority, according to insiders, is to avoid a drawn-out military entanglement. While he is open to arguments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that only American power can cripple Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the president has so far resisted calls for immediate intervention.

Trump seemed to personally confirm this when he told reporters in the Oval Office that he prefers “to make the final decision one second before it’s due”…

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump confirmed: “I like to make the final decision one second before it’s due. Especially with war, things change with war. It can go from one extreme to the other.”

I think that Trump would prefer to make a deal with Iran if that is still possible.

But the Iranians have given no indication that they are willing to give in to Trump’s demands.

Ultimately, Trump is still determined to bring Iran’s nuclear program to an end one way or another.

Either the Iranians will agree to destroy it, or the U.S. and Israel will destroy it.

In order for the U.S. and Israel to destroy it, the underground nuclear facility at Fordow will have to be taken out, and that will not be easy…

President Trump has been briefed on both the risks and the benefits of bombing Fordo, Iran’s most secure nuclear site, and his mindset is that disabling it is necessary because of the risk of weapons being produced in a relatively short period of time, multiple sources told CBS News. “He believes there’s not much choice,” one source said. “Finishing the job means destroying Fordo.”

Israel cannot destroy Fordow by air, because it has no way to deliver 30,000 pound bunker-buster bombs.

That is why we would have to drop those bombs.

But even some U.S. officials have doubts that those bombs would be enough to destroy the facility at Fordow…

Donald Trump has suggested to defense officials it would make sense for the US to launch strikes against Iran only if the so-called “bunker buster” bomb was guaranteed to destroy the critical uranium enrichment facility at Fordow, according to people familiar with the deliberations. Trump was told that dropping the GBU-57s, a 13.6-tonne (30,000lb) bomb would effectively eliminate Fordow but he does not appear to be fully convinced, the people said, and has held off authorizing strikes as he also awaits the possibility that the threat of US involvement would lead Iran to talks. The effectiveness of GBU-57s has been a topic of deep contention at the Pentagon since the start of Trump’s term, according to two defense officials who were briefed that perhaps only a tactical nuclear weapon could be capable of destroying Fordow because of how deeply it is located.

President Trump doesn’t want to launch a mission that is going to fail.

If those giant bombs don’t work, he will look quite foolish, and he very much wants to avoid that.

But Fordow is the key to this entire conflict.

If Fordow is still operating when this is all over, it will be a major victory for Iran.

The Israelis are absolutely determined to keep that from happening.

If President Trump decides not to give the green light for air strikes on Iran, the Israelis have already indicated that they will send commandos in to take Fordow out…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter hinted in recent interviews that the Israel Defense Forces have options beyond just airstrikes.

One could be a risky commando raid. Israeli special forces conducted such an operation last September, albeit on a smaller scale, when they destroyed an underground missile factory in Syria by planting and detonating explosives.

Now that Israel has full control of Iran’s air space and has dealt a heavy blow to Iran’s military, that option appears less extreme than it otherwise would.

A U.S. official said the Israelis told the Trump administration that while they may not be able to reach deep enough into the mountain with bombs, they may “do it with humans.”

It would be an extremely risky operation.

But the IDF demonstrated that they could pull off such an operation when they took out the underground missile factory in Syria last September…

Shoshani added that the nighttime raid was ‘one of the more complex operations the IDF has done in recent years’. Accompanied by airstrikes, it involved dozens of aircraft and around 100 helicopter-borne troops, he said. ‘At the end of the raid, the troops dismantled the facility, including the machines and the manufacturing equipment, themselves,’ he claimed.

Of course destroying Fordow would be much more difficult.

And there are so many ways that an operation of such complexity could go horribly wrong.

But if Trump doesn’t decide to use bunker-buster bombs, this may be the only way that Israeli leaders can achieve their goals.

We shall see what happens.

Meanwhile, missiles continue to fly back and forth between Israel and Iran.

Just hours ago, an Iranian missile hit one of Israel’s most important hospitals…

Black smoke was still billowing from the middle of the Soroka Medical Center when we arrived, several hours after Iran’s attack on the building. Pieces of twisted metal shrapnel – some of it apparently from the missile itself – scattered across a 200m (656ft) area in and around the hospital complex. Vehicles carrying medical staff lined the road outside – an emergency response to a situation that many had feared would be worse.

Needless to say, Israeli leaders are extremely angry, and they are vowing to get revenge…

Iran said the primary target of the attack that hit the Soroka Hospital was an Israeli military intelligence site, not the health facility, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and vowed a response, saying: “We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.” Israel Katz, the country’s Minister of Defense, accused Iran of “war crimes of the most serious kind” and said Ayatollah Khamenei “will be held accountable for his crimes.”

The IDF continues to hammer high value targets inside Iran as well. Last night dozens of targets were hit, and this included a strike on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor. The following is an excerpt from an official statement by the IDF…

Overnight (Thursday), 40 IAF fighter jets, with the precise intelligence direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck dozens of military targets in Tehran and additional areas throughout Iran, using over 100 munitions. As part of the strikes, and as part of the broad effort to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon, the nuclear reactor in the area of Arak in Iran was targeted, including the structure of the reactor’s core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production. Construction of the reactor began in 1997 but was not completed due to international community intervention. The reactor was originally intended for the production of weapons-grade plutonium, capable of enabling the development of nuclear weapons. In light of various agreements, in recent years the Iranian regime advanced its conversion to produce low-grade plutonium, which is not suitable for the production of nuclear weapons. However, the regime deliberately ordered not to complete the conversion that would have prevented its use for nuclear weapons — in order to exert pressure on the West. The strike targeted the component intended for plutonium production, in order to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development.

We are seeing so much death and destruction on both sides.

And unless Iran surrenders and gives up all nuclear enrichment, it will continue for the foreseeable future.

Ominously, a third U.S. aircraft carrier is now being moved into the region…

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, will set sail for the Mediterranean as the Israel-Iran conflict continues to escalate. The ship is expected to sail to Europe possibly next week, making it the third US aircraft carrier group in the region, the New York Post reported. The voyage is part of a regularly scheduled deployment. The ship will join the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Nimitz in the region.

In April, I warned my readers about this exact scenario.

Now it is playing out right in front of our eyes.

This conflict is a “spark” that is going to change so much in our world.

We enjoyed so many years of peace and stability in the post-World War II era, but now those times are gone.

The dogs of war have been unleashed, and the days ahead are going to be absolutely insane.

